Zero-fee fundraising for Parrot Rescues

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Sponsor a Parrot’s Daily Care
Set up monthly sponsorships to cover food, enrichment, and medical check-ups for rescued parrots—building reliable support for their well-being.
data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"
data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Rescue Emergency Medical Fund
Collect urgent donations with a dedicated form to cover unexpected vet bills and lifesaving treatments for injured or sick parrots.
data-usecase-cta="donation_form"
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Feathered Friends Peer Campaign
Empower volunteer fundraisers to set up personal pages and rally friends and family in support of parrot rescue efforts.
data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"
data-usecase-icon="event"
Parrot Adoption Open House
Sell tickets to a guided adoption event where visitors meet adoptable parrots and learn about responsible care, raising funds for rescue operations.
data-usecase-cta="event"
data-usecase-icon="raffle"
Tropical Bird Portrait Raffle
Offer raffle tickets for a chance to win a custom parrot portrait, turning art and passion into vital funds for rescue programs.
data-usecase-cta="raffle"
data-usecase-icon="store"
Wings & Feathers Online Shop
Sell branded T-shirts, mugs, and parrot enrichment toys to supporters, with 100% of proceeds going directly to rescue and rehabilitation efforts.
data-usecase-cta="store"
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🦜 3 months of specialized avian vet care
So rescued parrots get the critical health treatments they need
🍎 2,000 lbs of premium parrot feed
Ensuring balanced nutrition for every bird in our sanctuary
🎁 Enrichment kits for 50 parrots
Providing toys and puzzles that support their mental well-being
🏡 Foster homes for 10 parrots
Creating loving, temporary households where they can thrive
🛠️ Aviary upgrades
Building safer, more spacious flight areas for happier birds
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Parrot Rescues
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Parrot Rescues
🦜 Parrot Picnic in the Park
Sell picnic tickets for a parrot-friendly park day with meet-and-greets and games to raise funds and awareness.
🍦 Tropical Treat Stand
Partner with local ice cream shops to donate a percentage of summer sales, drawing customers and supporting rescued parrots.
🎨 Feather Art Auction
Invite community artists to submit parrot-inspired pieces for an online and in-person auction, boosting revenue and visibility.
🏃 Wingbeat Fun Run
Host a themed fun run with parrot wings and feathers, selling registration spots to fund rescue care and community outreach.
📸 #ParrotPose Photo Contest
Encourage supporters to post parrot or parrot-themed selfies with a donation entry fee; followers vote to pick the cutest pose.
💻 Virtual Parrot Webinar Series
Offer ticketed online sessions on parrot training and care with experts; proceeds fund rescue operations and educational outreach.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Parrot Rescues fundraising ideas
Top grants for Parrot Rescues in 2025
The Parrot Grant Program
Flight Club Foundation
$1,000
Awards grant money to non-profit organizations who either help parrots, people, or both; selection is based on community impact, educational value, financial responsibility, and role by which parrot awareness can be raised or fostered.
Avian Nutrition, Wellness and Conservation Grants
Harrison's Bird Foods
Up to $50,000 per project
Supports research and conservation projects that contribute to the understanding and promotion of health, nutrition, conservation, and overall well-being in avian species; proposals must be submitted by October 31, 2025.
Urban Bird Treaty Grant
U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service
Approximately $250,000 available
Supports projects that protect urban habitats for birds, reduce hazards, and engage diverse communities.
APHIS Funding Opportunities
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) - APHIS
unavailable
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) provides funding opportunities for research and programs related to animal health and welfare, which may include avian species. Specific grant details and deadlines vary.
Top companies that donate to Parrot Rescues in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs
PEARL Parrot Rescue
Offers corporate sponsorship opportunities to help rehabilitate, feed, house, and rehome birds in need, with benefits including company promotion on marketing materials and events.
The Howard Johnson Foundation
Supports Rickie's Parrot Rescue and Sanctuary.
Volkman
Supports Northwest Parrot Rescue in keeping all the parrots well cared for.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Parrot Rescues? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for parrot rescues! We don't charge any platform or processing fees. Our zero-fee model is supported by optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission. No hidden costs or strings attached, so every dollar you raise goes directly to your rescue.
Can Parrot Rescues use Zeffy to collect adoption fees and general donations?
Certainly! Parrot rescues can use Zeffy to collect adoption fees, general donations, sell event tickets, and even set up recurring support options, all without any fees. This means every dollar helps care for your birds and grows your impact.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Parrot Rescues run with Zeffy?
Parrot rescues can run a wide range of fundraising campaigns through Zeffy. You can organize peer-to-peer fundraisers to involve your community, host ticketed events like educational workshops, or set up recurring donation programs to promote ongoing support for your rescue.
What's the best fundraising platform for Parrot Rescues?
Zeffy stands out as the best 100% free fundraising platform for parrot rescues. Unlike other platforms that sneak in fees, Zeffy ensures every single dollar goes to nurturing your mission and building donor trust without any fine print.