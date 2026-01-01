Button Text

Keep 100% of your horse rescue’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Horse Rescues, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Horse Rescues

Zero-fee fundraising for Horse Rescues

How Zeffy helps Horse Rescues raise money

Horse Rescues use Zeffy to fund everything from from emergency feed drive to monthly horse sponsorship—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Emergency Feed Fund Drive

Launch a dedicated campaign to cover immediate feed, supplements, and vet care costs—every dollar goes directly to the horses. A simple online form makes it easy for supporters to give when urgent needs arise.

Monthly Horse Sponsorship Program

Invite donors to sponsor a rescue horse with a recurring monthly gift, ensuring steady support for care and maintenance. Automate reminders and give sponsors exclusive updates on “their” horse.

Pasture Pals Peer Challenge

Empower volunteers and supporters to set up personal fundraising pages and compete to raise funds for your herd. Peer-to-peer sharing expands your reach and taps into new networks.

Barn Open House Benefit Ride

Sell tickets for on-farm tours, trail rides, or meet-the-horses days to engage donors in person. Manage RSVPs, waivers, and payment—all fully fee-free.

Wildflower Raffle for Our Herd

Offer horse-themed gift baskets, lessons, or guided trail rides in a raffle that incentivizes small-ticket purchases. Online ticket sales make participation quick and boost revenue.

Equine Art & Experience Silent Auction

Host a silent auction—virtual or live—featuring donated horse-themed artwork, stable tours, and riding lessons. Easy item management and bidding tools maximize proceeds.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your horse rescue raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🐎 10 rehabilitation therapy sessions

Giving injured horses the care they need to trot again

💉 75 essential vaccinations

Protecting rescued horses from preventable diseases

🌾 250 bales of premium hay

Ensuring every horse gets the nutrition for a healthy recovery

🛠️ Repair 500 feet of fencing

Creating safe, secure pastures where horses can roam freely

🛏️ 30 cozy winter blankets

Keeping rescued horses warm through the coldest months

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Horse Rescues

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Horse Rescues

🐴 Stable Selfie Challenge

Supporters share horse-themed selfies for pledges per post, boosting awareness and raising funds via peer support.

🏇 Rescue Ride-a-thon

Riders gather sponsorships per mile in a summer trail ride event, showcasing rescued horses and raising funds through community pledges.

🍔 Barnyard BBQ Bash

Host a family-friendly BBQ at the rescue with tickets, games, tours, and raffles to raise funds and deepen community ties.

🎨 Hoofprints Art Auction

Hold an art auction featuring horse-themed works donated by local artists—sell tickets and artwork online or onsite to support rescue care.

🎥 Virtual Stable Tour

Livestream a summer stable tour with Q&A sessions—invite virtual donors to give live as they meet rescued horses and learn shelter needs.

🛍️ Hooves & Goods Pop-Up Shop

Set up a summer pop-up shop selling branded merch and artisan goods onsite and online, giving a portion of sales to horse rescue programs.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Horse Rescues fundraising ideas

Browse all horse rescue fundraising ideas

Top grants for Horse Rescues in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your horse rescue. These options are a great place to start.

EE Local Grant Program

EPA's ten Regional Offices

Three to five grants from each of the EPA's 10 Regional Offices

The EE Local Grant Program issued 10 Notices of Funding Opportunities (NOFOs) nationally, one in each of EPA's ten Regions. The 2023 Environmental Education grant competition closed on November 8, 2023.

Apply now

Long Live the Horse Care Grant

A Home for Every Horse & Zoetis

Minimum $1,000 and maximum of $4,500

Healthcare grants to help rescues cover the costs of veterinary care. Applications for grants will open on March 1, 2025.

Apply now

American Horse Rescue Network Grant Programs

American Horse Rescue Network

Varies

Grants are given to organizations that demonstrate a need in Gelding Fund, Euthanasia Fund, Hay Fund, Emergency Medical/ Dental/ Farrier Fund, Disaster Fund, Horse Rescue, Rehabilitation & Foster Care Fund, Transport Fund, Youth Education Programs Fund.

Apply now

ASPCA Right Horse Grants to Amplify Adoptions and Support Community Equines

ASPCA

$5,000-$50,000

This grant opportunity is aimed at helping to massively increase adoptions and shelter capacity so that all equines in need of support will be able to receive help. RFP will open on Monday, June 9, at 9 a.m. ET. - Friday, July 11 at 5p.m. ET.

Apply now

Find more horse rescue grants

Top companies that donate to Horse Rescues in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your horse rescue’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.

Get in touch

Equine Outreach

Offers corporate sponsorship to help more rescued horses and promote businesses.

Get in touch

All About Equine Animal Rescue, Inc.

Offers 'ALLY Business/Corporate Sponsor' levels for businesses to support rescued horses.

Get in touch

Renaissance Rescue Ranch

Provides corporate sponsorship programs where companies can sponsor a horse and receive marketing benefits.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Horse Rescues? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for horse rescues! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!

Can Horse Rescues use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Horse rescues can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving - all without paying a single fee. Every dollar donated goes directly to supporting your mission to care for and rescue more horses.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Horse Rescues run with Zeffy?

Horse rescues can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, host ticketed events like charity galas or auctions, and set up recurring donation programs for steady support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy has the tools you need.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Horse Rescues?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for horse rescues. While other platforms might claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy doesn’t take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to your rescue efforts and caring for horses in need.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

