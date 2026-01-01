Button Text

Keep 100% of your small animal rescue’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Small Animal Rescues, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Small Animal Rescues

Zero-fee fundraising for Small Animal Rescues

How Zeffy helps Small Animal Rescues raise money

Small Animal Rescues use Zeffy to fund everything from from sponsor-a-pet monthly club to emergency medical fund drive—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Sponsor-A-Pet Monthly Club

Set up a monthly sponsorship program where donors commit to support a rescue animal’s care, ensuring stable funding for food, shelter, and medical needs.

Paws & People Adoption Day

Sell entry tickets to your community adoption fair to cover venue costs and connect families with their new furry friends in a fee-free experience.

Paws for a Cause Walkathon

Empower supporters to create personal fundraising pages and collect pledges per mile, turning every step into vital funding for shelter operations.

Rescue Raffle Basket Bonanza

Offer themed gift baskets full of pet goodies and sell raffle tickets online, raising funds for emergency surgeries and critical treatments.

PawPrints Apparel Shop

Open an online store to sell branded tees, bandanas, and mugs so supporters can showcase their love for rescues while funding your mission.

Emergency Medical Fund Drive

Launch a targeted donation form for urgent medical cases, mobilizing your community to give quickly and save lives without any platform fees.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your small animal rescue raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🐾 25 spay/neuter surgeries

to curb overpopulation and give pets a chance at loving homes

🎁 50 adoption kits

complete with collars, leashes, and welcome guides for forever families

💉 200 vaccinations

protecting vulnerable kittens and puppies from deadly diseases

🥣 1,000 meals of nutritious food

keeping hungry rescues strong and healthy until they find homes

🚐 10 rescue transport runs

moving animals from high-risk areas to safe, loving shelters

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Small Animal Rescues

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Small Animal Rescues

🐾 Paw-some Picnic Party

Host a pet-friendly picnic with adoptable animals, ticket sales, and sponsor booths to raise funds while matching pups with families in a fun outdoor setting.

🎽 Strut for Strays

Organize a summer fun run/walk where participants gather sponsors per mile, enjoy treats at the finish, boosting rescue funds and healthy community engagement.

📸 Paws & Pose Photo Contest

Run an online pet photo contest—entry fee per photo, public votes by small donations. Celebrate furry friends and spark friendly giving.

🛁 Bubble-Tail Car Wash

Set up a weekend car wash staffed by volunteers and adoptable pups. Drivers donate for a wash and a meet-&-greet, washing away dirt and raising funds.

🎥 Behind-the-Barks Virtual Tour

Live-stream a day in the shelter: meet animals, tour spaces, and share rescue stories. Viewers donate or buy virtual tickets to support operations.

🍹 Yappy Hour Pop-Up

Partner with a local café/brewery for a dog-friendly happy hour. Portion of sales, donation jars, and pup treats benefit rescue programs.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Small Animal Rescues fundraising ideas

Top grants for Small Animal Rescues in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your small animal rescue. These options are a great place to start.

ASPCA The Rescue Effect Campaign Grants

ASPCA

$3,300-$30,000

Supports adoption and operations at animal welfare organizations during the 2025 The Rescue Effect campaign, which runs through August, September, and October 2025; the application period is now closed.

Apply now

ASPCA Research Grants

ASPCA

$20,000-$50,000

Supports research in areas such as Psychological Trauma Research, Applied Behavior Research, Access to Veterinary Care Research, Cruelty Research, and Farm Animal Welfare Research; the RFP will open on May 15, 2025, and close on July 31, 2025.

Apply now

Cold Noses Foundation Grants

Cold Noses Foundation

$2,000-$5,000

Supports programs focused on education, community outreach, and medical care for animals in need; the application period for North America and Territories is July 1 Ã¢ÂÂ July 31.

Apply now

Find more small animal rescue grants

Top companies that donate to Small Animal Rescues in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your small animal rescue’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good program.

Get in touch

ASPCA

Provides grants to animal shelters and rescue groups.

Get in touch

Rachael Ray (via Best Friends Animal Society)

Funds projects that increase lifesaving of cats and dogs in U.S. shelters.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Small Animal Rescues? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Small Animal Rescues! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We're supported by optional tips from generous donors who appreciate our mission to help nonprofits keep every dollar directed towards their cause. There's no catch!

Can Small Animal Rescues use Zeffy to collect adoption donations?

Absolutely! Small Animal Rescues can use Zeffy to collect adoption donations, manage event tickets, and even set up recurring donations—all without paying a single fee. This means more funds go towards caring for the animals and your rescue efforts.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Small Animal Rescues run with Zeffy?

Small Animal Rescues can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed adoption events, and recurring donation programs. No matter your fundraising strategy, Zeffy's tools are designed to be zero-cost and user-friendly.

What's the best fundraising platform for Small Animal Rescues?

Zeffy is the best choice for Small Animal Rescues as it's the only truly 100% free fundraising platform. Unlike others that charge hidden or processing fees, Zeffy ensures every donation goes directly into supporting your mission—helping more animals find loving homes.

