Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Humane Society

Zero-fee fundraising for Humane Society

How Zeffy helps Humane Society raise money

Humane Society use Zeffy to fund everything from from shelter pet sponsorship to rescue raffle extravaganza—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Sponsor a Shelter Pet Monthly

Enable supporters to sponsor a shelter pet with monthly gifts that cover food, medical care, and enrichment—building stable revenue for your rescue.

Emergency Vet Fund Drive

Launch a quick donation form to cover urgent medical procedures and keep injured animals safe. A straightforward, fee-free way to rally support when every dollar counts.

Walk for Paws Peer-to-Peer Fundraiser

Mobilize your community with a sponsored walk where supporters create personal pages to raise funds for shelter animals. Peer-to-peer sharing multiplies your reach and impact.

Paws & Pints Gala Night

Sell tickets to an elegant fundraising gala with dinner, live entertainment, and silent auction items—seamlessly track RSVPs and guest info in one place.

Rescue Raffle Extravaganza

Offer raffle tickets for pet care bundles, gift cards, or exclusive experiences to boost community excitement. A low-cost, high-return way to engage supporters and raise funds.

Pet Lovers Online Store

Sell branded merchandise, pet toys, and apparel to raise funds and spread awareness—zero fees maximize proceeds for animal care. Quick setup and customizable product listings.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your humane society raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🐾 50 spay/neuter surgeries

Preventing unwanted litters and promoting lifelong health for community pets

🏥 100 basic vet exams & vaccinations

Ensuring every rescued animal is healthy, happy, and ready for adoption

🍲 8,000 nutritious meals

Fueling shelter animals with the balanced diet they need each day

🐕🎓 25 behavior training sessions

Helping anxious or shy pets build confidence and find loving homes

🛌 25 cozy beds

Providing rescued animals with a warm, comfortable place to rest and recover

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Humane Society

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Humane Society

🐾 Pup Splash 5K

A dog-friendly 5K fun run with splash stations, raising funds through entry fees and sponsorships, fostering community and active pups.

📱 #PawsitiveSummer Challenge

A 30-day social media challenge where supporters share pet photos and pledge small donations, boosting online engagement and recurring gifts.

🍦 Paws & Ice Cream Social

An outdoor ice cream event for families and pets with adoption spotlights; proceeds from treats and toppings support shelter care.

🎨 Pet Portrait Pop-Up

Weekend pop-up studio offering custom pet portraits for donations; artists volunteer or local talent, raising funds and awareness.

🌅 Yappy Hour Sunset Social

Early evening outdoor gathering with light snacks, adoptable pets meet-and-greet, ticket sales fund spay/neuter programs.

🧘‍♀️ Puppy Yoga in the Park

Morning yoga sessions with puppies; ticket sales and merch boost funds and calm pups ready for adoption.

Top grants for Humane Society in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your humane society. These options are a great place to start.

__wf_reserved_inherit

ASPCA Grants

ASPCA

More than $200 million in grants have been given since 2001

The ASPCA provides grants to animal welfare organizations and programs that further the mission of preventing cruelty to animals.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Environmental Education (EE) Grant Program

EPA's ten Regional Offices

N/A

EPA expects to award three to five grants from each of the EPA's 10 Regional Offices for a total of approximately 30 to 35 grants nationwide. The 2023 Environmental Education grant competition closed on November 8, 2023.

__wf_reserved_inherit

American Humane Grants and Awards

American Humane

N/A

American Humane administers various grants and awards to support animal welfare.

__wf_reserved_inherit

The Summerlee Foundation

The Summerlee Foundation

N/A

The Summerlee Foundation seeks to help the most overlooked, underfunded, and heavily exploited animals. The majority of our funding goes to small and medium-sized, lean and agile groups where we believe our contribution can be used quickly and have an out-sized impact.

Top companies that donate to Humane Society in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your humane society’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Walmart

Supports various nonprofits, including humane societies, through its Spark Good programs and local grants.

__wf_reserved_inherit

ASPCA

Provides grants to U.S.-based nonprofit animal welfare organizations.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Pedigree Foundation

Offers grants to dog shelters and breed rescue organizations.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Petco Love

Provides grants to animal welfare organizations.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Humane Society? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Humane Society! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help causes like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it, no catch!

Can Humane Society use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Humane Society can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations, all without paying any fees. Every dollar contributed goes directly to supporting your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Humane Society run with Zeffy?

Humane Society can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, host ticketed events, or establish recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy has got you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Humane Society?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Humane Society. While other platforms might claim to be free but charge processing fees or include hidden costs, we don't take a penny from what you raise. This means more funds go directly to your mission where they belong.

How to get funding for…

Exotic Animal Rescues
Small Animal Rescues
Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups
Disabled Animal Rescues
Senior Pet Rescues
Retired Animal Rescues
Zoo Animal Rescues
Parrot Rescues
Reptile Rescues
Bat Rescues
Raptor Rescues
Rabbit Rescues
Dog Rescues
Cat Rescues
Horse Rescues
Bird Sanctuaries
Wildlife Sanctuaries
Animal Shelters

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

