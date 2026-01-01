Button Text

Keep 100% of your booster club’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Boosters Clubs, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Boosters Clubs

How Zeffy helps Boosters Clubs raise money

Boosters Clubs use Zeffy to fund everything from from Spirit Store to Field Upgrade Fund—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="store"

Launch the Ultimate Spirit Store

Sell custom fan gear like t-shirts, caps, and scarves online to stock up on team spirit items while keeping 100% of proceeds. An online store makes ordering easy for parents and supporters.

data-usecase-cta="store"

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Host the Annual 50/50 Half-Time Raffle

Drive excitement at home games by selling digital raffle tickets for a 50/50 prize draw. Automated ticketing and instant notifications streamline the process and boost participation.

data-usecase-cta="raffle"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Sell Season Passes & Game Tickets

Offer single-game and full-season passes with online ticket sales, seating selection, and e-ticket delivery. Simplify admissions and track attendance effortlessly.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="auction"

Run a Seniors’ Silent Auction Banquet

Gather alumni, families, and local businesses to bid on memorabilia, gift baskets, and experiences at your end-of-season banquet—completely fee-free.

data-usecase-cta="auction"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Sponsor-a-Player Peer Challenge

Empower players and their families to create personal fundraising pages and challenge friends to support their season costs—from uniforms to travel fees.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Facility & Field Upgrade Fund

Collect one-time or recurring donations toward turf replacements, lighting upgrades, or new bleachers with a clean, branded donation form.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your booster club raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

__wf_reserved_inherit

🏀 50 new team jerseys

So every athlete feels unity and pride on game day

__wf_reserved_inherit

🎺 5 band instruments fully repaired

Ensuring every musician can join performances

__wf_reserved_inherit

🏆 End-of-season banquet for 125 guests

Celebrating student achievements and building community

__wf_reserved_inherit

🚌 Two away-game bus trips

Providing safe, sponsored transportation for all players

__wf_reserved_inherit

🥗 Healthy post-practice snacks for 10 weeks

Fueling student-athletes with nutritious energy all season

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Boosters Clubs

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Boosters Clubs

🏀 Summer Slam Shootout

Organize weekend hoops tournaments inviting teams to pay entry fees. Spectators enjoy snack sales and raffles to boost club funds and community spirit.

🌭 Tailgate Taste Fest

Host a tailgate festival at games with food trucks, local vendors, and fan competitions. Proceeds from meal tickets and games support booster club activities.

🎥 Outdoor Movie Night

Partner with parks for evening film screenings. Charge admission or offer VIP seating, then sell concessions and club merch to raise funds under the stars.

🚴 Community Bike-a-thon

Host a sponsored ride with multiple route options. Riders secure pledges per mile, then celebrate with a post-ride picnic and awards to drive donations.

📸 Instagram Photo Contest

Launch a summer photo contest showcasing team spirit. Supporters vote with small donations, and winners earn prizes from local sponsors, boosting online engagement.

🎁 Booster Box Subscription

Offer monthly summer boxes filled with fan gear, snacks, and exclusive updates. Subscribers support ongoing club needs while enjoying insider perks.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Boosters Clubs fundraising ideas

Browse all booster club fundraising ideas

Top grants for Boosters Clubs in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your booster club. These options are a great place to start.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Walmart Community Grant Program

Walmart

Up to $5,000 annually

Funds community projects including youth sports and booster clubs; local Walmart stores accept applications year-round.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Stadium Boosters Club Small Grant Program

Stadium Boosters Club

Up to $250 per grant

Small grants up to $250 to support school-related activities benefiting students; multiple grants allowed with limits.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Truist Foundation Grant

Truist Foundation

$5,000 and up

Supports innovative nonprofits that align with building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses; the application deadline is July 31, 2025.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

EPA Environmental Education Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Varies

Supports environmental education projects in EPA's ten Regions.

Apply now

Find more booster club grants

Top companies that donate to Boosters Clubs in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your booster club’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Walmart

Supports local organizations through grants, round-up programs, and registries via its Spark Good initiative.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Target

Offers grants and GiftCard donations to eligible nonprofits, schools, and public agencies.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Nike

Supports youth sports organizations and community programs through its Community Impact Fund.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

DICK'S Sporting Goods

Provides funding and grant opportunities for youth sports organizations through its Sports Matter Program.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Boosters Clubs? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Boosters Clubs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help clubs like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it, no catch!

Can Boosters Clubs use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts?

Absolutely! Boosters Clubs can use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations, all without paying a single fee. Every dollar your alumni donate goes directly to supporting your club's mission and objectives.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Boosters Clubs run with Zeffy?

Boosters Clubs can run all kinds of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets to your next event, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, we've got you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Boosters Clubs?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Boosters Clubs. While other platforms claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we don't take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to your mission, where it belongs.

How to get funding for…

Dance Teams
Gymnastics Teams
Volleyball Teams
Hiking Clubs
Rugby Teams
Field Hockey Teams
Ice Hockey Teams
Golf Teams
Tennis Teams
Lacrosse Teams
Wrestling Teams
Swimming Teams
Cheer Squads
Softball Teams
Track and Field Teams
Football Teams
Baseball Teams
Soccer Teams
Basketball Teams
Sports and Recreation Leagues
Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.