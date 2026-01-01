data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Rapid-Response Digital Fundraising Appeal
Deploy a branded online donation form to capture immediate support during breaking news or urgent policy debates, keeping contributions fee-free and frictionless.
Monthly Donor Circle
Secure ongoing support by inviting donors to join a monthly giving program that sustains your advocacy efforts and builds a reliable revenue stream.
Grassroots Peer-to-Peer Mobilization
Empower volunteers to fundraise in their communities with personalized pages and social sharing tools, expanding your reach through peer networks.
Virtual Town Hall Ticket Sales
Sell tickets to online or hybrid town halls and fundraising events, track attendance, and engage supporters directly without worrying about processing fees.
Campaign Swag Shop
Open an online store for branded merchandise like shirts, hats, and bumper stickers to raise funds while boosting name recognition among supporters.
High-Value Donor Silent Auction
Organize a silent auction featuring exclusive items or experiences to attract high-dollar donors and maximize fundraising at your signature events.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
📬 1,000 voter outreach postcards
So your campaign’s call to action lands directly in voters’ hands
📱 2,500 targeted social media ads
Engage key demographics online when every impression counts
👕 250 campaign T-shirts
Unite volunteers in branded gear that catches eyes at every event
🗳️ 10 volunteer canvassing kits
Provide all the essentials for door-to-door outreach and real conversations
🎟️ 3 community town halls
Create spaces where voters meet, question, and connect with your vision
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Political Groups
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Political Groups
💦 Beachside Civic Cleanup
Charge a small entry for a beach cleanup + policy chat; participants engage, network, and support your cause.
📱 Summer Pledge Sprint
Supporters pledge daily civic actions via social media; each pledge unlocks sponsor matches and spreads awareness.
🍔 Grassroots BBQ & Rally
Host a casual BBQ with guest speakers, raffles, and donation stations to cook up community support and recruit advocates.
🎨 Policy Mural Party
Bring supporters together to paint issue-themed murals in public spaces, selling print replicas and gathering local sponsors.
📺 Live Civic Q&A Stream
Stream live Q&A sessions with candidates or advocates; viewers donate to submit questions and interact in real-time.
🚴 Summer Policy Bike Tour
Invite donors to sponsor miles on a scenic bike route; riders share updates as they fundraise per mile for your cause.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Political Groups fundraising ideas
Top companies that donate to Political Groups in 2025
Walmart
Supports local organizations and causes through its Spark Good program, which offers grants and other initiatives.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Political Groups? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is completely free for political groups with no platform fees or processing fees. We sustain our platform through optional tips from donors who support our mission of empowering groups like yours to keep every dollar raised. No hidden costs and nothing unexpected—just straightforward, fee-free fundraising.
Can Political Groups use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Political groups can use Zeffy to collect various kinds of donations including general contributions, membership fees, ticket sales for events, and recurring donations—all without any fees. With Zeffy, every penny raised stays with your mission.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Political Groups run with Zeffy?
Political groups can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, from peer-to-peer fundraisers to ticketed events and recurring donation drives. Whether you're organizing a rally or launching a community initiative, Zeffy has the tools you need to maximize your impact.
What's the best fundraising platform for Political Groups?
Zeffy is the best platform for political groups because it's the only truly 100% free fundraising solution. While others might have hidden fees or processing costs, we guarantee that every dollar you raise goes directly to supporting your cause. This means more money for your initiatives, more trust from your donors, and no surprises in the fine print.