🌈 Pride Picnic Pop-up

Host weekly pop-up park picnics with donation-based entry, queer-friendly vendors, art booths, and live performances to build community and raise funds.

🎭 Drag & Trivia Night

Organize a drag-hosted trivia night both in-person and streaming online; ticket sales and raffle prizes boost donations while delivering fun and awareness.

🏊‍♀️ Rainbow Swim-a-thon

Encourage participants to swim laps for pledges at local pools; celebrate each milestone with rainbow cheers to raise funds and visibility for queer rights.

🎨 Virtual Art Auction

Collaborate with queer artists for an online art auction; promote artist stories across social media to drive bids and donations supporting activism work.

🎬 Sunset Queer Cinema

Screen queer-themed films outdoors at sunset; sell affordable tickets, snacks, and VIP seating to fundraise while offering a unique community experience.

📲 #QueerKindness Challenge

Kick off a social media challenge for daily LGBTQ+ ally tasks; supporters gather pledges per completed action to amplify impact and grow your donor base.

