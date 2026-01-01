Button Text

Keep 100% of your LGBTQ+ advocacy group’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups

How Zeffy helps LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups raise money

LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups use Zeffy to fund everything from from Pride Month Impact Drive to Equality Merch Shop—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Kick Off the Pride Month Impact Drive

Engage supporters during Pride month with a targeted donation campaign. A custom, fee-free donation form makes it easy for individuals to contribute to policy initiatives and community programs.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Launch a Sustainer Circle for Equality

Encourage committed donors to give monthly or quarterly. Automated recurring gifts provide a stable revenue stream for advocacy work year-round.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Launch the Rainbow Run Peer-to-Peer Challenge

Recruit participants to fundraise through personal pages as they train for a 5K or virtual run. Each runner shares their story to expand your network and raise significant funds.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Host the Equality Gala & Film Screening

Sell tickets to an evening gala featuring LGBTQ+ films and speaker panels. Track RSVPs and collect attendee data effortlessly while funding your programs.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Open the Equality Merch Shop

Offer branded pride apparel and accessories through your online store. Supporters can shop anytime, providing continuous revenue with zero platform fees.

data-usecase-cta="store"

data-usecase-icon="auction"

Host a Silent Auction: Art for Advocacy

Curate LGBTQ+-themed artwork and experiences for a silent auction at in-person or virtual events. Bidders raise funds competitively while promoting community engagement.

data-usecase-cta="auction"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your LGBTQ+ advocacy group raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🏳️‍🌈 50 LGBTQ+ youth support kits

Essential care packages with affirming resources and supplies to uplift at-risk teens

💼 10 pro bono legal aid sessions

Critical legal guidance to protect against discrimination and uphold fundamental rights

🏥 5 mobile health clinics

Inclusive HIV testing and wellness screenings in communities that need them most

🎓 25 leadership scholarships

Empowering queer students to gain advocacy training and build the next generation of leaders

🎨 5 art therapy workshops

Safe, creative spaces where LGBTQ+ individuals can heal, express themselves, and connect

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups

🏃 Rainbow Relay Run

Community 5K with each mile in a different Pride color, raising funds via registrations and sponsorships.

🎨 Pride Mural Jam

Local artists paint Pride-themed murals; donors sponsor sections and post-event photos boost awareness and support.

🍧 Rainbow Popsicle Stand

Sell colorful popsicles at community spots during summer events; all proceeds fuel our advocacy and youth support programs.

📱 Pride Story Shares

Online campaign where supporters share short coming-out videos; sponsors pledge donations per share, amplifying voices and funds.

🌐 Virtual Pride Quiz

Host a live online trivia night on LGBTQ+ history; charge ticket fees and offer sponsored prizes to raise funds and educate.

🎤 Pride Open Mic Night

Ticketed community event where performers share music and poetry; proceeds support safe spaces and advocacy initiatives.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups fundraising ideas

Browse all LGBTQ+ advocacy group fundraising ideas

Top grants for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your LGBTQ+ advocacy group. These options are a great place to start.

Reclaiming Our Power Request for Proposals

Stonewall Community Foundation

Up to $20,000 per year

Supports organizations that reclaim queer power and stand against adversity, with proposals due April 25, 2025.

Apply now

Lesbian Health Fund Grants

GLMA: Health Professionals Advancing LGBTQ+ Equality

$5,000 to $10,000

Supports scientific research on health issues facing LGBTQ+ women and girls; open to researchers affiliated with US institutions for the 2025 grant cycle.

Apply now

Social Justice Program Grants

Arcus Foundation

Varies (substantial funding)

Supports LGBTQ+ rights and social justice advocacy, focusing on increasing safety, social inclusion, protections, and strong movements for LGBTQ people.

Apply now

Fortitude Fund

Pride Foundation

Not specified

All responsive grantmaking in 2025 will occur through the Fortitude Fund, supporting the LGBTQ+ community in Northwest states.

Apply now

Find more LGBTQ+ advocacy group grants

Top companies that donate to LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your LGBTQ+ advocacy group’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

The Trevor Project

Partners with brands to develop products that engage, inspire, and save LGBTQ+ young people's lives.

Get in touch

National LGBTQ Task Force

Works with national corporate partners and sponsors to advance freedom, justice, and equality for LGBTQ+ people.

Get in touch

The Center

Partners with corporations to support the LGBTQ+ community, improve brand image, and attract diverse talent.

Get in touch

Walmart

Offers local grants, round up programs, and registries through its Spark Good initiative for various nonprofits.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission. That's it—no catch!

Can LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups use Zeffy to collect support contributions?

Absolutely! LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups can use Zeffy to collect donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring contributions—all without paying any fees. Every dollar donated goes directly to supporting your important advocacy work.

What types of fundraising campaigns can LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups run with Zeffy?

LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! This includes peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events like galas or workshops, and setting up programs for recurring donations. Zeffy has the tools to support all your fundraising needs.

What’s the best fundraising platform for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups. While other platforms may claim to be 'free' yet charge processing fees, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to your advocacy actions and programs.

How to get funding for…

Voter Education Groups
Transgender Rights
Social Justice Organizations
Queer Activism Groups
Racial Justice Organizations
Political Action Committees
Political Groups
Legal Aid Societies
LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations
Crime Prevention Programs
Civil Rights and Advocacy Groups
Civil Rights Organizations

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.