Top 21 Exciting Winter Fundraising Ideas in 2024

Winter presents unique opportunities for impactful donation drives. The festive spirit of the season inspires generosity, making it an ideal time for changemakers to connect with supporters.

Effective winter fundraising combines technology, seasonal themes, and engaging donor experiences. By blending traditional winter charm with innovative approaches, organizations can maximize their fundraising potential during these colder months.

This blog provides fundraising ideas designed to transform your winter fundraising efforts, helping you capitalize on the season's spirit of giving and turn the chilly period into your most successful campaign.

21 winter fundraising ideas to get more donations

Special day winter fundraiser ideas

1. Veterans Day fundraiser (November 11)

November's chill sets the stage for heartwarming fundraisers. As the holiday season kicks off, it encourages people to be generous. Build your campaigns for November's special days, tell your story, and show donors how their gifts make a difference.

Veterans Day is a special November day to honor retired soldiers. It is a perfect time to support the troops with donations. Consider hosting a United Service Organization (USO)-themed dinner to honor veterans.

To maximize participation, promote your campaign through both online and offline channels. As part of the event, organize a patriotic concert featuring a local band. Offer free entry to veterans and set up a donation counter during the concert to collect contributions, creating a meaningful way for attendees to show their support.

2. World Kindness Day (November 13)

World Kindness Day focuses on compassion, offering a perfect backdrop to highlight your cause and raise funds.

Launch a campaign that encourages acts of kindness through donations. Here are some impactful ideas to mark the occasion:

Create a social media or virtual challenge to encourage people to perform acts of kindness and donate every time they finish a task

Find sponsors and donors, particularly corporations

Hold a raffle with exciting prizes donated by local businesses or supporters

Organize a 5k run where participants seek sponsors to donate based on the distance they cover

3. Winter solstice festival (December 21, 22, or 23)

The winter solstice is the shortest day and the longest night of the year, marking the beginning of winter. People celebrate this day by focusing on self-reflection and gratitude.

Celebrating the winter solstice is a great way to inspire people to show generosity. Here are some practical tips to make this fundraiser a success:

Collaborate with local restaurants to serve comforting soups

Set the cost of each soup bowl or charge an admission fee

Include bread, crackers, cheese, and beverages

Consider community centers, churches, or schools as venues to hold the fundraiser

Seattle Rationality raised funds with a winter solstice celebration fundraiser. They hosted a successful social dinner and a secular spiritual gathering. With Zeffy’s 100% free event ticketing system, the nonprofit created successful campaigns and raised funds.

4. Christmas tree recycling

Christmas tree recycling is a festive service that benefits supporters and the community. It is an excellent fundraising idea for environmental and community-focused nonprofits.

Nonprofits can collect used Christmas trees and recycle them for a small fee after the holiday season. Offer pickup services to ensure hassle-free disposal for donors.

Partner with a local recycling center or mulch/compost facility to recycle the trees. This collaboration will reduce investment costs and help raise funds.

You can charge an extra fee to recycle other decorations like wreaths, garlands, etc.

5. Carol-oke

Merge the festive spirit of Christmas carol singing with karaoke to increase community engagement and create a unique winter holiday experience.

Plan a karaoke night, allowing everyone to sing carols throughout the night. To add excitement, think of creative and fun rewards for standout performers.

Decide on a minimum donation amount for participants to perform or watch. Here are some more tips to make the most out of this winter fundraiser idea:

Invite local celebrities, public figures, or community leaders to judge the karaoke competition

Run a silent auction of holiday-themed items to raise more funds

Ask a volunteer or professional to host the event to keep the audience engaged

Keep the event light-hearted, inclusive, and focused on the fun of shared music and celebration

6. National Resolution Planning Day (December 30)

As the holiday season culminates with the New Year, people celebrate National Resolution Planning Day on December 30 to mark new beginnings.

People participate in various activities on this day with a “New Year, New Me” mindset. Use this opportunity to suggest an easy-to-keep resolution.

For example, your resolutions can be supporting a cause and becoming a recurring donor.

Inspire one-time and new donors to set up an automatically recurring donation, making it their resolution for the year. Encourage group participation in the event, as shared goal-setting can create a sense of community among attendees.

Introduce "Resolution sponsorship," where donors can pledge based on kept resolutions for the year.

Winter fundraiser event and party ideas

7. Winter holiday auction

Winter holiday auctions are a fast and engaging way to raise more money and engage with supporters. Work with local businesses, individuals, and nonprofit organizations to procure sought-after auction items.

Winter holiday-themed collectibles, gift baskets, wine, artwork, etc., attract the highest bidders.

Here are some tips for hosting a successful winter charity auction:

Hire an auctioneer to keep the crowd and atmosphere alive

Send out personalized invites to supporters and encourage them to participate, listing the auction items to entice them

Choose a venue that embodies winter charm, like a restaurant with a fireplace

Include winter experiences such as ski trips, ice skating lessons, or cozy cabin getaways

Clearly communicate the auction rules so all participants understand the bidding process.

8. Gift-wrapping station

Gift-wrapping stations are popular during the holidays as people buy gifts and need assistance wrapping them. Set up a wrapping station at a mall or local store for shoppers who are short on time or simply want to support a good cause during the festive season.

Hire volunteers and partner with store managers as your gift-wrapping station will drive their traffic.

Community members can donate supplies to minimize the cost and help raise more funds. Learn creative gift-wrapping styles to exceed customer expectations and create a memorable experience.

9. Holiday Bazaar

Holiday Bazaars mix the festive mood with a market where attendees can find unique gifts, crafts, and treats.

During the holidays, people seek gifts, decorations, and festive fun, making it an ideal time to gather local artisans, businesses, and eateries for your event.

Rent booths to vendors and have them contribute part of their sales to your cause. Promote the event early. If it's during Christmas, include a Santa photo booth, live music, and festive games to engage attendees.

10. Winter wine tasting

Invite your supporters to a wine-tasting event to spread warmth during chilly winter days. Wine tasting perfectly complements the winter season, providing a cozy indoor activity that's ideal for chilly days.

Choose a venue with a warm, inviting atmosphere, such as a rustic lodge or a space with fireplaces. Focus on winter-appropriate wines, such as full-bodied reds, mulled wines, and ice wines.

Partner with local wineries or restaurants by offering them free marketing in exchange for donations. Encourage them to host a wine tasting at their location and contribute some of their proceeds to the cause.

Hire a sommelier to conduct a wine-tasting session, educating participants on the history and nuances of different wines. To raise extra funds, auction wine-related goodies, like cheeses, wine glasses, and bottle openers.

11. Ski-a-thon

Winter vibes go well with adventures like ski-a-thons. To attract diverse groups of attendees, partner with a ski resort that offers varied terrain for different skill levels. Ensure the location has adequate facilities for rest, warming up, and equipment rental.

Set a registration fee or encourage skiers to secure pledges based on their time spent or distance covered on the slopes. Encourage participants to run peer-to-peer campaigns to gather more donations.

Encourage participation with attractive incentives, such as expert ski lessons or ski gear, for reaching certain goals or winning competitions.

Winter fundraising ideas for school

12. Special lunch days

Partner with a local school for special lunch days to transform mealtime into a festive winter treat. Offer cold-weather favorites such as soups, s'mores kits, pancakes, and baked goods like cookies and brownies.

Nonprofits can involve teachers, parents, and students in preparing and serving these treats to foster community spirit.

Add a seasonal touch to the fundraiser with winter-themed decorations, such as snowflakes, pinecones, and twinkling lights. Promote your nonprofit’s event with themed flyers for parents and students.

13. Video game tournament

Set up an indoor knockout video game tournament as a fun winter fundraiser. Students can compete in popular games and win prizes.

Charge an entry fee and research trending games to attract participants. Create multiple prize categories, such as best player, most improved, and even a teachers vs. students showdown to increase engagement and participation.

Host a championship match where students can watch and cheer. Publish clear tournament rules before the event.

Display all details, such as format, entry fee, and prizes, on the school notice board and enlist student unions to promote the event and its cause.

14. Winter wonderland money trail

While a money trail is not a specific winter fundraiser idea, it is an appropriate and fun event to involve school kids. The idea is for students to create the longest 'money trail' possible using coins they bring to school.

The class that builds the longest trail in the hall or school corridor wins the contest. Nonprofits can decide on the reward for the classes with the longest and highest-value trails.

Decorate the hall with winter-themed elements like paper snowflakes, icicle lights, and cotton "snow." Use tape marks to keep the coins in neat lines and avoid disputes.

The best part about this contest is the low cost and minimal supplies and preparation required.

15. Board game tournament

Consider board games if you're looking to organize a low-cost fundraiser game tournament. Arrange a variety of popular board games such as Connect Four, chess, checkers, etc. to attract more participants.

The best-out-of-three event can help your nonprofit to engage students. Your nonprofit can organize junior, senior, and teacher competitions to cater to different age groups of students.

Use the gymnasium or cafeteria areas to set up separate game stations. Hire volunteers who cheer and engage students to create a warm, cozy environment. Sell hot chocolate and snacks to increase donations.

16. Winter disco

Students often look for ideas to socialize in a less formal setting and have fun with their friends.

Hire a professional DJ or volunteer to play popular student favorites and include some winter-themed songs in the playlist.

To raise funds, sell tickets in advance and at the door and set up a stand with snacks and beverages for additional revenue. Add extra fun by setting up game stations and activities for those who may not want to dance all night. Nonprofits can ask parents or students to donate winter-special food or drinks to reduce the costs.

‍

17. Winter craft workshop

Host a winter craft workshop at a community center, teaching participants to make seasonal items like decorations, gingerbread houses, ornaments, holiday cards, and snow globes.

This fundraiser appeals to diverse age groups and offers many benefits to nonprofits.

Nonprofits can buy materials in bulk to reduce costs while maintaining quality.

Collaborating with local shops for supplies can provide promotional opportunities for businesses.

Turn the craft workshop into an online fundraising campaign if cold weather limits in-person attendance.

Charge a fee for participation in the workshop, with the proceeds going to your cause. You can also sell the finished crafts or hold an auction for unique pieces to raise additional funds.

18. Holiday concert

Holiday concerts are the perfect way to combine the power of music, winter charm, and the spirit of giving for the community. Invite local choirs, bands, and other musicians to perform holiday concerts.

Ask the performers if they would be willing to contribute their talents as an in-kind donation for your cause. Approach local theaters, churches, or community centers to secure an indoor venue, emphasizing the charitable nature of the event to negotiate discounted or free use.

Promote the event on social media channels to attract attendees and boost ticket sales. Here are some more creative ideas to create excitement and increase participation.

Create an engaging event page with all relevant details about the concert

Organize a pre-concert reception or post-show meet-and-greet with the performers to create hype and promote the event

Include other fun activities like a photo booth, games, and contests to engage participants

Create a wishing tree where they can hang winter wishes for the community

19. Holiday lights tour

Holiday lights bring a magical glow to winter nights, transforming homes and streets into spectacular festive displays. This twinkling wonderland creates the perfect backdrop for a unique fundraising opportunity.

Transform the festive glow of holiday lights into a fundraising opportunity by organizing guided tours of spectacularly decorated neighborhoods. Such an event appeals to all ages, making it perfect for families, couples, and student groups looking for outdoor activities.

Nonprofits can arrange buses, trolleys, or walking tours to the most spectacular neighborhoods.

Pro tip: Consider setting up a hot chocolate station or offering warm drinks like apple cider to keep everyone warm in the cold winter.

20. Sledding or ice-skating event

Ice skating nights and sled races are another great winter fundraising idea. Create an outdoor ice rink if your area experiences ample snow, or collaborate with indoor rinks in less snowy regions.

Sell tickets online and charge for entry. Ask for donations for sled or ice skate rentals, and set up a volunteer-run bake sale and hot drink station to help everyone warm up for this winter activity.

21. Snowball fight

A snowball fight is another great winter activity. This unique and engaging event captures the playful spirit of winter, evoking childhood memories for many adults while raising money for a good cause.

Determine an entry fee for participants, or allow them to seek sponsorships and request generous donations from their supporters. Boost fundraising potential through merchandise sales and spectator ticket revenues.

Set rules and boundaries for the event to avoid disputes or mismanagement. Work with local businesses to provide essential equipment, including gloves, goggles, and more, to ensure the safety of the participants.

The collective joy and friendly competition can create a positive atmosphere and help get long-term support.

Case study: How did Santropol Roulant save $3,300 in fees with Zeffy

For over 25 years, Santropol Roulant has been dedicated to creating food security and a durable community network in Montreal, Quebec.

They chose Zeffy’s 100% free event ticketing system to manage costs and simplify their annual winter campaigns. Zeffy helped them create fundraising forms, scannable e-tickets, and peer-to-peer campaigns while eliminating transaction fees.

Santropol Roulant raised over $88,000 - which was $18,000 above their initial fundraising goal, and saved $3,300 in fees. Over two years, they saved $7,000 in fees and expanded their donor base through repeat donors and campaigns.

Concluding thoughts on winter fundraising ideas

The winter season brings plenty of opportunities for nonprofit fundraising. With numerous holidays and special days, this time of year provides unique chances to inspire donations.

Remember to send thank-you letters to new and existing donors and create impactful donation pages for smooth and donor-friendly experiences. A straightforward and smooth donation process helps improve their experience and attract more recurring donations.

Zeffy is powerful fundraising software for fast, simplified, and convenient donation processes. With Zeffy, you can create, promote, and analyze your nonprofit’s themed fundraisers.

Winter fundraising idea FAQs

Is January a good time to fundraise? While nonprofits witness peak donations during the festive season, the beginning of January, when the holiday season ends, may not be the best time to fundraise. January is the ideal time to convert one-time holiday givers into lifelong advocates by improving your donor retention strategies through personalized thank-you letters, newsletters, and regular updates on your nonprofit's impact.

What is the cheapest fundraiser for the winter season? Winter fundraising ideas like gift-wrapping stations, board game tournaments, Giving Tuesday, and Carol-oke are some of the most cost-effective. While these ideas have an initial cost, the overall spend is lower than other ideas like a Black Gala or holiday concert. To maximize your final fundraising totals, use the power of peer-to-peer campaigns. Try these winter fundraiser ideas and ask participants to create peer-to-peer donation pages. Zeffy offers free peer-to-peer donation page creation tools, making it easy for donors and volunteers to share with their friends and family. It allows nonprofits to gather donations from more people without increasing operational costs.

What is the most profitable winter fundraising event? Any winter fundraising idea can achieve maximum impact with careful planning and execution. Some of these ideas cost less, making them more profitable than others. These include: Special event-based ideas like Giving Tuesday, Carol-oke, etc.

Winter holiday auctions

Holiday bazaar

Gift wrapping station

Black gala and more