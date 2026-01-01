Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Civil Rights Organizations? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Civil Rights Organizations. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We are supported by optional tips from donors who choose to support our mission of helping nonprofits keep every dollar they raise. No catch!

Can Civil Rights Organizations use Zeffy to collect donations?

Certainly! Civil Rights Organizations can utilize Zeffy for collecting general donations, selling event tickets, and setting up recurring donations, all without any fees. This ensures every penny goes directly to your cause.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Civil Rights Organizations run with Zeffy?

Civil Rights Organizations can run diverse fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation programs. Our intuitive platform simplifies these processes without the cost overhead.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Civil Rights Organizations?

Zeffy stands out as the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Civil Rights Organizations. While other platforms might claim to be free, they often come with processing fees or hidden costs. Zeffy's zero-fee model ensures more funds go directly to your mission, fostering trust with your donors and supporting your cause more effectively.