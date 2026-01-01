Zero-fee fundraising for Humane Society

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Sponsor a Shelter Pet Monthly
Enable supporters to sponsor a shelter pet with monthly gifts that cover food, medical care, and enrichment—building stable revenue for your rescue.
Emergency Vet Fund Drive
Launch a quick donation form to cover urgent medical procedures and keep injured animals safe. A straightforward, fee-free way to rally support when every dollar counts.
Walk for Paws Peer-to-Peer Fundraiser
Mobilize your community with a sponsored walk where supporters create personal pages to raise funds for shelter animals. Peer-to-peer sharing multiplies your reach and impact.
Paws & Pints Gala Night
Sell tickets to an elegant fundraising gala with dinner, live entertainment, and silent auction items—seamlessly track RSVPs and guest info in one place.
Rescue Raffle Extravaganza
Offer raffle tickets for pet care bundles, gift cards, or exclusive experiences to boost community excitement. A low-cost, high-return way to engage supporters and raise funds.
Pet Lovers Online Store
Sell branded merchandise, pet toys, and apparel to raise funds and spread awareness—zero fees maximize proceeds for animal care. Quick setup and customizable product listings.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🐾 50 spay/neuter surgeries
Preventing unwanted litters and promoting lifelong health for community pets
🏥 100 basic vet exams & vaccinations
Ensuring every rescued animal is healthy, happy, and ready for adoption
🍲 8,000 nutritious meals
Fueling shelter animals with the balanced diet they need each day
🐕🎓 25 behavior training sessions
Helping anxious or shy pets build confidence and find loving homes
🛌 25 cozy beds
Providing rescued animals with a warm, comfortable place to rest and recover
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Humane Society
🐾 Pup Splash 5K
A dog-friendly 5K fun run with splash stations, raising funds through entry fees and sponsorships, fostering community and active pups.
📱 #PawsitiveSummer Challenge
A 30-day social media challenge where supporters share pet photos and pledge small donations, boosting online engagement and recurring gifts.
🍦 Paws & Ice Cream Social
An outdoor ice cream event for families and pets with adoption spotlights; proceeds from treats and toppings support shelter care.
🎨 Pet Portrait Pop-Up
Weekend pop-up studio offering custom pet portraits for donations; artists volunteer or local talent, raising funds and awareness.
🌅 Yappy Hour Sunset Social
Early evening outdoor gathering with light snacks, adoptable pets meet-and-greet, ticket sales fund spay/neuter programs.
🧘♀️ Puppy Yoga in the Park
Morning yoga sessions with puppies; ticket sales and merch boost funds and calm pups ready for adoption.
Top grants for Humane Society in 2025
ASPCA Grants
ASPCA
More than $200 million in grants have been given since 2001
The ASPCA provides grants to animal welfare organizations and programs that further the mission of preventing cruelty to animals.
Environmental Education (EE) Grant Program
EPA's ten Regional Offices
N/A
EPA expects to award three to five grants from each of the EPA's 10 Regional Offices for a total of approximately 30 to 35 grants nationwide. The 2023 Environmental Education grant competition closed on November 8, 2023.
American Humane Grants and Awards
American Humane
N/A
American Humane administers various grants and awards to support animal welfare.
The Summerlee Foundation
The Summerlee Foundation
N/A
The Summerlee Foundation seeks to help the most overlooked, underfunded, and heavily exploited animals. The majority of our funding goes to small and medium-sized, lean and agile groups where we believe our contribution can be used quickly and have an out-sized impact.
Top companies that donate to Humane Society in 2025
Walmart
Supports various nonprofits, including humane societies, through its Spark Good programs and local grants.
ASPCA
Provides grants to U.S.-based nonprofit animal welfare organizations.
Pedigree Foundation
Offers grants to dog shelters and breed rescue organizations.
Petco Love
Provides grants to animal welfare organizations.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Humane Society? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Humane Society! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help causes like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it, no catch!
Can Humane Society use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Humane Society can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations, all without paying any fees. Every dollar contributed goes directly to supporting your mission.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Humane Society run with Zeffy?
Humane Society can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, host ticketed events, or establish recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy has got you covered.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Humane Society?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Humane Society. While other platforms might claim to be free but charge processing fees or include hidden costs, we don't take a penny from what you raise. This means more funds go directly to your mission where they belong.