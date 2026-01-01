Button Text

Keep 100% of your parrot rescue’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Parrot Rescues, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Parrot Rescues

Zero-fee fundraising for Parrot Rescues

How Zeffy helps Parrot Rescues raise money

Parrot Rescues use Zeffy to fund everything from parrot care sponsorships to enrichment toy shop—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Sponsor a Parrot’s Daily Care

Set up monthly sponsorships to cover food, enrichment, and medical check-ups for rescued parrots—building reliable support for their well-being.

Rescue Emergency Medical Fund

Collect urgent donations with a dedicated form to cover unexpected vet bills and lifesaving treatments for injured or sick parrots.

Feathered Friends Peer Campaign

Empower volunteer fundraisers to set up personal pages and rally friends and family in support of parrot rescue efforts.

Parrot Adoption Open House

Sell tickets to a guided adoption event where visitors meet adoptable parrots and learn about responsible care, raising funds for rescue operations.

Tropical Bird Portrait Raffle

Offer raffle tickets for a chance to win a custom parrot portrait, turning art and passion into vital funds for rescue programs.

Wings & Feathers Online Shop

Sell branded T-shirts, mugs, and parrot enrichment toys to supporters, with 100% of proceeds going directly to rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your parrot rescue raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🦜 3 months of specialized avian vet care

So rescued parrots get the critical health treatments they need

🍎 2,000 lbs of premium parrot feed

Ensuring balanced nutrition for every bird in our sanctuary

🎁 Enrichment kits for 50 parrots

Providing toys and puzzles that support their mental well-being

🏡 Foster homes for 10 parrots

Creating loving, temporary households where they can thrive

🛠️ Aviary upgrades

Building safer, more spacious flight areas for happier birds

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Parrot Rescues

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Parrot Rescues

🦜 Parrot Picnic in the Park

Sell picnic tickets for a parrot-friendly park day with meet-and-greets and games to raise funds and awareness.

🍦 Tropical Treat Stand

Partner with local ice cream shops to donate a percentage of summer sales, drawing customers and supporting rescued parrots.

🎨 Feather Art Auction

Invite community artists to submit parrot-inspired pieces for an online and in-person auction, boosting revenue and visibility.

🏃 Wingbeat Fun Run

Host a themed fun run with parrot wings and feathers, selling registration spots to fund rescue care and community outreach.

📸 #ParrotPose Photo Contest

Encourage supporters to post parrot or parrot-themed selfies with a donation entry fee; followers vote to pick the cutest pose.

💻 Virtual Parrot Webinar Series

Offer ticketed online sessions on parrot training and care with experts; proceeds fund rescue operations and educational outreach.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Parrot Rescues fundraising ideas

Top grants for Parrot Rescues in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your parrot rescue. These options are a great place to start.

The Parrot Grant Program

Flight Club Foundation

$1,000

Awards grant money to non-profit organizations who either help parrots, people, or both; selection is based on community impact, educational value, financial responsibility, and role by which parrot awareness can be raised or fostered.

Apply now

Avian Nutrition, Wellness and Conservation Grants

Harrison's Bird Foods

Up to $50,000 per project

Supports research and conservation projects that contribute to the understanding and promotion of health, nutrition, conservation, and overall well-being in avian species; proposals must be submitted by October 31, 2025.

Apply now

Urban Bird Treaty Grant

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

Approximately $250,000 available

Supports projects that protect urban habitats for birds, reduce hazards, and engage diverse communities.

Apply now

APHIS Funding Opportunities

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) - APHIS

unavailable

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) provides funding opportunities for research and programs related to animal health and welfare, which may include avian species. Specific grant details and deadlines vary.

Apply now

Find more parrot rescue grants

Top companies that donate to Parrot Rescues in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your parrot rescue’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

Get in touch

PEARL Parrot Rescue

Offers corporate sponsorship opportunities to help rehabilitate, feed, house, and rehome birds in need, with benefits including company promotion on marketing materials and events.

Get in touch

The Howard Johnson Foundation

Supports Rickie's Parrot Rescue and Sanctuary.

Get in touch

Volkman

Supports Northwest Parrot Rescue in keeping all the parrots well cared for.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Parrot Rescues? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for parrot rescues! We don't charge any platform or processing fees. Our zero-fee model is supported by optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission. No hidden costs or strings attached, so every dollar you raise goes directly to your rescue.

Can Parrot Rescues use Zeffy to collect adoption fees and general donations?

Certainly! Parrot rescues can use Zeffy to collect adoption fees, general donations, sell event tickets, and even set up recurring support options, all without any fees. This means every dollar helps care for your birds and grows your impact.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Parrot Rescues run with Zeffy?

Parrot rescues can run a wide range of fundraising campaigns through Zeffy. You can organize peer-to-peer fundraisers to involve your community, host ticketed events like educational workshops, or set up recurring donation programs to promote ongoing support for your rescue.

What's the best fundraising platform for Parrot Rescues?

Zeffy stands out as the best 100% free fundraising platform for parrot rescues. Unlike other platforms that sneak in fees, Zeffy ensures every single dollar goes to nurturing your mission and building donor trust without any fine print.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

