How to Start a Nonprofit Food Bank: 11-Step Guide
How to start a nonprofit

How to Start a Nonprofit Food Bank: 11-Step Guide

April 13, 2025

Starting a food bank is a powerful way to tackle food poverty and make a real difference for individuals and families facing food insecurity. Whether you call it a food pantry, community food shelf, or hunger relief center, food banks nourish those who need it most.

If you’re considering starting your food bank, this blog is here to help you get started. We’ll walk you through the practical steps, best practices, and legal requirements for setting up a nonprofit dedicated to food distribution. From starting a 501(3)(c) nonprofit to choosing the best food distribution methods, you’ll find all the guidance you need to run your food pantry smoothly. 

Let’s dive in and help you make a lasting impact in your community!

11 steps to starting a nonprofit food bank

Why is a nonprofit food bank important?

Starting a nonprofit is a work of heart; food banks are more than just places that distribute food. They serve as lifelines for almost 28 million American adults and children who cannot afford enough food. 

food-bank-value

Alleviating hunger

A food pantry can help fight hunger by distributing free food to needy people. They offer a mix of fresh and long-lasting foods and other basic groceries to support those facing food insecurity in their community.

Reducing food waste 

Food banks are responsible for bridging the gap between surplus and wasted food. They collect excess food from local restaurants, grocery stores, and farms and then donate it to the hungry. 

Supporting vulnerable populations 

Food banks support the most vulnerable populations, including low-income families, the elderly, children, and the homeless.

Building community 

Food banks create a sense of community among people. Volunteers, donors, and recipients all become part of a supportive network. This sense of connection helps strengthen social bonds and promote charitable giving.

food-bank-supplies

Improving nutrition 

Many food banks focus on providing nutritious and fresh food options like fruits, vegetables, dairy, and proteins. 

Emphasizing healthy food donations is crucial for reducing malnutrition and improving the overall health of beneficiaries. This is especially important for children’s development.‍

Economic impact 

By offering free food, food banks allow families to save money on groceries and allocate funds to other needs that they would have had to use to purchase food. The extra cash they save can be allocated to other essential needs such as rent, medical bills, or education.

food-bank-volunteers

Raising awareness 

Food banks help to raise awareness about hunger and poverty. They educate more people and advocate for programs that address the growing problem of food insecurity.

How to start a food bank in 11 steps

1. Research the food bank market

A recent State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report reports that around 700 million people globally suffered from malnutrition in 2023, up by around 150 million since 2019. To put that in perspective, according to Feeding America, one in five children goes to bed hungry and lacks access to nutritious food.

The information above highlights the growing need for more food banks. It’s essential to do proper research on other food banks and your local area to:

2. Define your mission

Define your overall objective. This will provide a clear and focused direction for your food store. Some important questions to consider when defining your mission include:

Here’s an example of a mission statement for a food bank:

Our mission is to empower individuals and families to achieve food security and improved quality of life by providing access to nutritious food, education, and community resources. We aim to build a supportive network that promotes health, resilience, and hope.

Read our guide to craft your compelling nonprofit mission statement

3. Choose your particular food bank type

food-bank-workers

Food banks typically serve a general demographic—everyone and anyone. However, if you’re just starting out, we recommend focusing on a particular demographic that aligns with your community's needs. 

Some common niches you can choose from include:

Read more about how to start a nonprofit with no money.

4. Form a board of directors

Your board of directors should consist of people with backgrounds in nonprofit management, finance, fundraising, community outreach, and food distribution. They should be passionate about fighting food insecurity.

Board of director responsibilities

During the hiring process, clearly outline the roles and responsibilities of your board members. We recommend offering training and support to help board members fulfill their obligations.

Check out this guide on the responsibilities of a nonprofit board

5. Create bylaws

Bylaws are guidelines that control your food bank's operations, function, and purpose. Your bylaws should include the official name and mission of your food bank, details on how often the board of directors will meet, and the roles and responsibilities of your staff members. 

They should also outline plans for financial management and how budgeting will be handled within a particular fiscal year. 

food-bank-bylaws

Read our comprehensive guide on creating nonprofit bylaws (with templates)!

6. Set a budget 

A budget provides accurate information on the money required to set up your food bank. Understanding the costs of starting a nonprofit (down to every small fee for incorporation) can be a helpful place to begin.

Some important things to include in your budget specifically for food banks are:

Create your nonprofit budget in 9 simple steps with our detailed guide

7. Apply for tax-exempt status

A food bank is a nonprofit organization that is exempt from paying taxes. This status is not automatic; you must file for it under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

You can apply to claim tax exemption using either Form 1023 or Form 1023-EZ.

Form 1023

It is a long-form application that requires detailed information about your organization’s structure, governance, financials, and activities.

form-1023

Form 1023-EZ

It is a simpler, shorter form for smaller nonprofit organizations containing specific requirements. Check the eligibility requirements to see if your food bank qualifies.

form 1023-ez

Check our guide to know everything about 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status 

8. Recruit and train your volunteers

Training-volunteers

Recruiting and training volunteers is crucial for the success of your food bank. Start by sharing compelling stories and statistics that inspire people to join your mission. 

Ways to find potential volunteers:

How to manage your volunteers:

Read our guide to learn how nonprofits can easily recruit volunteers

9. Plan a food drive

plan-food-drive

Food banks' most popular fundraising event is a food drive, during which people donate non-perishable food supplies and grocery items.

Designate specific drop-off locations for food drives, such as grocery stores, where donors can easily contribute, and its easy to receive food. After collecting the donations, sort them by type and check for expiration dates to ensure their safety and quality. Then, plan the food distribution through a central location or directly to those in need.

Check out these 17 best food fundraising ideas for your nonprofit

10. Decide on a food distribution method

food-bank-volunteer-work

There are several ways of distributing food from a food bank:

11. Secure funding

Now, we’re at our final and potentially most important step to get your food bank up and running. Just like any other business, securing funding is critical.

Luckily, there are many ways to bring in the resources you need to keep your mission going. Here are some tried-and-true options to explore:

zeffy-fundraising-platform

Find specific grants for food banks using our free database.

How to Get Corporate Sponsors for Your Nonprofit Organization

Grab a full nonprofit event planning guide to simplify community outreach.

Learn how to ask for donations.

Diversifying your funding sources is key to ensuring your food bank can continue operating, so don't hesitate to explore different avenues and build relationships. The more creative and community-focused you are, the stronger your funding base will be.

Learn about the best food fundraising ideas 

Success story: How Food Bank Quebec saved $16,000 on Zeffy

Food Banks of Quebec (FBQ) faced challenges with outdated online donation systems until they switched to Zeffy in 2020. The platform has helped streamline their donation process, raising $400,000 while enhancing their ability to support local community organizations.

food-bank-quebec

What they did well:

Bonus tips for hunger relief nonprofits

How to start a food pantry with intention

Let’s go beyond the basics for a moment and talk about more ways to connect with your community and gain support while you’re getting your food pantry up and running.

How to start a homeless shelter with no money

You might be interested in developing more than just a food bank and building an entire homeless shelter for a more significant impact. At the same time, you might not know where funding can come in and need support getting started with the more considerable initiative.

Grab tips to secure your first grant

How to address seasonal demands on supplies

The more people in need, the more demand you may have, especially during busy seasons such as the holidays or winter. Here are a few ways to keep things operating smoothly:

How to avoid common pitfalls in food bank operations

You may run into challenges along the way, and you won’t be the first! Let’s wrap up a few common pitfalls food banks can face and how to avoid them.

Concluding thoughts on how to start a food bank

Starting a food bank is a powerful way to combat hunger and build a stronger community. By following our steps, you will be well on your way to setting up a sustainable organization that makes a real difference. Remember, establishing a food bank is as much about building relationships as distributing food.

The costs involved in starting a nonprofit food bank can be significant. With Zeffy, nonprofits can incorporate their food banks for free - we even cover incorporation fees!

food-bank-fundraising

FAQs on how to start a nonprofit food bank

Local food banks typically rely on four main funding sources:

  • Food donations from local businesses
  • Purchases from local community suppliers
  • Contributions from federal programs and local/state government grants
  • Financial support through fundraising events like food drives

    • Religious and civic groups, such as churches and other community organizations, support food banks through volunteer efforts.

    Food banks mostly need a steady supply of nutritious, non-perishable foods. They often require canned proteins like tuna, chicken, beans, and peanut butter. Canned fruits and vegetables, such as peaches and green beans, are also essential.
    Whole, non-perishable grains, including pasta, rice, and cereals, help provide nutritious meals. Other foods include ready-to-eat soups, stews, and healthy snacks (granola bars, nuts, and dried fruits). In addition to food, people can donate personal care items like toothpaste, cleaning supplies, and baby products.

    A food bank toolkit is a resource for anyone looking to start and manage a food bank. It provides clear guidelines and best practices to initiate a food bank.
    The toolkit includes essential legal information on permits and health standards for providing food to needy people. It also includes costs and fundraising strategies to help attract donors and raise the necessary funds.
    Additional resources include nutrition and food safety educational materials, tips on recruiting, training, and retaining volunteer groups, contacts for suppliers and partner organizations, and templates and forms for donations and inventory management.

    Written by
    Camille Duboz

