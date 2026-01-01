data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Emergency Relief for Frontline Communities
Launch an urgent fund to support communities facing sudden social injustice crises. Custom donation forms make it easy for donors to give quickly and securely, fee-free.
Sustainers Circle for Equity
Build a monthly giving program that powers long-term social justice work. Automated recurring donations help you forecast budgets and deepen donor commitment.
Virtual Walk for Justice
Empower supporters to fundraise by walking in solidarity, sharing personal pages, and collecting peer donations. It’s a dynamic way to expand your network and impact.
Community Justice Gala
Sell tickets to a hybrid gala featuring speakers, performances, and community awards. Manage RSVPs and collect funds effortlessly with Zeffy’s event tools.
Silent Auction for Solidarity
Host an online silent auction with curated art, experiences, and services that resonate with your cause. Bidders compete in real time, maximizing revenue for justice programs.
Ethical Merchandise Pop-Up Shop
Sell branded apparel, protest posters, and fair-trade goods online to raise awareness and funds. Zeffy’s store feature handles inventory, payments, and fulfillment seamlessly.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
💼 50 pro bono legal consultations
So every low-income family can assert their rights
🏠 30 nights of emergency shelter
Providing safety and stability for survivors of violence
📚 500 anti-bias resource kits
Educating youth to build a more equitable future
🗣️ 5 community leadership workshops
Empowering activists to drive systemic change
🍽️ 1,250 meals in our food justice program
Nourishing neighbors facing hunger and hardship
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Social Justice Organizations
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Social Justice Organizations
🏃♂️ Solidarity Summer 5K
Participants run or walk a 5K to fund racial justice programs. Sponsors donate per mile and share on social for wider reach.
🎥 Justice at Home Film Night
Host a virtual screening of a social justice documentary. Sell tickets, host a live Q&A with activists, and direct funds to program needs.
🎨 Chalk the Change Sidewalk Art
Invite the community to chalk messages of justice on sidewalks. Charge a small entry fee and let passersby donate via QR codes.
📱 Voices for Change Challenge
Encourage supporters to post short videos sharing justice messages with a hashtag. Tag friends and link peer-to-peer fundraising pages.
🍉 Social Justice Summer Picnic
Organize a potluck picnic in the park with a donation-based entry. Feature a maker’s market selling artisan goods to fund advocacy.
🎤 Open Mic for Equity
Host an outdoor open mic for poets, musicians, and activists. Sell low-cost tickets and refreshments to raise funds and community bonds.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Social Justice Organizations fundraising ideas
Top grants for Social Justice Organizations in 2025
National Grassroots Organizing Program
Ben & Jerry's Foundation
Up to $30,000 per year
Supports community-based, grassroots organizations confronting social and environmental injustice with two-year general operating support grants, with a rolling deadline.
Emergent Fund Grant
Emergent Fund
US $10,000 - US $50,000
Supports communities under threat to build their own reality and uses energy of moments to build powerful new visions, with a letter of inquiry due August 19, 2025.
Health Equity Grants
Ronald W Naito MD Foundation
US $5,000 - US $40,000
Supports nonprofit organizations that strengthen, protect, and transform communities and planet, with applications due August 23, 2025.
CREATE ACTION Grants
Sony Corporation of America
Up to US $50,000
Designed to make a long-lasting impact for local social justice organizations and the communities they serve, with applications due October 1, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Social Justice Organizations in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs
Vera Institute
Partners with corporations to advance anti-racist and reparative justice systems, focusing on criminal and immigration reform.
NAACP
Collaborates with corporations to build Black political and economic power and advance civil rights and social justice.
Ben & Jerry's Foundation
Supports grassroots organizations working to achieve social and economic justice within their communities.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Social Justice Organizations? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Social Justice Organizations! There are no platform fees or processing fees, and no hidden costs whatsoever. Our platform remains free thanks to optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to ensure every dollar goes to your cause. That's truly it—no catch!
Can Social Justice Organizations use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Social Justice Organizations can use Zeffy to collect a variety of donations such as general donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations, all without any fees. This means that every dollar you receive goes directly to supporting your mission.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Social Justice Organizations run with Zeffy?
Social Justice Organizations can execute a wide range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Whether it's running peer-to-peer fundraisers, organizing ticketed events, or establishing recurring donation programs, Zeffy helps you do it all fee-free. This way, more of your funds are dedicated to your impactful work.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Social Justice Organizations?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Social Justice Organizations. While other platforms might charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we ensure that every penny raised goes directly to your mission. This transparency helps build donor trust and guarantees that more resources support your cause.