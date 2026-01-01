Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Transgender Rights? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for organizations supporting transgender rights. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to help causes like yours retain every dollar. That's it - no catch!

Can Transgender Rights use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Organizations supporting transgender rights can use Zeffy to collect various types of donations, including regular contributions, event ticket sales, and recurring gifts - all without any fees. Every dollar donated goes directly into supporting your important work.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Transgender Rights run with Zeffy?

Transgender rights organizations can run all sorts of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Whether you're spearheading peer-to-peer campaigns, organizing ticketed events, or setting up recurring donation programs, Zeffy has all the tools you need to succeed - and all at zero cost.

What's the best fundraising platform for Transgender Rights?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for causes like transgender rights. While others might claim to be 'free' but tack on processing fees or hidden costs, Zeffy takes nothing from your donations. This means every dollar stays with your mission, building trust and impact where it's needed most.