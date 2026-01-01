Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Wrestling Teams? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for wrestling teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We remain free through optional tips from your generous donors who support our mission. That’s it, no catch!

Can Wrestling Teams use Zeffy to collect donations?

Definitely! Wrestling teams can use Zeffy to collect team donations, sell tickets for matches and events, and set up recurring giving, all without any fees. Every dollar you raise directly supports your team.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Wrestling Teams run with Zeffy?

Wrestling teams can launch various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Engage in peer-to-peer fundraising, host ticketed events, or configure recurring donations to keep support steady throughout the year. Whatever your fundraising needs, we've got you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Wrestling Teams?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for wrestling teams. Unlike other platforms that might surprise you with fees, we make sure every penny stays with your team, enhancing trust and maximizing impact.