Keep 100% of your reptile rescue’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Reptile Rescues, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Reptile Rescues

Zero-fee fundraising for Reptile Rescues

How Zeffy helps Reptile Rescues raise money

Reptile Rescues use Zeffy to fund everything from from monthly snake sponsorships to herp-themed merch sales—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Emergency Vet Fund Drive

Launch a targeted drive to cover urgent medical bills for rescued reptiles. A dedicated, branded donation form lets supporters give quickly and see exactly where their dollars go.

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Herpetology Heroes Monthly Sponsorship

Offer a subscription-style giving program where donors sponsor the ongoing care of snakes, turtles, and lizards. Automated monthly gifts ensure steady funding for food, housing, and vet needs.

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Sponsor-a-Snake Peer-to-Peer Challenge

Empower volunteers and fans to create personal pages raising funds for specific reptiles in need. Friendly competition and shareable links amplify outreach through social networks.

data-usecase-icon="event"

Reptile Rescue Open House & Expo

Sell tickets to an on-site event featuring reptile meet-and-greets, educational talks, and vendor booths. RSVP tracking and check-in tools simplify guest management.

data-usecase-icon="store"

Herp-Themed Merch Store

Offer T-shirts, mugs, art prints, and calendars featuring rescued reptiles. An online store lets supporters shop anytime with all proceeds going straight to care and habitat upgrades.

data-usecase-icon="membership"

Conservation Circle Membership Program

Create tiered memberships that grant exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes tours, and member-only webinars. Steady membership dues help plan long-term rescue and relocation projects.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your reptile rescue raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🐍 Safe homes for 25 snakes

so each rescued snake has a proper habitat until adoption

🦎 Health checkups for 100 lizards

early diagnostics prevent suffering and ensure strong recoveries

🐢 500 lbs of specialized diet formula

nourishing turtles and tortoises with species-specific nutrition

💡 UVB lighting for 30 enclosures

providing essential rays and warmth for vibrant reptile health

🩺 Emergency vet care for 20 reptiles

covering critical treatments when every minute counts

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Reptile Rescues

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Reptile Rescues

🐍 Reptile Selfie Challenge

Supporters snap reptile selfies, tag friends and donate per post to boost awareness and raise funds for rescued snakes and lizards all summer.

🐢 Turtle Trivia Night

Host a virtual turtle quiz via video chat. Guests buy tickets, answer fun turtle trivia, and compete for prizes while supporting rescue care.

🍦 Scales & Shakes Festival

Partner with a local ice cream shop for a ‘Scales & Shakes’ day. A portion of every reptile-themed shake sold supports rescue operations and turtles in need.

🎨 Shell Art Workshop

Invite families to paint ceramic turtle shells at a community art night. Ticket sales cover materials and fund habitat enrichment for rescued turtles.

🦎 Reptile Yoga in the Park

Morning yoga classes in the park featuring gentle lizard encounters. Participants donate to join and learn calming reptile care tips.

🔨 Habitat Build Day

Organize a volunteer day to build outdoor reptile habitats. Local sponsors pledge per structure, and volunteers donate a small fee to support materials.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Reptile Rescues fundraising ideas

Top grants for Reptile Rescues in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your reptile rescue. These options are a great place to start.

2025 Grant Program

Conservation Nation

Up to US$5,000

Supports conservationists engaged in wildlife conservation, biodiversity protection, and sustainable practices; applications open July 7 and close July 14, 2025.

Apply now

EPA Environmental Education Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Up to $100,000

Supports environmental education projects; deadline August 15, 2025.

Apply now

Ron Goellner Conservation Fund / Jennifer Elwood Grant

Cryptobranchid Interest Group (CIG)

Up to $1,000

Supports research and educational initiatives that contribute to the conservation of Cryptobranchids and hellbenders.

Apply now

Save The Snakes Grants

Save The Snakes

Not specified

Empowers individuals with a snake conservation vision.

Apply now

Find more reptile rescue grants

Top companies that donate to Reptile Rescues in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your reptile rescue’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through its Spark Good program, offering local grants and community initiatives.

Get in touch

World Pet Association

Funds organizations dedicated to the welfare of pets and the pet industry through its Good Works program.

Get in touch

CE Reptile Rescue

Welcomes corporate sponsorships and provides contact information for inquiries.

Get in touch

Lakeshore Avian and Reptile Rescue (LARRS)

Welcomes corporate sponsorships and outlines different sponsorship levels with benefits for companies.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Reptile Rescues? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is absolutely 100% free for reptile rescues! We charge no platform fees or processing fees. Our free model is supported through optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission of letting every dollar go directly to causes like yours. Truly, that's it—no catch!

Can Reptile Rescues use Zeffy to collect donations?

Definitely! Reptile rescues can utilize Zeffy for everything from year-round donations to event ticket sales and setting up recurring giving—all without incurring any fees. Every contribution goes directly to supporting your reptiles' needs and habitat.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Reptile Rescues run with Zeffy?

With Zeffy, reptile rescues can seamlessly organize various fundraising campaigns such as peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and monthly giving programs. Whether it's organizing a community event or an online raffle, we're here to help maximize your fundraising efforts without adding any costs.

What's the best fundraising platform for Reptile Rescues?

Zeffy stands out as the only truly 100% fee-free platform for reptile rescues. While other platforms may charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures all donations go directly to your scaly friends. This zero-fee model builds more trust and supports your mission without a hitch.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

