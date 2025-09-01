How is Zeffy free?
Nonprofit software

The Best Fundraising Event Software for Small, Volunteer-Run Nonprofits (2025 Guide)

September 1, 2025

If you're juggling Eventbrite for tickets, PayPal for donations, spreadsheets for volunteers, and separate platforms for auctions, you know the pain. You're losing 5-10% to fees, spending weekends copying data between systems, and burning out volunteers who can't navigate multiple platforms.

Small nonprofits need one solution: Zeffy's free, all-in-one event fundraising platform. While other software forces you to patch together expensive tools, Zeffy handles ticketing, auctions, raffles, donations, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor tracking in one place—with zero fees.

This guide covers 10 event fundraising platforms, but we'll save you the research: Zeffy is the best choice. It's free, designed for nonprofits, and eliminates the tool-juggling nightmare burning out teams everywhere.

The alternatives? They charge fees, require multiple integrations, or force you back into the expensive multi-tool maze.

Ready to keep 100% of your fundraising in one free platform? Here's why Zeffy beats every other platform.

10 Platforms that Actually Support Event Fundraising (Not Just Ticketing)

Not All Event Software Is Built for Fundraising

Here's the problem: Most nonprofits choose the wrong type of software and wonder why their fundraising falls short.

Software Type Built For What You Get What You're Missing

Event Management (Cvent, Whova)

Corporate conferences

Logistics, schedules, networking

Donations, tax receipts, donor tracking

Ticketing Platforms (Eventbrite, TicketSpice)

Concerts and entertainment

RSVPs, ticket sales, basic payments

Donation add-ons, auction tools, fundraising features

Event Fundraising (Zeffy)

Nonprofit fundraising

Everything above PLUS donations, auctions, tax receipts, donor management, and more!

Nothing—it's purpose-built for your needs

If you're using Eventbrite for events, you're using concert software for fundraising. You need tools built for donations, not just ticket sales. Zeffy is the only platform designed specifically for nonprofit event fundraising—not corporate events or entertainment ticketing.

Why Grassroots Nonprofits Need an Integrated Fundraising Platform

Piecemeal Tools vs. True All-in-One Fundraising Platform

What You Need Piecemeal Approach Zeffy All-in-One

Event Ticketing

Eventbrite: 3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing

Built-in, $0 fees

Silent Auctions

OneCause: Custom pricing (expensive)

Built-in, $0 fees

Raffles

Silent Auction Pro: $899/year + 2% proceeds

Built-in, $0 fees

Donations

PayPal: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction

Built-in, $0 fees

Mobile Payments

Square: 2.6% + $0.10 per transaction

Built-in, $0 fees

Tax Receipts

Manual process or separate tool

Automatic, $0 fees

Donor Tracking

DonorPerfect: $99+/month

Built-in CRM, $0 fees

Email Marketing

Mailchimp: $10-300/month

Built-in, $0 fees

Check-In

Manual lists or separate app

QR codes, $0 fees

Total Cost

8 tools + $200–500+/mo + % of ticket sales

1 platform, always $0

Real Cost Comparison for a $10,000 Fundraiser:

Approach Monthly Costs Transaction Fees Annual Software Total Cost What You Keep

Piecemeal Tools

$109-399/month

$670+ in fees

$899+ licenses

$2,178+

$7,822

Zeffy All-in-One

$0/month

$0 in fees

$0 licenses

$0

$10,000

Time Cost Comparison:

Task Piecemeal Approach Zeffy All-in-One

Setup

6+ hours (multiple logins, integrations)

30 minutes (one platform)

Data Entry

Manual export/import between tools

Automatic sync

Training Volunteers

Learn 4-6 different platforms

Learn one simple platform

Event Day Management

Juggle multiple apps and systems

One dashboard

Post-Event Reporting

Combine data from multiple sources

One comprehensive report

The Bottom Line: You save over $2,000 and dozens of hours by choosing one platform built for nonprofit fundraising.

How YWCA Lethbridge Switched to Zeffy for their Annual Royal Gala and Avoided Nearly $3,000 in Fees

Like many nonprofit teams, YWCA Lethbridge used to rely on Eventbrite and PayPal to manage events like their annual Royal Gala. With multiple tools came multiple fees and a lot of extra work. When they heard about Zeffy, a 100% free event and fundraising platform, they were skeptical. 

Could it really do everything they needed without cutting into the funds they raised? Luckily, a team member who had used Zeffy before gave them the confidence to give it a try.

They started small, testing Zeffy for ticket sales to their bands and brunch events. After a smooth experience and strong results, they adopted Zeffy for their biggest fundraiser of the year: the Royal Gala.

With Zeffy, they managed ticket sales, collected donations, organized volunteers, and sent donor communications all in one place without paying a single platform fee. To date, they’ve used everything from donation pages to events, e-commerce, and a membership program to raise over $58,000 for their mission, and saved over $2,900 in fees on top of that.

“I don’t even think I know everything Zeffy can do. The fact that it’s free is crazy to me, but excellent.” — Catherine Champagne, External Relations Director

‍‍

10 Best Fundraising Event Software Platforms (Detailed Breakdown)

Platform Starting Cost Key Features Best for Why Zeffy Is Better

Zeffy

$0 (truly free), zero fees

Online & in-person ticket sales, QR codes, Mobile check-in, Tap-to-Pay, Donor management, Fundraising focus, Email outreach tools, Website embed, Peer-to-peer, Auctions, Raffles, Crowdfunding, Donation pages, Memberships, Recurring donations

The only all-in-one platform with zero fees and simple features for small teams

✅ This is Zeffy

Eventbrite

Free for free events, 3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing fee

Smart Audience marketing, Email outreach tools

Promoting public-facing events to a broader audience

Zeffy includes all Eventbrite features PLUS auctions, raffles, donations, tax receipts—with zero fees

Donorbox

2.95% + 2.9% + $0.30 (donor can cover fees)

Website embed, Multi-currency support, QR codes

Integrating ticket sales and giving into your own website

Zeffy offers website embedding PLUS mobile check-in, Tap-to-Pay, auctions, and raffles—all free

GoFundMe Pro

Custom pricing

Livestream tools, Leaderboards, Mobile bidding

Virtual/hybrid fundraising campaigns with high engagement

Zeffy provides peer-to-peer and virtual event tools without expensive monthly fees or hidden pricing

Ticketstripe

1.5% + $0.50/ticket + processing fees

VIP/hidden tickets, Pay-what-you-wish, 135+ currencies

Flexible ticketing without the fuss of complex platforms

Zeffy offers flexible ticketing PLUS donations, auctions, tax receipts, and donor management—all free

Qgiv

3.95% + $0.30 per transaction + monthly fees

Branded event pages, Text-to-give, Auction support

Visually compelling donation/event pages

Zeffy provides professional branding and auction tools without the 3.95% fees or monthly charges

DonorPerfect

Starts at $99/month

CRM + donor records, Volunteer coordination

Orgs needing data-rich donor and volunteer tracking

Zeffy includes built-in CRM and donor tracking without the $99+/month subscription fees

OneCause

Custom pricing

Mobile bidding, Paddle raise, Leaderboards

Large galas and high-impact fundraising events

Zeffy offers mobile bidding and auction tools with transparent pricing (which is $0)

Silent Auction Pro

$899/year + 2% of proceeds

End-to-end auction management, Bid tracking, Donor reports

Frequent or large auction events

Zeffy includes full auction management PLUS ticketing, donations, and CRM—without the $899 annual fee

Accelevents

Starts at $5,000

Sponsor/exhibitor tools, Breakout rooms, Badge printing

Big conferences, hybrid galas, or virtual summits

Zeffy provides event management tools designed for nonprofits, not enterprise conferences requiring $5K minimums

1. Zeffy - The Only Zero-Fee, All-In-One Fundraising Software 

When small nonprofit teams run events, they’re rarely just selling tickets. They’re running raffles, managing silent auctions, launching peer-to-peer campaigns, and collecting donations simultaneously. Most platforms weren’t built with this reality in mind, and definitely not at a cost that grassroots or volunteer-run teams can afford.

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform that combines ticketing, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer, and donor management in one place. You will never pay a monthly fee, transaction fee, or upgrade fees to use the features you need.

That means more impact, less juggling, and zero surprise costs, so every dollar raised supports your mission, not your software.

Why Nonprofits Choose Zeffy: The Only Zero-Fee, All-in-One Solution

What Small Nonprofits Need Zeffy Delivers Cost

Event Ticketing

Online & in-person ticket sales, group tickets, QR check-in

Free

Mobile Payments

Tap-to-Pay app for secure day-of sales

Free

Fundraising Tools

Silent auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns

Free

Donation Collection

Donation add-ons at checkout, recurring donations

Free

Donor Management

Built-in CRM for tracking and follow-up

Free

Tax Receipts

Automatic tax receipts for all contributions

Free

Email Marketing

Event reminders, thank-you messages, outreach tools

Free

Multi-Event Support

Unlimited events, campaigns, and transactions

Free

Customer Support

Unlimited support from real humans

Free

Mobile Check-In

QR code scanning for fast attendee entry

Free

Reporting & Analytics

Real-time dashboard for sales, attendance, donations

Free

All the Tools You Need to Fundraise are Accessible at No Cost

Keep Every Penny of What You Raise

Zeffy is a 100% free and zero-fee platform. There are no signup fees, monthly charges, platform or transaction fees. Zeffy is funded entirely by optional donor tips, so your nonprofit keeps every penny you raise, helping organizations like Dearborn Educational Foundation save $2,812 in fees while bringing the community together around engaging fundraising events.

What Nonprofits Are Saying

"We are a raving fan of Zeffy. We can't say enough good things about the ease of implementation, and from the customer standpoint, your transaction is complete and processed within minutes. The new app feature that allows you to scan credit cards on the spot was a huge help during our recent fundraiser." - Amy W. 

2. Eventbrite - Event Platform for Marketing Fundraising Events 

Eventbrite is widely known for helping events get discovered, with smart promotion tools and a wide reach. But for nonprofit fundraising, especially for small teams, it’s not built to go into the fundraising capabilities you need beyond ticketing.

 Key Features

Considerations for Smaller Teams

While Eventbrite is great for getting the word out, small nonprofit teams may struggle with:

Price Considerations for Grassroots Nonprofits

Publishing free events on Eventbrite (no cost of admission) comes at no cost and there are no upfront fees. For other fundraising events that do charge a ticket or entry fee, Eventbrite's pricing structure is broken out as the following:

Additionally, Eventbrite offers discounted ticket fees on donation tickets for nonprofits. 

Honest Review

"I like that Eventbrite allows me to follow the organizations I am interested in their events so I can receive notifications when they have new events. Eventbrite streams the videos in very high quality and allows real-time chatting during the event. Also, I like the advanced search at Eventbrite, which allows me to find events in my area of interest, like technology." - Moustafa A. (event attendee) 

Zeffy vs Eventbrite for Fundraising Events

Key feature Zeffy Eventbrite

Cost

Always free with no platform, ticketing, or processing fees

Fees are taken from each ticket sale unless you pay extra to cover them

Ease for small teams

Built for lean orgs with a simple setup, no tech background needed

More features can bring more complexity; the setup can be overwhelming for first-time users

Ticketing

Online, in-person, group tickets, QR check-ins

May require third-party tools or workarounds for check-ins and in-person sales

Day-of-Event Simplicity

Tap to Pay + QR check-in makes event day smooth and stress-free

Manual processes or separate tools are often needed to manage on-the-ground logistics

Purchase Experience

No surprise fees for guests; auto tax receipts sent

Attendees often charged fees unless the org covers them; receipts require extra setup

Tracking & Reporting

Real-time dashboard: ticket sales, donations, attendance

Audience insights and sales reporting are available

Marketing Tools

Events sync with community outreach (email, social media, etc.)

Smart Audience tool promotes your event on Eventbrite’s platform

3. Donorbox - Event Platform to Easily Integrate With an Existing Website

Donorbox offers event ticketing features that can support nonprofit fundraisers. If your nonprofit already uses platforms like Squarespace or WordPress, Donorbox makes it easy to embed event forms right into your website and start selling tickets without a standalone event page.

It’s a strong fit for nonprofits that want to offer global ticketing, accept multiple currencies, and streamline giving through digital-first tools, such as QR codes and in-person kiosks. If you plan to host events more frequently and want to invest in a platform that expands your reach, this may be a good option to consider.

Key Features

Considerations for Smaller Teams

Small teams may run into:

Price Considerations for Grassroots Nonprofits

2.95% Platform fee + 2.9% + $0.30 processing fee (donors can cover fees) 

Honest Review

"Over eight years, Donorbox has consistently provided a user-friendly interface that simplifies the donation process. Its adaptability to our fundraising needs, especially during events like Giving Tuesday and our annual gala, has been a significant advantage. The responsive customer service and the team's openness to feedback have been beneficial." - Joel R.

Compare Zeffy to Donorbox

4. GoFundMe Pro - Event Platform for Nonprofit Virtual Events   

Formerly known as Classy, GoFundMe Pro now focuses heavily on peer-to-peer fundraising and virtual campaign events. If your organization is hosting an online or hybrid fundraiser, such as a livestream gala or virtual auction, GoFundMe Pro offers a range of flexibility and engagement tools.

Its strength lies in online donation collection and audience interaction, featuring live leaderboards, virtual breakout rooms, mobile bidding, and livestream integrations. However, you might not need all of this if you primarily plan in-person community events or simply need basic ticketing and check-in tools.

Key Features

Considerations for Smaller Teams

For smaller nonprofits, this can mean:

Price Considerations for Grassroots Nonprofits

Classy does not list prices on its website. Classy Live's virtual event package is an additional cost and can be added to any package. 

Honest Review

"Classy is a one-stop shop for our mid-size, national nonprofit organization. We use Classy for our main donation page, for peer-to-peer fundraising, and their new Classy Live product for our live events. They are always available to help and provide truly excellent customer service." - Elise R. 

5. Ticketstripe - Event Fundraising Platform for Complicated Events With Various Ticket Types  

Ticketstripe is an easy-to-use ticketing platform that offers nonprofits a lot of flexibility without overwhelming complexity. It’s especially helpful for grassroots teams that want to offer customized ticket types, or provide private/VIP registration links without building a full website for their event.

While it doesn’t have the same fundraising-focused features as some other platforms, it’s a great tool for basic event ticketing with customization options and international reach.

Key Features

Considerations for Smaller Teams

While it’s good for straightforward ticketing, small teams may find:

Price Considerations for Grassroots Nonprofits

1.50% + $0.50 for nonprofits + credit card processing fees (donors can cover these fees) 

Honest Review

"Ticketing and event registration are crowded fields, and I'm glad we found you! There are many, many things I really like about Ticketstripe, particularly its simplicity in many ways as I know from experience that features up complexity. I am also very excited to experience our event with a ticket scanner rather than a flashlight, pen, and three spreadsheet pages!" - Monique B.

6. Qgiv - Event Fundraising Platform for Creating Compelling Event Pages  

Qgiv stands out for its visually polished event and donation pages, which are great if you want to make a strong first impression and use your event page as a marketing tool. It offers mobile bidding and auction tools for virtual, hybrid, and in-person fundraising events.

It may require some technical support, but it provides the flexibility to create branded pages that look professional and help drive RSVPs and donations.

 

Key Features

Considerations for Smaller Teams

What this means for small teams:
You’ll likely need to pay more and spend extra time learning the platform, even for basic features that Zeffy includes for free, which makes it harder to get up and running quickly.

Price Considerations for Grassroots Nonprofits

3.95% + $0.30 per transaction with additional event features available with a monthly fee

Honest Review

"Qgiv has time and time again proven to be all we need and more. Whether we're using it to process program feeds, or utilizing it's specialized features for fundraising events, it has made processing transactions and collecting event registrations much easier! And the customer service experience is hands down the best anywhere! No matter my issue, every person I've spoken to at Qgiv goes out of their way to address our needs quickly and efficiently." - Audrey M.

7. DonorPerfect - Event Fundraising Platform for Donor Data and Records Management  

DonorPerfect is first and foremost a donor and volunteer management CRM, but it does offer a few helpful tools for nonprofits hosting fundraising events, particularly if you’re also tracking long-term supporter data.

Its ReadySetAuction add-on is designed to help you run charity auctions, while its email integrations and volunteer management features can help keep your team and attendees organized.

Key Features

Considerations for Smaller Teams

What this means for small teams:
You'll have to manage multiple tools and subscriptions just to run a simple event, costing you both time and money that Zeffy saves with its all-in-one, no-cost model.

Price Considerations for Grassroots Nonprofits

Plans are $99 monthly and can be customized to fit your needs. 

Honest Review

"DonorPerfect's records management system and reporting are second-to-none. We've had nothing but exceptional customer support, from their onboarding orientations to the continuing education workshops put on weekly. User management is also highly intuitive, and can be tailored to adjust access as you see fit. Access to the payment portal is highly straightforward." - Monica S. 

8. OneCause - Event Platform for Customized Mobile Bidding Experiences 

OneCause is recognized for its fundraising event software, particularly in support of auctions, paddle raises, and galas. It offers a wide range of tools to help nonprofits manage in-person, virtual, and hybrid fundraising events, with an emphasis on donor engagement and mobile giving.

The strong features for larger events may add a layer of complexity, but if you’re looking to make a big splash, OneCause is a great option.

Key Features

Considerations for Smaller Teams

What this means for small teams:
You may end up paying for more than you need, with tools that feel overly complex if you’re just trying to run a community event or quick fundraiser.

Price Considerations for Grassroots Nonprofits

OneCause does not list prices on its website but offers plans based on nonprofits' needs. 

Honest Review

"OneCause is a highly professional, easy-to-use event management software that takes a lot of the stress out of our event planning. It keeps all pertinent information in one place and it's very user-friendly to navigate! I love that I'm able to create my own event site that is unique to our organization; and where our donors can go to view the information they need, register, bid and update their information by using their own personal login! The other thing that is great about this system are the reports and exports available. You are able to pull the info you need out of the system very easily and I often go back in to use it as reference. OneCause also has amazing staff who work with you every step of the way to help ensure the event is seamless to your guests. The onsite staff are so helpful that I can't imagine ever hosting an event without them!" - Vicki S.

9. Silent Auction Pro - Event Platform for Silent and Live Auctions 

Silent Auction Pro was built to streamline nonprofit auctions, whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid. It offers an impressive suite of tools for managing every phase of your fundraising event, from item intake and bidding to payments and check-out.

The abundance of features can offer you everything in one platform, but might also feel overwhelming if you don’t need it all.

Key Features

Considerations for Smaller Teams

What this means for small teams:
Unless your entire event revolves around auctions, you’ll be paying for a limited toolset while Zeffy delivers broader functionality at no additional cost.

Price Considerations for Grassroots Nonprofits

Plans start at $899 per year + 2% of event proceeds

Honest Review

"I've been in fundraising more than 20 years and have manages event with silent and live auctions for gatherings of 250 to 1500 – both onsite and virtual. I've used a few different software programs in that time, but Silent Auction Pro IS THE BEST. Not just for its ease of use – in that everything you need is within the software, but because of the customer service they provide before, during and after the event. Their team of support, from the initial training, to processing the winning bids, to the follow-up was phenomenal. I have never encountered a team so upbeat, so supportive, so understanding and so knowledgeable in my entire career. If you are looking for a platform on which to manage your silent or live auction – onsite or virtual – look no further. I highly recommend Silent Auction Pro as the perfect, low-cost, high quality software platform for any size auction." - Bea P. 

10. Accelevents - Event Fundraising Platform for Conventions  

Accelevents is a platform designed for large-scale events like multi-day conferences, hybrid galas, and virtual summits. While it includes features nonprofits can use for fundraising, it’s built with features that support professional event planners or organizations with more robust infrastructure.

Grassroots nonprofits can still benefit, but it may take a bit longer to setup and get going. 

Key Features

Considerations for Smaller Teams

What this means for small teams:
Accelevents is likely overkill for your needs, in comparison to Zeffy, which offers everything a grassroots team needs to fundraise and host an event without a multi-thousand-dollar commitment.

Price Considerations for Grassroots Nonprofits

Plans start at $5,000 

Honest Review

"Everything from the mobile app to the badge printing works well together and feels like one experience. It kind of reminds me of using HubSpot. The support is also top notch. They're available whenever you have a question. Even at 1am the night before the event. We host 8-10 events per year. Our largest event is between 3,500-4,000 attendees. We used the Kiosk functionality and badge printing for check-in. We had 20 kiosks configured since everyone shows up within about a 90 minute window. Everything went perfect. No lines.  Accelevents also allows us to set all of our branding which keeps our design team happy. When we used Cvent, we would constantly have to ask Cvent support to implement changes that we could not do ourselves. With Accelevents, we can do everything on our own." - Brendan C. 

4 Smart Tips for Choosing Fundraising Event Software

1. Choose Tools That Actually Support How You Fundraise

Not every event platform is built with fundraising in mind.

If you want to raise more at your next fundraising event—and funnel more donations to your cause—partner with a platform that allows you to run a P2P campaign before the event and a raffle or auction during it. Plus, you should be able to simply and easily give supporters the option to donate anytime through a donation page—before, after, or during your event.

Look for platforms that combine fundraising and event tools in one dashboard, so you’re not juggling spreadsheets, logins, or last-minute fixes. The best solutions let you track donations, sales, and the impact of your supporters in one place.

2. Look for Flexibility That Supports Your Event Growth (Without Complexity)

Your needs may shift from running a 5K this month to a silent auction next season, so it’s important to have software that doesn’t require a steep learning curve every time. 

Look for modular tools that grow with your needs (silent auctions, virtual options, raffles, hybrid events) but don’t require you to reinvent the wheel. Bonus if it integrates with your current donation or email systems and doesn’t require a full-time admin to manage.

3. Prioritize Simplicity Without Sacrificing Quality

Even the most powerful tools fall flat if no one knows how to use them. You need something your team (or even a board member or weekend volunteer can figure out in minutes.

Look for clean, intuitive interfaces, mobile-friendly ticketing, and easy check-in options like QR codes. Responsive support is essential when you hit a snag on event day. Platforms explicitly built for nonprofits often include onboarding resources designed for teams without tech staff.

4. Don’t Overlook the True Cost of Your Software

Some tools say they’re free until you realize 3-6% of every donation is disappearing into platform or transaction fees. That adds up fast, especially when you’re counting on every dollar.

Look for truly zero-fee models that don’t penalize you for raising more. That includes no platform fees, no ticketing fees, and no percentage-based cuts from your donations. Your supporters gave to your mission, not your software provider.

Many organizations like Autism Meets Faith use Zeffy to save thousands. In fact, since using the all-in-one platform, the organization has raised $39,034 and saved $1,952 in fees.

Choose Fundraising Event Software That Helps You Raise More—Not Spend More

With so many event fundraising software options out there, it’s easy to choose a tool that checks a few boxes—but misses the bigger picture. The best platform for your nonprofit is one that helps you raise more without taking a cut, supports all your fundraising efforts (not just ticketing), and saves you time before, during, and after your event.

That’s exactly why thousands of nonprofits choose Zeffy.

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform that lets you sell tickets, collect donations, run auctions and raffles, and even launch peer-to-peer campaigns—all in one place, with no platform fees and no transaction fees. Ever. Donors can choose to cover processing costs, so every dollar you raise supports your mission—not your software.

Whether you're hosting a gala, fun run, trivia night, or anything in between, Zeffy gives you all the tools you need to make your event a success—without the stress or the price tag.

👉 Ready to simplify your next fundraiser and keep 100% of what you raise?
FAQs: Select the Right Event Fundraising Software

Yes, Zeffy is one of the only truly free event fundraising platforms. Unlike most tools that charge processing or platform fees, Zeffy is 100% free, with no hidden costs. Donors can optionally cover transaction fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your cause.

Yes. Event management platforms for logistics and planning, like Zeffy, allow you to host auctions, sell raffle tickets, and collect donations all in one place. It’s not just a ticketing tool, but an all-in-one fundraising engine.
That means you can sell event tickets, run a silent auction, launch a raffle, and even collect donations and peer-to-peer gifts in one place without juggling between apps or paying extra to bolt on critical features.

If you’re a grassroots or volunteer-led nonprofit, Zeffy is purpose-built for you. It’s intuitive, fast to set up, and doesn’t require a tech expert to run a professional, multi-layered event. From ticketing to check-in to collecting donations, everything is in one dashboard, minus the fees that can overwhelm small teams.

Absolutely. Zeffy supports virtual, hybrid, and in-person events like benefit concerts, trivia nights, auctions, and school galas. You can use features like QR code check-in, Tap-to-Pay donations, and mobile ticketing to streamline the day-of experience.
This takes away headaches like manual attendee tracking, chaotic check in experiences, or trying to manage and transfer over your event participants with emails before and after the event to turn them into long-term donors.

You can sell tickets and collect donations from an event platform that’s built for nonprofits.

With Zeffy, you can:

  • Create your event page
  • Add multiple ticket tiers
  • Allow optional donations at checkout
  • Track everything (attendees, donors, totals) in one central dashboard

    • Regular event software focuses on logistics like RSVPs, tickets, and maybe some emails. Fundraising event software, like Zeffy, is designed to help you raise more money. It adds tools for raffles, auctions, donations, P2P campaigns, and real-time check-ins—things a basic event registration tool just doesn’t do.

    Not if you use Zeffy. Most platforms either don’t offer auction or raffle tools, or they charge extra for them. Zeffy bakes them in for free. You can launch and manage auctions and raffles right alongside ticket sales, donations, and check-ins—without downloading another app or upgrading to a premium plan.

    Written by
    François de Kerret

    Explore More Event Fundraising Guides for Your Specific Needs

    Keep reading :

    Nonprofit guides
    Fundraising for Nonprofits: The Essential Guide + 12 Ideas

    Discover the most effective ways to raise money for your nonprofit in 2023. Engage donors like never before with our best fundraising strategies.

    Read more
    Fundraising ideas
    101+ Fundraising Ideas for Nonprofits in 2025

    Discover our list of innovative fundraising ideas to raise more money. Explore unique and easy ideas for every organization.

    Read more
    Templates
    Free Fundraising Calendar Template + Expert Tips

    Download our ready-to-use Fundraising Calendar Template and hit your fundraising goals. Get your team on the same page with our expert tips.

    Read more

