14 Best Fundraising Software for Nonprofits (free & paid) in 2024

1. Zeffy - The free fundraising software for nonprofit
2. Classy - Best for feature access
3. DonorPerfect - Best for donor management
4. QGiv - Best for flexible fundraising
5. GoFundMe - Best for crowdfunding
6. Bloomerang - Best for donor retention
7. Fundly - Best for fundraising solution for social media fundraising
8. DonorBox - Best for recurring donations
9. CauseVox - Best for P2P fundraising campaigns
10. Blackbaud - Best for scalability
11. BetterWorld- Best for raffles
12. OneCause- Best for event fundraising
13. Fundrazr - Best for fundraising software for schools
14. Charity Auctions Today - Best fundraising software for auctions
Fundraising software is a type of technology designed to assist nonprofits and charities in efficiently managing and executing their fundraising efforts.
Most donation software streamlines various aspects of the fundraising process to help nonprofit organizations make the greatest impact.
Though every fundraising software is different, most help organizations with:
Choosing the platform is a crucial decision for nonprofits. When shopping around for the best online fundraising software options your organization, consider whether the platform offers some of these features:
It’s often easy to think a solid fundraising team full of change-makers can keep track of donations and donor information on a spreadsheet. But in truth, handling campaigns, donor information, and more, by hand makes the information prone to error, and quite limited.
Online fundraising software, on the other hand, helps organizations with:
Nonprofit fundraising software streamlines and automates various aspects of the fundraising process, from the ability to collect donations to donor management, saving time and reducing administrative burdens.
Plus, the best online fundraising solutions often offer event registration forms, the ability to process matching gifts, and organize prospect research.
Online fundraising platforms enable organizations to reach more donors. Supporters can easily share campaigns on social media, via email, and sometimes even through text, expanding the reach of fundraising efforts beyond traditional networks.
Robust fundraising software provides a convenient and accessible way for donors to contribute and for you to raise money. Online donation forms, mobile-friendly interfaces, and various payment options make it easier for people to support causes from anywhere, at any time.
Plus, online fundraising software creates an accessible database for your nonprofit staff to share and house important information.
Fundraising software helps organizations comply with relevant regulations and provides features for generating reports required for auditing, transparency, and accountability.
If any of this sounds overwhelming or complex, we just released a guide to finding the ideal fundraising consultant for nonprofits.
Zeffy is a 100% free online fundraising platform—built by change-makers, for change-makers. Unlike other fundraising software, Zeffy is a true all-in-one solution that offers a full suite of tools. From event ticketing to membership management, Zeffy is the only platform that helps you raise money for charity and reach more donors without taking a cent of what you earn.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
100% free (no platform fee - no transaction fee)
When someone makes a donation on your online fundraising form, they have the option (but are never obliged) to give to Zeffy. Not everyone gives every time and that's okay. Enough donors leave a contribution to cover every fee—so nonprofits aren’t charged a cent.
What Zeffy users are saying:
“Besides being free, Zeffy has become an invaluable tool as it provides a way for our donors to give knowing that 100% of their donation will be received by our organization. Besides that, it is very user-friendly. Easy to set up and customer support is amazing!” — John W.
Classy offers a range of features, including customizable donation pages, peer-to-peer virtual fundraising capabilities, and event management tools. Additionally, Classy's robust analytics and reporting tools provide valuable insights, allowing organizations to track their success and refine their strategies for maximum impact.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
Custom quote required
What Classy users are saying:
“Classy is a one-stop shop for our mid-size, national nonprofit organization. We use Classy for our main donation page, for peer-to-peer online fundraising, and their new Classy Live product for our live events. They are always available to help and provide truly excellent customer service.” — Elise R.
DonorPerfect is a comprehensive donor management solution that helps nonprofits organize and cultivate donor relationships. With intuitive dashboards and even some online fundraising event capabilities, it’s a great choice for nonprofits whose primary need is donor management.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
Custom quote required, starting at $99/month
What DonorPerfect users are saying:
“Your software provides great insight into donor activity. The reporting makes it easier for me to share with the board our fundraising successes and even areas where we need to focus more efforts.” — Kelly H.
QGiv stands out as a versatile donation software for its range of features: online donations, event coordination, and peer-to-peer campaigns. Plus, QGiv offers a host of third-party integrations, too, so nonprofits can sync up with some of their other favorite tools.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
$0 - $259/month and up to $0.95 - 4.95% in processing fees
What QGiv users are saying:
“We have integrated Qgiv into our website for donations, utilized it for Peer to Peer, and Auctions, as well as used it for fundraising pages for board members and integration directly into our Donor management software and our accounting software, meaning it is used daily in our offices. The ability to pay for different features of Qgiv monthly or quarterly is also helpful and so convenient!” —Tiffany S.
GoFundMe is a popular, user-friendly platform that allows individuals and organizations to create compelling fundraising campaigns on behalf of nonprofit organizations—or even for themselves. The platform's ease of use, coupled with its expansive network, makes GoFundMe an accessible and impactful fundraising software solution.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
Up to 2.9% + $0.30 in processing fees
What GoFundMe users are saying:
“I have used GoFundMe numerous times throughout the years and it has allowed me to share a link all over the world for people to donate to numerous causes, including personal causes. With the easy ability to share your personal GoFundMe account, you can allow people from all over to help support your cause or donate to a tragedy.” — Lily G.
Bloomerang, a trusted fundraising and donor management platform, offers a host of tools for understanding donor data, preferences, and engagement patterns. Through robust reporting and analytics, Bloomerang empowers nonprofits to tailor their outreach strategies, ensuring that each interaction is personalized and meaningful.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
$79–$1299+ /month, 1% platform fee, and processing fees up to 2.2% + $0.30
What Bloomerang users are saying:
“Bloomerang really helped to organize our donor relationships. All of us knew who spoke to whom and the financial background of the donors. We didn't have to have the donor repeat information because everything was logged in the system. We could also put our efforts into those who had a connection to our cause and the financial means to donate more if asked.” — Suzanne C.
Fundly is a user-friendly crowdfunding platform that empowers individuals, nonprofits, and organizations to easily create and manage online fundraising campaigns. The platform supports a wide range of fundraising goals, from personal causes to nonprofit initiatives, providing tools for campaigns such as medical expenses, education, and charitable projects. Fundly's features include customizable donation pages, social sharing options, and the ability to track contributions in real time.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
0% platform fee, 2.9% + $0.30 transaction fee
What Fundly users are saying:
“It was really easy for me to figure out how to use Fundly and navigate all of the aspects of the website. I like how easy it was to find and connect with others.” — Vivian M.
Donorbox stands out as an accessible and user-friendly fundraising software for small nonprofits, designed to cater to the needs of startup to medium-sized nonprofits. The platform's simplicity extends to its creation of online fundraising tools, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience for both nonprofits and their supporters.
Pros :
Cons:
Pricing:
$0–$139+/month, 1.5% platform fee, up to 2.2% + $0.49 in processing fees
What Donorbox users are saying:
“We have used it to successfully launch multiple campaigns and even for a photo contest. It has greatly increased donations made through our website and social media and the reporting tools help us to keep our accounting in order. It is extremely easy to integrate with our Wordpress website and is very versatile. It makes managing our donation campaigns very quick and simple.” — Kimberly W.
CauseVox empowers organizations to craft compelling stories that resonate with their audience to help enhance their fundraising. The platform's versatility, which primarily focuses on peer-to-peer campaigns and crowdfunding initiatives, helps nonprofits leverage the emotional impact of storytelling to create meaningful connections with supporters.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
$0 - $315 /month, and up to 4.25% + $0.30 in processing fees
What Causevox users are saying:
“Causevox is so supportive and friendly. They helped us strategize our peer-to-peer, which turned out so successful! “ — Sara E.
Blackbaud is a comprehensive donor management software that offers donor management and event planning capabilities. Given Blackbaud’s tools for data-driven decision-making, that platform is a great choice for nonprofits looking for a solution that will grow with them and evolve with their needs.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
Custom quote required
What Blackbaud users are saying:
“As my office is not large, I need a product that works for us. We have a large number of donors but are looking to grow larger. We can keep the same program no matter our size.” — Laura B.
BetterWorld, used by organizations like Make A Wish, offers online auction and raffle management, a giveaway platform, and event registration, ticketing, and crowdfunding capabilities. For nonprofits looking for simple, easy-to-use, and cheap fundraising software for events, BetterWorld is a great choice.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing :
$0 + 0% platform fee, and up to 2.9% + $0.30 processing fees
What BetterWorld users are saying:
“I searched high and low for an affordable software package to conduct online auctions and raffles. BetterWorld is free!” — Donna R.
OneCause is the perfect fundraising software solution for running events, offering a comprehensive suite of tools from managing registrations to conducting successful auctions.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
Custom quote required
What OneCause users are saying:
“OneCause has proven to be an indispensable tool for our non-profit, allowing us to seamlessly organize and execute events and auctions. Without this platform, the prospect of orchestrating a successful event would be daunting. From managing auctions and raffles.wine/bourbon pulls, overseeing check-ins, and streamlining payment processing, OneCause serves as our comprehensive solution, elevating our event coordination to new heights.” — Emily C.
Fundrazr is another social fundraising platform for individuals and organizations. Well suited for schools and educational institutions looking to raise funds, Fundrazr is easy to launch and impactful for reaching a wide audience.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
0%-5% platform fee, plus standard processing fees
What Fundrazr users are saying:
“As a small membership nonprofit, the pandemic made it impossible for us to hold our usual in-person events, dramatically affecting our bottom line. Fundraising to support our online transition and programs was key and Fundrazr was an amazing resource for us to make that happen.” — Cathleen O.
Charity Auctions Today streamlines the auction process, from item listings to bidding, providing nonprofits with a comprehensive toolkit to optimize their fundraising potential through engaging auction events. With features designed to save time and enhance participant experiences, Charity Auctions Today is a great choice for nonprofits seeking to leverage auctions as strategic fundraising initiatives.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
$0 -$1500, 0% to 5% platform fees, and up to 3% + $0.30 processing fees
What Charity Auctions Today users are saying:
“This is the second year we have used Charity Auctions Today for our silent auction. We were impressed with the communication as we were setting up our site (it was very easy), and the whole event was a huge success. Charity Auctions Today was even easier to use than I expected! I've recommended them to others as well.” — Katie T.
Yes, there is! Zeffy is the only zero-fee fundraising platform for nonprofits.
While every other platform takes a portion of donations in fees, Zeffy gives 100% of fundraising revenue from all donations directly to nonprofits. Donors can be reassured that the entirety of their gift is going straight to the cause.
While some fundraising software solutions have low fees, they can add up quite quickly. In fact, last year, nonprofit organizations paid around $3 billion dollars in credit card and transaction fees. To put that into perspective, that is enough to feed 1.4 million children for a year, plant 60 million trees, or build 20,000 homes.
At Zeffy, we’re trying to end these fees for nonprofits, so the money is going directly to their impact.
Outreach360 has operated for more than 26 years, bringing language skills and financial independence to hundreds of students across Latin America. After a global crisis forced them to move all operations online, Outreach360, previously a user of Classy, took a chance on Zeffy—the only 100% free fundraising software for nonprofits.
“The need to cut down on expenses meant replacing Classy. We found Zeffy online and thought, ‘This is too good to be true,’...I reached out and Francois [Zeffy’s founder] got back to me. He was really open and helpful getting us onboard.” —Coco and Adie, respectively the President and Academic Director of Outreach360
Since switching over to Zeffy from Classy, Outreach360 has saved $6,000 to date.
When choosing a fundraising software for your nonprofit, it’s important to consider the cost and features available—plus customer support and user-friendliness.
Unlike other software solutions, Zeffy is the only true, 100% free donation platform that lets nonprofits centralize all of their fundraising efforts into one place. With customizable donation forms, peer-to-peer fundraising capabilities, and an online store for nonprofits—and so much more—Zeffy is the best fundraising software for small nonprofits, and large ones.
Did we mention we’re 100% free?
