Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission. That's it—no catch!

Can LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups use Zeffy to collect support contributions?

Absolutely! LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups can use Zeffy to collect donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring contributions—all without paying any fees. Every dollar donated goes directly to supporting your important advocacy work.

What types of fundraising campaigns can LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups run with Zeffy?

LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! This includes peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events like galas or workshops, and setting up programs for recurring donations. Zeffy has the tools to support all your fundraising needs.

What’s the best fundraising platform for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for LGBTQ+ Advocacy Groups. While other platforms may claim to be 'free' yet charge processing fees, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to your advocacy actions and programs.