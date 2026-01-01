Zero-fee fundraising for Track and Field Teams

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Launch Season Kickoff Fundraiser
Set up a one-time donation form to cover uniforms, equipment, and meet fees at the start of your season. A clear progress bar and zero fees help motivate supporters to give more.
Sponsor-a-Runner Recurring Program
Invite alumni, parents, and local businesses to commit to monthly sponsorships that fuel travel, coaching, and facility upgrades all year long. Automated giving keeps your budget predictable and your athletes supported.
Family & Friends Peer-to-Peer Challenge
Empower each athlete to create a personal fundraising page and rally their network to support training camps or championship trips. Friendly competition and shareable pages drive engagement and donations.
Charity Fun Run & Track Clinic
Sell tickets to a community fun run paired with a youth track clinic taught by your top athletes. Collect RSVPs, process payments, and manage check-in—all fee-free on one platform.
Team Merchandise Shop
Open an online store for branded apparel, water bottles, and fan gear to boost team spirit and generate revenue. Your supporters can shop year-round with no transaction fees cutting into sales.
End-of-Season Awards Banquet Auction
Host a silent auction during your banquet featuring sports memorabilia, gift baskets, and local sponsor donations. Digital bidding ensures a smooth, paperless experience and maximizes fundraising.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🏃♂️ 10 new pairs of performance spikes
So every sprinter and jumper can compete at their very best.
🚍 Travel grants for 4 away meets
Ensuring the team gains exposure and valuable competition experience.
💧 A full-season hydration station
Keeping athletes safe, healthy, and energized during every practice.
🥇 Entry fees for 20 regional championships
Giving more runners the chance to chase medals and personal records.
🏟 Track surface repairs and upgrades
Providing a safe, top-quality training environment for all team members.
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Track and Field Teams
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Track and Field Teams
🏃♀️ Summer Strides Challenge
Supporters pledge miles run or walked June–August, collecting sponsors per mile. Boosts community fitness and raises funds for your track & field programs.
🏟️ Charity Track Classic
Host a community track meet with fun heats for all ages. Entry fees and concessions fund team equipment and athlete scholarships while engaging local supporters.
🥇 Field Day Fitness Fair
Invite families for beginner-friendly shot put, long jump, and relay demos. Donation-based entry covers coaching tips and team gear, boosting awareness and funds.
📸 Capture the Track Photo Contest
Participants submit summer action shots on the track. Supporters vote with small donations; top photographers win prizes. Drives social buzz and track team support.
🎽 Team Jersey Pop-Up Sale
Sell limited-edition or gently used track jerseys in a summer pop-up booth. Fans get exclusive gear, and proceeds directly fund uniforms and travel for athletes.
📱 Coach & Athlete Live Q&A
Host a live social media session where donors submit questions for coaches and athletes. Access granted with a small gift, deepening engagement and fueling team resources.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Track and Field Teams fundraising ideas
Top grants for Track and Field Teams in 2025
Coaching Enhancement Grants
USA Track & Field (USATF)
Over $20,000 annually
Provides coaching education and mentorship opportunities for USATF members.
Youth Sports Grants
All Kids Play
Varies (individual grants for registration/equipment, organizational grants for non-profits in low-income areas)
Provides funding to families and non-profit organizations to support youth sports participation for children in grades K-12.
Youth Club Grant
USATF Foundation
Not specified in snippet, but supports programs.
Supports and expands high-quality track and field and running programs that attract diverse youth.
TrackGirlz Grants
TrackGirlz
$40,000 awarded in 2022 to girls and programs.
Supports direct access to track and field for girls and programs in local communities.
Top companies that donate to Track and Field Teams in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.
DICK'S Sporting Goods
Supports leagues, teams, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts.
Tracksmith Foundation
Aims to increase participation in track and field by supporting youth coaches and donating shoes.
USA Track & Field (USATF)
Its programs and championships are supported by national sponsors, indicating corporate partnerships that benefit the sport.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Track and Field Teams? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Track and Field Teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help you keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!
Can Track and Field Teams use Zeffy to collect sponsorships and event entry fees?
Absolutely! Track and Field Teams can use Zeffy to collect sponsorship donations, sell event entry tickets, and even manage recurring sponsorships - all without paying a single fee. Every dollar collected goes directly to supporting your team and athletes.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Track and Field Teams run with Zeffy?
Track and Field Teams can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Host peer-to-peer fundraisers where team members rally community support, sell tickets for your next athletic event, or set up recurring donations for ongoing team support. No matter your fundraising goals, Zeffy is here to help you succeed.
What's the best fundraising platform for Track and Field Teams?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Track and Field Teams. Unlike other platforms that charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your donations. This means more money stays with your team, helping athletes and enhancing your programs.