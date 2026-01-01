Button Text

Keep 100% of your political action committee’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Political Action Committees, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Political Action Committees

How Zeffy helps Political Action Committees raise money

Political Action Committees use Zeffy to fund everything from from grassroots donor mobilization to pac merch sales—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Launch a Grassroots Support Drive

Mobilize individual supporters to contribute quickly using a simple, fee-free online donation form—perfect for building momentum on key issues.

Establish the Advocacy Champions Circle

Encourage donors to commit to monthly contributions, ensuring steady resources for ongoing lobbying and outreach efforts.

Power Up with Peer-to-Peer Ambassadors

Activate top supporters to fundraise on your behalf by sharing personalized pages and tapping into their networks.

Host a Victory Fundraising Gala

Sell tickets to an exclusive campaign dinner or policy forum—track attendees, collect pledges, and deepen donor engagement.

Silent Auction for Policy Impact

Gather high-profile items or experiences for a virtual or in-person silent auction to boost fundraising at key events.

Open a Campaign Merchandise Store

Offer branded T-shirts, hats, and stickers online to raise funds while expanding visibility for your PAC.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your political action committee raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

📱 10,000 GOTV text messages

Personalized reminders straight to supporters’ phones

✉️ 5,000 targeted mailers

Reach undecided voters with persuasive campaign materials

🖥️ Two weeks of social media ads

Amplify your message to key demographics online

🚪 125 volunteer canvassing kits

Equip grassroots teams with door hangers, brochures, and supplies

🎤 One community town hall event

Cover venue rental, AV equipment, and refreshments to engage local voters

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Political Action Committees

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Political Action Committees

🎈 Community Policy Picnic

Host a casual park picnic with policy info booths, games, and suggested donations; perfect for community engagement and new donor sign-ups.

🚲 Ride for Reform

Organize a sponsored group bike ride on scenic summer routes; participants raise pledges per mile to support advocacy and build solidarity.

📲 Text-a-Thon Sprint

Run a weekend text-donation sprint: supporters text a keyword to give instantly, driving quick mobile gifts and generating viral buzz.

📸 Hashtag Selfie Challenge

Launch a social selfie campaign: post policy-themed selfies with a campaign hashtag, tag friends, and donate to unlock matching funds.

🎥 Starry Policy Cinema

Screen a civic-minded film outdoors; sell tickets and snacks, include a brief discussion—raise funds and spark community policy conversations.

🍋 Lemonade Stand Rally

Invite supporters to run lemonade stands in their neighborhoods; all proceeds fuel advocacy campaigns and spotlight top fundraisers online.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Political Action Committees fundraising ideas

Top grants for Political Action Committees in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your political action committee. These options are a great place to start.

EPA Environmental Education Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Up to $100,000

Supports environmental education projects; deadline August 15, 2025.

NY BRICKS capital grant program

New York State

Up to $15 million

Supports building or renovating community centers; application period opens on July 14, 2025, and applications must be submitted by August 15, 2025.

National Grassroots Organizing Program (NGO)

Ben & Jerry's Foundation

Up to $30,000 per year

Offers two-year unrestricted, general operating support grants to small, constituent-led grassroots organizations. Applications for 2025 are now open.

Democracy Fund Grants

Democracy Fund

No amount specified

No description available.

Find more political action committee grants

Top companies that donate to Political Action Committees in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your political action committee’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Bank of America

Operates a voluntary Political Action Committee (PAC) that supports political candidates and parties.

OpenSecrets

A non-profit that provides data and analysis on political action committees to promote transparency in politics.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through its Spark Good program, which offers local grants and other resources.

ACEC

Manages its own Political Action Committee (PAC) to advocate for the engineering industry.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Political Action Committees? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Political Action Committees! There are no platform fees or processing fees, and certainly no hidden costs. We maintain our platform through optional tips from generous donors who support our mission to help PACs keep every dollar they raise. That's the only catch!

Can Political Action Committees use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Political Action Committees can use Zeffy to collect all types of donations, whether it's for general contributions, event ticket sales, or setting up recurring donations. All this comes without any fees, so every contribution goes directly to supporting your cause.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Political Action Committees run with Zeffy?

With Zeffy, Political Action Committees can run a variety of fundraising campaigns, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation drives. Our platform is designed to support your fundraising goals, no matter what they are, without taking a dime of your contributions.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Political Action Committees?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Political Action Committees. Unlike others, we charge no fees, which means more of your supporters' contributions go directly to your advocacy and initiatives. It's all about trust and transparency, ensuring your mission is fully funded.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

