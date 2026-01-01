data-usecase-icon="store"
Launch the Ultimate Spirit Store
Sell custom fan gear like t-shirts, caps, and scarves online to stock up on team spirit items while keeping 100% of proceeds. An online store makes ordering easy for parents and supporters.
Host the Annual 50/50 Half-Time Raffle
Drive excitement at home games by selling digital raffle tickets for a 50/50 prize draw. Automated ticketing and instant notifications streamline the process and boost participation.
Sell Season Passes & Game Tickets
Offer single-game and full-season passes with online ticket sales, seating selection, and e-ticket delivery. Simplify admissions and track attendance effortlessly.
Run a Seniors’ Silent Auction Banquet
Gather alumni, families, and local businesses to bid on memorabilia, gift baskets, and experiences at your end-of-season banquet—completely fee-free.
Sponsor-a-Player Peer Challenge
Empower players and their families to create personal fundraising pages and challenge friends to support their season costs—from uniforms to travel fees.
Facility & Field Upgrade Fund
Collect one-time or recurring donations toward turf replacements, lighting upgrades, or new bleachers with a clean, branded donation form.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🏀 50 new team jerseys
So every athlete feels unity and pride on game day
🎺 5 band instruments fully repaired
Ensuring every musician can join performances
🏆 End-of-season banquet for 125 guests
Celebrating student achievements and building community
🚌 Two away-game bus trips
Providing safe, sponsored transportation for all players
🥗 Healthy post-practice snacks for 10 weeks
Fueling student-athletes with nutritious energy all season
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Boosters Clubs
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Boosters Clubs
🏀 Summer Slam Shootout
Organize weekend hoops tournaments inviting teams to pay entry fees. Spectators enjoy snack sales and raffles to boost club funds and community spirit.
🌭 Tailgate Taste Fest
Host a tailgate festival at games with food trucks, local vendors, and fan competitions. Proceeds from meal tickets and games support booster club activities.
🎥 Outdoor Movie Night
Partner with parks for evening film screenings. Charge admission or offer VIP seating, then sell concessions and club merch to raise funds under the stars.
🚴 Community Bike-a-thon
Host a sponsored ride with multiple route options. Riders secure pledges per mile, then celebrate with a post-ride picnic and awards to drive donations.
📸 Instagram Photo Contest
Launch a summer photo contest showcasing team spirit. Supporters vote with small donations, and winners earn prizes from local sponsors, boosting online engagement.
🎁 Booster Box Subscription
Offer monthly summer boxes filled with fan gear, snacks, and exclusive updates. Subscribers support ongoing club needs while enjoying insider perks.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Boosters Clubs fundraising ideas
Top grants for Boosters Clubs in 2025
Walmart Community Grant Program
Walmart
Up to $5,000 annually
Funds community projects including youth sports and booster clubs; local Walmart stores accept applications year-round.
Stadium Boosters Club Small Grant Program
Stadium Boosters Club
Up to $250 per grant
Small grants up to $250 to support school-related activities benefiting students; multiple grants allowed with limits.
Truist Foundation Grant
Truist Foundation
$5,000 and up
Supports innovative nonprofits that align with building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses; the application deadline is July 31, 2025.
EPA Environmental Education Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Varies
Supports environmental education projects in EPA's ten Regions.
Top companies that donate to Boosters Clubs in 2025
Walmart
Supports local organizations through grants, round-up programs, and registries via its Spark Good initiative.
Target
Offers grants and GiftCard donations to eligible nonprofits, schools, and public agencies.
Nike
Supports youth sports organizations and community programs through its Community Impact Fund.
DICK'S Sporting Goods
Provides funding and grant opportunities for youth sports organizations through its Sports Matter Program.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Boosters Clubs? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Boosters Clubs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help clubs like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it, no catch!
Can Boosters Clubs use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts?
Absolutely! Boosters Clubs can use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations, all without paying a single fee. Every dollar your alumni donate goes directly to supporting your club's mission and objectives.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Boosters Clubs run with Zeffy?
Boosters Clubs can run all kinds of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets to your next event, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, we've got you covered.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Boosters Clubs?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Boosters Clubs. While other platforms claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we don't take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to your mission, where it belongs.