Keep 100% of your civil rights group’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Civil Rights and Advocacy Groups, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Civil Rights and Advocacy Groups

How Zeffy helps Civil Rights and Advocacy Groups raise money

Civil Rights and Advocacy Groups use Zeffy to fund everything from from rapid response appeals to tiered ally memberships—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Justice Champions Circle

Invite supporters to join a monthly giving circle that sustains long-term advocacy and policy efforts with predictable, fee-free contributions.

Rapid Response Advocacy Fund

Launch a targeted appeal form to collect emergency donations for critical legal battles or community crises, ensuring funds are available when they matter most.

Voices for Change Peer-to-Peer Rally

Empower volunteers and supporters to create personal fundraising pages, share the campaign widely, and drive grassroots contributions for landmark initiatives.

Equality Summit Ticket Sales

Sell tickets to your annual conference or virtual summit focused on civil rights education, networking, and policy workshops to expand your donor base.

Silent Auction for Civil Rights

Host an online or in-person silent auction featuring donated art, experiences, and services to engage donors and raise unrestricted funds.

Ally Membership Program

Create tiered memberships that offer exclusive briefings, newsletters, and behind-the-scenes access, turning one-time donors into committed allies.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your civil rights group raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

✊ 50 Know-Your-Rights Workshops

so hundreds can understand and defend their rights

📝 200 Legal Aid Consultations

ensuring everyone has expert legal support when they need it most

📣 A statewide policy campaign

amplifying marginalized voices to influence policy reform

🌐 10 Multilingual Outreach Webinars

breaking language barriers so all community members stay informed

🖨️ 5,000 Flyers & Posters

spreading vital information where it’s needed most

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Civil Rights and Advocacy Groups

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Civil Rights and Advocacy Groups

🍋 Lemonade for Liberation

Supporters set up neighborhood lemonade stands; all proceeds fund civil rights programs and build community awareness.

🚴 Pedal for Progress Bike Rally

Riders collect per-mile pledges on a summer route, boosting advocacy funding while uniting communities for civil rights.

🎨 Art & Activism Street Fair

Local artists sell rights-themed works, donating a portion of sales; community enjoys art, music, and learns about advocacy causes.

📸 #RightsInFocus Photo Contest

Participants pay a small entry fee to submit civil rights–themed photos; public voting donations decide winners and fund justice work.

🎤 Voices of Change Open Mic

Host an outdoor open mic where activists share stories; attendees give donations or buy tickets to support civil rights campaigns.

💻 Virtual Ally Action Challenge

A summer digital pledge series: supporters commit weekly civil rights actions and raise peer-to-peer donations with social shares.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Civil Rights and Advocacy Groups fundraising ideas

Top grants for Civil Rights and Advocacy Groups in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your civil rights group. These options are a great place to start.

Advocacy and Collaboration Grants

American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP)

Up to $4,000

Supports local and state advocacy to improve children's mental health care, with a deadline of August 31, 2025.

Hand to Hand 2025 Grant

Coastal Community Foundation

$5,000 – $15,000

Supports projects promoting economic self-sufficiency and positive change for women and girls, with a deadline of July 15, 2025.

Safe & Stable Housing Fund 2025 Youth Grant

Coastal Community Foundation

$10,000 – $40,000

Supports programs ensuring the well-being of youth in North County San Diego, with a deadline of July 31, 2025.

Top companies that donate to Civil Rights and Advocacy Groups in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your civil rights group’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

NAACP

Partners with corporations and foundations to advance civil rights and social justice

Human Rights Campaign (HRC)

Recognizes corporate partners for their commitment to equality and LGBTQ+ rights

Target

Supports communities and social/environmental issues through grants and local giving programs

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Civil Rights and Advocacy Groups? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Civil Rights and Advocacy Groups! There are no platform fees, processing fees, or hidden costs. We rely on optional tips from donors who want to support our mission to keep everything free for advocacy groups like yours. No catch involved!

Can Civil Rights and Advocacy Groups use Zeffy to collect advocacy donations?

Absolutely! Civil Rights and Advocacy Groups can use Zeffy to collect advocacy donations, receive event tickets, and set up recurring donations—all without any fees. Every dollar you raise goes directly to supporting your advocacy work.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Civil Rights and Advocacy Groups run with Zeffy?

Civil Rights and Advocacy Groups can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and setting up recurring donations. Whatever your advocacy goals, Zeffy is here to help you achieve them with zero fees.

What's the best fundraising platform for Civil Rights and Advocacy Groups?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Civil Rights and Advocacy Groups. Unlike other platforms that charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures more money goes directly to your advocacy work. With Zeffy, there are no fine prints, just more resources for your cause.

How to get funding for…

Voter Education Groups
Transgender Rights
Social Justice Organizations
Queer Activism Groups
Racial Justice Organizations
Political Action Committees
Political Groups
Legal Aid Societies
LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations
LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups
Crime Prevention Programs
Civil Rights Organizations

