Button Text

Keep 100% of your legal aid society’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Legal Aid Societies, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Legal Aid Societies

How Zeffy helps Legal Aid Societies raise money

Legal Aid Societies use Zeffy to fund everything from from Justice in Action appeal to Defender Champions fund—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Launch the Justice in Action Online Appeal

Create a custom one-time giving campaign to support community legal services. An easy-to-share online form engages donors with real case impact while maximizing contributions fee-free.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Start the Defender Champions Monthly Fund

Set up a recurring giving program that secures monthly support for ongoing legal aid services. Predictable revenue helps plan client support and cover administrative costs with ease.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Mobilize Volunteer Advocates Peer Fundraiser

Empower advocates to build personal fundraising pages and rally friends and family for specific case funds. Peer-to-peer campaigns expand reach and drive grassroots support.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Host a Rights Race Community 5K

Organize a ticketed 5K run/walk to raise awareness and funds for legal aid. Collect registrations, sell sponsorships, and handle donations in one zero-fee platform.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="auction"

Hold a Legal Aid Benefit Gala Auction

Run a silent auction of donated goods or experiences at your annual gala to attract high-value donors. Online bidding and item management boost revenue without extra costs.

data-usecase-cta="auction"

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Run a Pro Bono Consultation Raffle

Sell raffle tickets for chances to win pro bono consultation packages or legal resources. A low-cost entry point engages community donors and raises unrestricted funds.

data-usecase-cta="raffle"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your legal aid society raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🗂️ 50 free legal consultations

so families get guidance to navigate complex legal challenges

🏠 25 eviction prevention cases

holding roofs over the heads of vulnerable tenants facing displacement

☎️ 100 hotline support hours

answering urgent calls from clients who need immediate legal help

🎓 professional training for 10 paralegals

ensuring our team stays sharp to fight injustice effectively

💻 10 laptops for remote clinics

bringing virtual legal aid to underserved communities

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Legal Aid Societies

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Legal Aid Societies

🏃 Justice Walkathon

A sponsored summer walk in local parks to raise funds and boost visibility for legal aid services.

🎥 Rights Under Stars

Outdoor movie night screening legal dramas with ticket sales and concessions benefiting legal aid.

📱 #KnowYourRights Challenge

Weeklong social media drive where supporters share legal tips and fundraise through peer challenges and matching gifts.

🎨 Justice Mural Project

Community paint day to create a public mural; sponsors pledge per square foot to support legal aid services.

🌳 Parkside Rights Picnic

Family-friendly picnic with legal resource booths, games, and a silent auction—engage community and donors for legal aid.

🖥️ Virtual Legal Quiz Night

Online trivia event on legal topics; sell tickets and secure corporate sponsors to boost funds for legal aid.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Legal Aid Societies fundraising ideas

Browse all legal aid society fundraising ideas

Top grants for Legal Aid Societies in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your legal aid society. These options are a great place to start.

CalATJ - Legal Aid Infrastructure & Innovation Grants

California Access to Justice Commission (CalATJ)

$25,000 - $250,000

Supports infrastructure and innovation in organizations providing civil legal aid to indigent persons; grant period begins April 1, 2025.

Apply now

Legal Services Trust Fund Program

State Bar of California

Varies

Provides funds to nonprofit organizations that provide free civil legal services to Californians who have low and moderate incomes; applications are generally available online in early April for the subsequent grant year and are due in mid-May.

Apply now

AmeriCorps State and National

AmeriCorps (Corporation for National and Community Service)

Varies

Offers flexible ways for organizations to address community needs in areas like education, economic opportunity, and health; deadline was September 25, 2024, but it is likely to be offered again.

Apply now

Emergency Solutions Grants

Department of Housing and Urban Development. Office of Community Planning and Development

Varies

Assists people to quickly regain stability in permanent housing after experiencing a housing crisis or homelessness; application deadline is August 29, 2025.

Apply now

Find more legal aid society grants

Top companies that donate to Legal Aid Societies in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your legal aid society’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports various nonprofits through local grants and community programs.

Get in touch

Mastercard

Supports Legal Aid Society's mission to deliver justice.

Get in touch

Goldman Sachs & Co.

Invests in Legal Aid Society's mission to deliver justice.

Get in touch

Legal Aid Chicago

Offers sponsorship opportunities for corporations to support their mission of providing free legal assistance.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Legal Aid Societies? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is absolutely 100% free for Legal Aid Societies! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and definitely no hidden costs. Our zero-fee model is sustained through optional tips from donors who support our mission to empower nonprofits like yours to utilize every dollar raised directly for legal support and assistance. That's all - no catch!

Can Legal Aid Societies use Zeffy to collect donations for legal services?

Definitely! Legal Aid Societies can use Zeffy to collect donations for legal services, manage event ticket sales, and accept recurring donations – all without incurring any fees. Every dollar you receive goes directly towards your mission of providing vital legal assistance, without a single cent lost to fees.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Legal Aid Societies run with Zeffy?

Legal Aid Societies can run a wide array of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, hosting ticketed events, and establishing recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising needs are, Zeffy is equipped to help you meet your goals without any costs.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Legal Aid Societies?

Zeffy is the best choice for Legal Aid Societies because it is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform. While other platforms may have hidden fees or processing charges, Zeffy ensures that your entire donation amount goes towards providing legal support. This fee-free model not only increases funding for your mission but also builds more trust with your donors.

How to get funding for…

Voter Education Groups
Transgender Rights
Social Justice Organizations
Queer Activism Groups
Racial Justice Organizations
Political Action Committees
Political Groups
LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations
LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups
Crime Prevention Programs
Civil Rights and Advocacy Groups
Civil Rights Organizations

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.