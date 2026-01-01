Zero-fee fundraising for Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Emergency TNR Relief Fund
Provide immediate support for unexpected TNR campaigns when stray cat colonies surge. A simple donation form makes it effortless for donors to contribute exactly when you need it most.
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Monthly Colony Sponsor Program
Build steady funding by inviting supporters to sponsor a cat colony each month. Automated recurring donations ensure you can plan spay/neuter clinics without worrying about gaps in funding.
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Team TNR Challenge
Engage volunteers and supporters to each set up personal fundraising pages for your next TNR drive. Leverage friendly competition to multiply your reach and funds quickly.
data-usecase-icon="event"
Spay-A-Thon Fundraiser
Host a community event where attendees buy tickets for educational demos, clinic tours, and Q&A panels with vets. Ticket sales cover event costs and funnel surplus into future TNR work.
data-usecase-icon="raffle"
Feline Friends Raffle Basket
Sell raffle tickets for a curated basket of cat care products, toys, and treats. Supporters love the chance to win items while funding vital TNR programs fee-free.
data-usecase-icon="store"
TNR Gear & Swag Shop
Offer branded T-shirts, mugs, and tote bags to raise awareness and funds for your TNR missions. An online store makes ordering easy and all proceeds go directly to your clinics.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🐱 50 community cats spay/neutered
So cats can live healthy, unbred lives in their neighborhoods
💉 250 life-saving vaccinations
Shielding cats from rabies and other deadly diseases
🏠 25 insulated cat shelters
Offering warmth and safety when temperatures plunge
🍲 500 lbs of nourishing cat food
Keeping community cats fed through harsh seasons
🎓 Training for 20 volunteer caregivers
Building skills to humanely trap, neuter, and return cats
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups
🏡 Trap Sponsor Drive
Supporters sponsor $25 trap kits, receiving updates and photos when feral cats are safely TNR’d.
🐾 Cat Walkathon
Participants walk a 3-mile cat-themed route, raising funds per pledge; family-friendly with mascot and snacks.
🌮 Purr-nic Cookout
Park picnic with cat-themed games, local food vendors, and donation stations to fund TNR efforts.
📸 Cool Cats Photo Contest
Submit summer cat photos for $5; friends donate to vote, and winners win branded prizes.
🎨 Cat Art Pop-Up
Weekend market with local artists selling cat-themed art; a portion of sales funds TNR operations.
🌅 Sunset Sip & Support
Evening outdoor social with drinks, silent auction, and TNR story highlights to engage donors.
Top grants for Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups in 2025
Community Cats Grants
United Spay Alliance
Matching grant of $2,000
Supports spay/neuter programs for community cats, with applications due August 31, 2025, for the Fall/Winter cycle.
Summerlee Sustainable Solutions Grant Program
United Spay Alliance / Summerlee Foundation
$4,000–$8,000
Provides grants and a certification course for TNR programs, with applications due July 15, 2025.
Program Development Grants
Pedigree Foundation
$10,000 - $15,000
Supports program development, including spay and neuter programs, with guidelines available for 2025.
Spaying and Neutering Grants
Margo T. Petrie Foundation
$1,000 to $50,000
Provides grants for spaying and neutering initiatives, with requests generally ranging from $1,000 to $50,000.
Top companies that donate to Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants, customer round-up programs, and charitable registries.
Provides nonprofits with free tools like Google Ad Grants, Google Workspace, and YouTube.
Microsoft
Empowers nonprofits with technology solutions, grants, and employee giving programs.
Salesforce
Offers philanthropic support to nonprofits through grants and technology donations.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We remain free through optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to help TNR Groups like yours keep every dollar you raise. No catch at all!
Can Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups can use Zeffy to collect donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations—all without any fees. Every dollar donated goes directly to your efforts in managing TNR programs and supporting community cats.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups run with Zeffy?
Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers where your supporters can help raise funds, ticketed events for community awareness, or set up recurring donations to ensure ongoing support for your mission.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups. While other platforms may claim to be free yet charge processing fees, we don’t take a penny from your donations. This means more funds stay with your mission, reinforcing donor trust and allowing every donation to have the maximum impact.