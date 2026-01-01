Zero-fee fundraising for Dog Rescues

data-usecase-icon="event"
Rescue Run 5K & Fun Day
Host a dog-friendly 5K and fun day where supporters and their pups raise funds through ticket sales and sponsorships—ideal for community engagement without any platform fees.
data-usecase-cta="event"
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Team Tails Virtual Walk Challenge
Empower volunteers and supporters to create personal pages and challenge friends in a virtual walk fundraiser, driving peer-to-peer donations for rescue operations.
data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Pawsitive Monthly Rescue Club
Invite donors to join a monthly giving club with exclusive updates and behind-the-scenes stories of the pups they support—ensuring steady funding for food, shelter, and medical care.
data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"
data-usecase-icon="store"
Rescue Gear Online Store
Open an online shop offering branded bandanas, leashes, and tees so supporters can show off their rescue pride while funding crucial medical treatments and shelter costs.
data-usecase-cta="store"
data-usecase-icon="raffle"
Gourmet Pup Basket Raffle
Sell raffle tickets for a premium dog gift basket stocked with gourmet treats, toys, and grooming vouchers—perfect for boosting holiday or spring fundraising excitement.
data-usecase-cta="raffle"
data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Emergency Medical Fund Drive
Launch a targeted campaign with a branded donation page to quickly raise funds for urgent surgeries and critical care for rescue dogs in immediate need.
data-usecase-cta="donation_form"
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
❤️ 25 spay/neuter surgeries
So every rescued dog can get life-saving surgery
🍖 5,000 meals of premium kibble
Keeping tails wagging with nutritious meals
🏠 50 foster care starter kits
Giving foster families supplies to open their homes
🏷️ 500 microchips
Reuniting lost pups with their families
🐕 50 training sessions
Teaching manners to make adoptions smoother
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Dog Rescues
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Dog Rescues
🐾 Summer Paws Photo Contest
Supporters submit summer-themed dog photos and pay a small entry fee. Community votes for favorites. Winners get prizes and proceeds fund our rescue efforts.
🎽 Dog Jog for Rescue
Invite participants and their pups for a fun 5K jog/walk. Entry fees and sponsorships raise funds while promoting healthy, happy dogs in the community.
🍦 Pup-Friendly Ice Cream Social
Host a park event with pup-friendly ice creams and treats. Ticket sales and vendor booths raise funds while offering summer fun for dogs and owners.
📸 Virtual Pup Portrait Auction
Local artists create digital dog portraits. Supporters bid online all summer. Winning art boosts donor pride and funds vital rescue care.
🏖️ Beachside Yappy Hour
Partner with a beach venue for a dog-friendly happy hour. Portion of food and drink sales plus donations give pups a day of fun and raise rescue funds.
🎬 Bark-in-the-Park Movie Night
Outdoor movie screening for you and your dog. Ticket sales, concessions, and raffle prizes boost funds while enjoying a summer evening together.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Dog Rescues fundraising ideas
Top grants for Dog Rescues in 2025
Walmart Community Grants (Spark Good Local Grant)
Walmart
Not specified
Applications are reviewed quarterly, with the May 1 – July 15, 2025 cycle currently open.
Petfinder Foundation Enrichment Grants
Petfinder Foundation
$100 - $1,000
Grants are awarded monthly throughout the year to provide enrichment for dogs.
Fast Track Grants Program
Byrne Family Foundation Trust
Not specified
Supports animal welfare programs; applications due July 18, 2025.
PEDIGREE Foundation Disaster Relief Grants
PEDIGREE Foundation
Not specified
Available year-round for organizations impacted by natural disasters.
Top companies that donate to Dog Rescues in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good program.
Pedigree Foundation
Provides grants to 501(c)(3) dog shelters and breed rescue organizations.
Lush
Supports animal welfare and environmental justice causes through its Charity Pot collection.
100% Pure
Donates vitamin-rich vegan dog food to shelter dogs with every online order.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Dog Rescues? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Dog Rescues! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help rescues like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!
Can Dog Rescues use Zeffy to collect donations for emergency medical funds?
Absolutely! Dog Rescues can use Zeffy to collect donations for emergency medical funds, adoption fees, and even to sell event tickets or set up recurring giving - all without paying a single fee. Every dollar you collect goes directly to helping your furry friends.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Dog Rescues run with Zeffy?
Dog Rescues can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Host a peer-to-peer fundraiser where supporters can create their own pages to help raise funds, organize ticketed events like adoption fairs, or set up recurring donations for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy has you covered.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Dog Rescues?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Dog Rescues. While other platforms might appear free but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your donations. This ensures more funds go directly to rescuing dogs and supporting their care.