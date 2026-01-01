Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Voter Education Groups? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Voter Education Groups. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help groups like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it, no catch!

Can Voter Education Groups use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Voter Education Groups can use Zeffy to collect donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations—all without paying a single fee. This means every dollar raised contributes directly to your educational initiatives.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Voter Education Groups run with Zeffy?

Voter Education Groups can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, host ticketed events, or set up recurring donation programs for continued support. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy provides the tools without the costs.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Voter Education Groups?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Voter Education Groups. While other platforms claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we don't take a penny from your donations. This ensures more money goes directly to supporting your voter education programs—exactly where it belongs.