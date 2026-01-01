Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. Zeffy stays free through optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to empower LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations to keep every dollar raised. That's it, no catch!

Can LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations can use Zeffy to collect all types of donations, including one-time gifts, recurring donations, and even ticket sales for fundraising events. And the best part? There are no fees, so all the money goes directly to supporting your cause.

What types of fundraising campaigns can LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations run with Zeffy?

LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations can run a diverse range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. From peer-to-peer fundraisers and ticketed events to recurring donations and raffles, Zeffy provides all the tools necessary to amplify your mission without the burden of fees.

What’s the best fundraising platform for LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for LGBTQ+ Rights Organizations. Unlike other platforms that charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes towards advocacy, support services, and programs that matter, maintaining trust and transparency with your donors.