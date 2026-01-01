Button Text

Keep 100% of your transgender rights group’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Transgender Rights, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Transgender Rights

How Zeffy helps Transgender Rights raise money

Transgender Rights use Zeffy to fund everything from from visibility month giving to trans youth scholarship auction—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Trans Visibility Month Giving Drive

Collect one-time gifts with a customized donation form during Trans Visibility Month to fund community programs and amplify donor engagement fee-free.

Sustain Trans Futures Monthly Circle

Encourage supporters to commit monthly contributions that provide reliable funding for legal support, health services, and emergency aid for transgender communities.

Peer Ambassador Fundraiser for Trans Day of Visibility

Empower volunteers to create personal fundraising pages and rally their networks around Trans Day of Visibility, expanding your reach and impact.

Equality Gala Ticket Sales

Sell tickets to your annual gala—virtual or in-person—with keynote speakers and performances, driving unrestricted support through a seamless checkout experience.

Pride & Ally Merch Store

Offer branded shirts, flags, and art prints in an online store to raise funds and spread visibility for transgender rights without any platform fees.

Virtual Benefit Auction for Trans Youth Scholarships

Host a silent online auction of donated items and experiences to secure scholarship funding for transgender youth, engaging donors with exciting bidding opportunities.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your transgender rights group raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🏳️‍⚧️ 50 free counseling sessions

give trans youth vital mental health support in a safe, affirming space

🏡 10 nights of emergency housing

keep trans individuals protected from homelessness and violence

📚 250 safe-kit packages

distribute affirming care items and resources to those in need

🎓 25 educational scholarships

break down financial barriers so trans students can thrive

📝 75 legal name & gender updates

restore identity and dignity through official documentation

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Transgender Rights

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Transgender Rights

🌈 Pride Picnic Fundraiser

Host a donation-based outdoor picnic with affirming games, community booths, and resource tables to boost support and raise funds in a festive summer setting.

🏳️‍⚧️ Outdoor Film & Panel Night

Screen a trans-themed film under the stars, followed by a panel of community leaders. Ticket sales and concessions support legal aid and advocacy programs.

📸 Trans Voices Photo Contest

Invite supporters to submit photos celebrating trans joy. Entry fees and fan-vote donations drive fundraising while amplifying community stories online.

🎨 Chalk for Change Mural Day

Organize a park chalk art festival. Artists fundraise via sponsorships, attendees give donations to vote on favorite murals—celebrating visibility and creativity.

🏃‍♀️ Virtual Pride 5K Dash

Run or walk any route, track progress via simple app. Entry fees fund transgender support services while participants share achievements on social media.

🎶 Sunset Voices Concert

Host a backyard or patio concert featuring trans and allied musicians. Ticket sales, merch, and tip jars raise funds and build community in an intimate summer vibe.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Transgender Rights fundraising ideas

Browse all transgender rights group fundraising ideas

Top grants for Transgender Rights in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your transgender rights group. These options are a great place to start.

Uplifting Trans Fund Microgrants

The Uplifting Trans Fund

$2500

Microgrants to projects that support and celebrate transgender, non-binary, and intersex people and communities; Round 2 Closes July 30th at 9 PM ET.

Trans Justice Funding Project Grants

Trans Justice Funding Project

Not specified

Supports trans-led organizers and activists; Cycle 3: July 25 â August 15 , 2025.

Illuminations Grant for Black Trans Women Visual Artists

Queer|Art

$1,250 or $10,000

Provides critical support to Black trans women whose work has often been under-recognized in the visual art field; Deadline: July 2, 2025.

EPA Environmental Education Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Up to $100,000

Supports environmental education projects; deadline August 15, 2025.

Find more transgender rights group grants

Top companies that donate to Transgender Rights in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your transgender rights group’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports various nonprofits through its Spark Good program, offering local grants and other forms of assistance.

LGBT Network

Offers corporate sponsorship and partnership opportunities to support its initiatives for the LGBT community.

The Queer Trans Project

Seeks corporate sponsorships to fund its mission of providing gender-affirming items to transgender individuals.

The Center

Provides corporate partnerships to support its work and objectives for the LGBTQ+ community.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Transgender Rights? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for organizations supporting transgender rights. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to help causes like yours retain every dollar. That's it - no catch!

Can Transgender Rights use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Organizations supporting transgender rights can use Zeffy to collect various types of donations, including regular contributions, event ticket sales, and recurring gifts - all without any fees. Every dollar donated goes directly into supporting your important work.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Transgender Rights run with Zeffy?

Transgender rights organizations can run all sorts of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Whether you're spearheading peer-to-peer campaigns, organizing ticketed events, or setting up recurring donation programs, Zeffy has all the tools you need to succeed - and all at zero cost.

What's the best fundraising platform for Transgender Rights?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for causes like transgender rights. While others might claim to be 'free' but tack on processing fees or hidden costs, Zeffy takes nothing from your donations. This means every dollar stays with your mission, building trust and impact where it's needed most.

How to get funding for…

Voter Education Groups
Social Justice Organizations
Queer Activism Groups
Racial Justice Organizations
Political Action Committees
Political Groups
Legal Aid Societies
LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations
LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups
Crime Prevention Programs
Civil Rights and Advocacy Groups
Civil Rights Organizations

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

