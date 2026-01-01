Button Text

Keep 100% of your wrestling team’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Wrestling Teams, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Wrestling Teams

How Zeffy helps Wrestling Teams raise money

Wrestling Teams use Zeffy to fund everything from from wrestler sponsorships to team spirit gear shop—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Season Kickoff Fund Drive

Kickstart your wrestling season by inviting supporters to contribute through a dedicated campaign page. It’s an easy way to cover travel, gear, and training expenses with no fees.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Wrestler Sponsorship Program

Enable fans and family to support individual wrestlers with monthly sponsorships, ensuring steady funding for tournaments and coaching. Set it up once and watch recurring funds roll in all season.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Road to State Peer-to-Peer Challenge

Empower each wrestler to fundraise among friends and family for the state championship run, leveraging personal pages and friendly competition. Boost team morale while hitting your fundraising goal.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Charity Grapple Night

Sell tickets to an all-ages wrestling showcase fundraiser, complete with exhibitions and concessions. Track attendance and raise funds in one seamless event page.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

50/50 Tournament Raffle

Engage the crowd at tournaments by selling raffle tickets for a chance to win half the pot, while the team funds travel and equipment. It’s a fan favorite that drives quick donations.

data-usecase-cta="raffle"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Team Spirit Gear Shop

Launch an online store for branded t-shirts, hoodies, and accessories so supporters can show their team pride. All sales are fee-free, maximizing revenue for mats and training camps.

data-usecase-cta="store"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your wrestling team raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

__wf_reserved_inherit

🏟️ A competition-grade wrestling mat

Protect your athletes with a safe, high-performance surface

__wf_reserved_inherit

✈️ Travel stipends for 5 wrestlers

Ensure every athlete can reach state and regional tournaments

__wf_reserved_inherit

🥋 25 custom team singlets

Build unity and pride with personalized uniforms

__wf_reserved_inherit

🏋️‍♂️ 10 advanced strength workshops

Professional training sessions to boost your team's power

__wf_reserved_inherit

🥗 Season-long athlete nutrition kits

Fuel performance and recovery with healthy snacks

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Wrestling Teams

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Wrestling Teams

🥇Pin for a Win Challenge

Supporters pledge donations for each pin scored in summer matches; live tracker fuels excitement and funds for travel & gear.

🤼‍♂️Stream & Sweat Event

Wrestlers livestream drills and workouts; viewers donate to unlock bonus moves, submit challenges, and support team growth.

🏖️Beach Mat Mixer

Join wrestling bouts on the sand, enjoy beach games and refreshments; entry donations fund youth training scholarships.

🎽Team Gear Pop-Up Sale

Offer limited-edition singlets, tees, and merch online and at events; driven by scarcity to boost sales & team pride.

📱#GrappleGoal Video Campaign

Fans share wrestling or fitness clips with #GrappleGoal, raising pledges per upload and growing social buzz.

🍔Mat-Side BBQ & Raffle

Host a mat-side barbecue during team practices; sell plates and raffle signed gear, fueling community and funds.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Wrestling Teams fundraising ideas

Browse all wrestling team fundraising ideas

Top grants for Wrestling Teams in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your wrestling team. These options are a great place to start.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Youth Sports Grants

All Kids Play

Varies (covers registration, equipment, etc.)

Provides funding to families and non-profit organizations for youth sports, including wrestling, to cover costs like registration and equipment.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Grants for Youth Competitors and Teams

Eric Monday Foundation

Up to $2,500

Supports youth (k-12) competitors and teams for equipment, participation in events, and mental health programming; applications accepted March 1st - September 15th.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

JJ Watt Foundation Grants

JJ Watt Foundation

Up to $5,000

Provides grants to K-12 schools for athletic equipment; application period typically opens in the fall.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Wrestling Grant Program

Washington Student Achievement Council (WSAC)

Not specified

Aims to establish or maintain intercollegiate wrestling programs in Washington State.

Apply now

Find more wrestling team grants

Top companies that donate to Wrestling Teams in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your wrestling team’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Walmart

Supports local grants and Spark Good programs for nonprofits.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Good Sports

Provides equipment, apparel, and footwear to youth sports organizations in need.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

DICK'S Sporting Goods

Supports leagues, teams, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts through sponsorships and donations.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Target

Supports communities through corporate citizenship, the Target Foundation, and community vitality grant programs.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Wrestling Teams? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for wrestling teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We remain free through optional tips from your generous donors who support our mission. That’s it, no catch!

Can Wrestling Teams use Zeffy to collect donations?

Definitely! Wrestling teams can use Zeffy to collect team donations, sell tickets for matches and events, and set up recurring giving, all without any fees. Every dollar you raise directly supports your team.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Wrestling Teams run with Zeffy?

Wrestling teams can launch various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Engage in peer-to-peer fundraising, host ticketed events, or configure recurring donations to keep support steady throughout the year. Whatever your fundraising needs, we've got you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Wrestling Teams?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for wrestling teams. Unlike other platforms that might surprise you with fees, we make sure every penny stays with your team, enhancing trust and maximizing impact.

How to get funding for…

Dance Teams
Gymnastics Teams
Volleyball Teams
Hiking Clubs
Rugby Teams
Field Hockey Teams
Ice Hockey Teams
Golf Teams
Tennis Teams
Lacrosse Teams
Swimming Teams
Cheer Squads
Softball Teams
Track and Field Teams
Football Teams
Baseball Teams
Soccer Teams
Basketball Teams
Sports and Recreation Leagues
Boosters Clubs
Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.