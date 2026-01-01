data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Launch the Justice in Action Online Appeal
Create a custom one-time giving campaign to support community legal services. An easy-to-share online form engages donors with real case impact while maximizing contributions fee-free.
data-usecase-cta="donation_form"
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Start the Defender Champions Monthly Fund
Set up a recurring giving program that secures monthly support for ongoing legal aid services. Predictable revenue helps plan client support and cover administrative costs with ease.
data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Mobilize Volunteer Advocates Peer Fundraiser
Empower advocates to build personal fundraising pages and rally friends and family for specific case funds. Peer-to-peer campaigns expand reach and drive grassroots support.
data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"
data-usecase-icon="event"
Host a Rights Race Community 5K
Organize a ticketed 5K run/walk to raise awareness and funds for legal aid. Collect registrations, sell sponsorships, and handle donations in one zero-fee platform.
data-usecase-cta="event"
data-usecase-icon="auction"
Hold a Legal Aid Benefit Gala Auction
Run a silent auction of donated goods or experiences at your annual gala to attract high-value donors. Online bidding and item management boost revenue without extra costs.
data-usecase-cta="auction"
data-usecase-icon="raffle"
Run a Pro Bono Consultation Raffle
Sell raffle tickets for chances to win pro bono consultation packages or legal resources. A low-cost entry point engages community donors and raises unrestricted funds.
data-usecase-cta="raffle"
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🗂️ 50 free legal consultations
so families get guidance to navigate complex legal challenges
🏠 25 eviction prevention cases
holding roofs over the heads of vulnerable tenants facing displacement
☎️ 100 hotline support hours
answering urgent calls from clients who need immediate legal help
🎓 professional training for 10 paralegals
ensuring our team stays sharp to fight injustice effectively
💻 10 laptops for remote clinics
bringing virtual legal aid to underserved communities
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Legal Aid Societies
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Legal Aid Societies
🏃 Justice Walkathon
A sponsored summer walk in local parks to raise funds and boost visibility for legal aid services.
🎥 Rights Under Stars
Outdoor movie night screening legal dramas with ticket sales and concessions benefiting legal aid.
📱 #KnowYourRights Challenge
Weeklong social media drive where supporters share legal tips and fundraise through peer challenges and matching gifts.
🎨 Justice Mural Project
Community paint day to create a public mural; sponsors pledge per square foot to support legal aid services.
🌳 Parkside Rights Picnic
Family-friendly picnic with legal resource booths, games, and a silent auction—engage community and donors for legal aid.
🖥️ Virtual Legal Quiz Night
Online trivia event on legal topics; sell tickets and secure corporate sponsors to boost funds for legal aid.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Legal Aid Societies fundraising ideas
Top grants for Legal Aid Societies in 2025
CalATJ - Legal Aid Infrastructure & Innovation Grants
California Access to Justice Commission (CalATJ)
$25,000 - $250,000
Supports infrastructure and innovation in organizations providing civil legal aid to indigent persons; grant period begins April 1, 2025.
Legal Services Trust Fund Program
State Bar of California
Varies
Provides funds to nonprofit organizations that provide free civil legal services to Californians who have low and moderate incomes; applications are generally available online in early April for the subsequent grant year and are due in mid-May.
AmeriCorps State and National
AmeriCorps (Corporation for National and Community Service)
Varies
Offers flexible ways for organizations to address community needs in areas like education, economic opportunity, and health; deadline was September 25, 2024, but it is likely to be offered again.
Emergency Solutions Grants
Department of Housing and Urban Development. Office of Community Planning and Development
Varies
Assists people to quickly regain stability in permanent housing after experiencing a housing crisis or homelessness; application deadline is August 29, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Legal Aid Societies in 2025
Walmart
Supports various nonprofits through local grants and community programs.
Mastercard
Supports Legal Aid Society's mission to deliver justice.
Goldman Sachs & Co.
Invests in Legal Aid Society's mission to deliver justice.
Legal Aid Chicago
Offers sponsorship opportunities for corporations to support their mission of providing free legal assistance.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Legal Aid Societies? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is absolutely 100% free for Legal Aid Societies! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and definitely no hidden costs. Our zero-fee model is sustained through optional tips from donors who support our mission to empower nonprofits like yours to utilize every dollar raised directly for legal support and assistance. That's all - no catch!
Can Legal Aid Societies use Zeffy to collect donations for legal services?
Definitely! Legal Aid Societies can use Zeffy to collect donations for legal services, manage event ticket sales, and accept recurring donations – all without incurring any fees. Every dollar you receive goes directly towards your mission of providing vital legal assistance, without a single cent lost to fees.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Legal Aid Societies run with Zeffy?
Legal Aid Societies can run a wide array of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, hosting ticketed events, and establishing recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising needs are, Zeffy is equipped to help you meet your goals without any costs.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Legal Aid Societies?
Zeffy is the best choice for Legal Aid Societies because it is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform. While other platforms may have hidden fees or processing charges, Zeffy ensures that your entire donation amount goes towards providing legal support. This fee-free model not only increases funding for your mission but also builds more trust with your donors.