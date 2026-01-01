Button Text

Keep 100% of your TNR group’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups

Zero-fee fundraising for Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups

How Zeffy helps Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups raise money

Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups use Zeffy to fund everything from from emergency TNR relief to monthly colony sponsorship—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Emergency TNR Relief Fund

Provide immediate support for unexpected TNR campaigns when stray cat colonies surge. A simple donation form makes it effortless for donors to contribute exactly when you need it most.

Monthly Colony Sponsor Program

Build steady funding by inviting supporters to sponsor a cat colony each month. Automated recurring donations ensure you can plan spay/neuter clinics without worrying about gaps in funding.

Team TNR Challenge

Engage volunteers and supporters to each set up personal fundraising pages for your next TNR drive. Leverage friendly competition to multiply your reach and funds quickly.

Spay-A-Thon Fundraiser

Host a community event where attendees buy tickets for educational demos, clinic tours, and Q&A panels with vets. Ticket sales cover event costs and funnel surplus into future TNR work.

Feline Friends Raffle Basket

Sell raffle tickets for a curated basket of cat care products, toys, and treats. Supporters love the chance to win items while funding vital TNR programs fee-free.

TNR Gear & Swag Shop

Offer branded T-shirts, mugs, and tote bags to raise awareness and funds for your TNR missions. An online store makes ordering easy and all proceeds go directly to your clinics.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your TNR group raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🐱 50 community cats spay/neutered

So cats can live healthy, unbred lives in their neighborhoods

💉 250 life-saving vaccinations

Shielding cats from rabies and other deadly diseases

🏠 25 insulated cat shelters

Offering warmth and safety when temperatures plunge

🍲 500 lbs of nourishing cat food

Keeping community cats fed through harsh seasons

🎓 Training for 20 volunteer caregivers

Building skills to humanely trap, neuter, and return cats

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups

🏡 Trap Sponsor Drive

Supporters sponsor $25 trap kits, receiving updates and photos when feral cats are safely TNR’d.

🐾 Cat Walkathon

Participants walk a 3-mile cat-themed route, raising funds per pledge; family-friendly with mascot and snacks.

🌮 Purr-nic Cookout

Park picnic with cat-themed games, local food vendors, and donation stations to fund TNR efforts.

📸 Cool Cats Photo Contest

Submit summer cat photos for $5; friends donate to vote, and winners win branded prizes.

🎨 Cat Art Pop-Up

Weekend market with local artists selling cat-themed art; a portion of sales funds TNR operations.

🌅 Sunset Sip & Support

Evening outdoor social with drinks, silent auction, and TNR story highlights to engage donors.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups fundraising ideas

Top grants for Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your TNR group. These options are a great place to start.

Community Cats Grants

United Spay Alliance

Matching grant of $2,000

Supports spay/neuter programs for community cats, with applications due August 31, 2025, for the Fall/Winter cycle.

Summerlee Sustainable Solutions Grant Program

United Spay Alliance / Summerlee Foundation

$4,000–$8,000

Provides grants and a certification course for TNR programs, with applications due July 15, 2025.

Program Development Grants

Pedigree Foundation

$10,000 - $15,000

Supports program development, including spay and neuter programs, with guidelines available for 2025.

Spaying and Neutering Grants

Margo T. Petrie Foundation

$1,000 to $50,000

Provides grants for spaying and neutering initiatives, with requests generally ranging from $1,000 to $50,000.

Top companies that donate to Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your TNR group’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants, customer round-up programs, and charitable registries.

Google

Provides nonprofits with free tools like Google Ad Grants, Google Workspace, and YouTube.

Microsoft

Empowers nonprofits with technology solutions, grants, and employee giving programs.

Salesforce

Offers philanthropic support to nonprofits through grants and technology donations.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We remain free through optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to help TNR Groups like yours keep every dollar you raise. No catch at all!

Can Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups can use Zeffy to collect donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations—all without any fees. Every dollar donated goes directly to your efforts in managing TNR programs and supporting community cats.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups run with Zeffy?

Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers where your supporters can help raise funds, ticketed events for community awareness, or set up recurring donations to ensure ongoing support for your mission.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups. While other platforms may claim to be free yet charge processing fees, we don’t take a penny from your donations. This means more funds stay with your mission, reinforcing donor trust and allowing every donation to have the maximum impact.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

