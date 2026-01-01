Button Text

Keep 100% of your gymnastics team’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Gymnastics Teams, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Gymnastics Teams

Zero-fee fundraising for Gymnastics Teams

How Zeffy helps Gymnastics Teams raise money

Gymnastics Teams use Zeffy to fund everything from from showcase tickets to raffle night fundraisers—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Sell Tickets to the Annual Gymnastics Showcase

Allow fans and families to purchase tickets online for your year-end showcase, streamlining check-in and maximizing event revenue with zero fees.

data-usecase-icon="store"

Open the Team Gear Shop

Offer team-branded leotards, warm-ups, and fan merchandise through an online store that handles orders and payments fee-free.

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Launch a Team Fundraising Challenge

Empower each gymnast to create personal fundraising pages and compete in a friendly peer-to-peer campaign to cover travel and competition costs.

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Start a Monthly Sponsor Program

Recruit local businesses and families to commit to monthly sponsorship donations, providing a reliable income stream for training and facility upkeep.

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Organize an Equipment Upgrade Drive

Collect one-time donations through a custom form to fund new mats, bars, and safety gear, making it easy for supporters to contribute to team needs.

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Host a Gymnastics Raffle Night

Sell raffle tickets online for gift baskets, private lessons, and team memorabilia at your next meet to engage supporters and boost fundraising.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your gymnastics team raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🤸‍♀️ 25 new safety mats

Ensuring every gymnast lands safely and builds confidence

🏅 10 competition scholarships

Letting aspiring athletes compete regardless of financial barriers

🚌 Travel grants for 12 gymnasts

Making regional meets accessible and enriching for every team member

🎓 Professional coach training

Elevating skill levels with advanced certification courses

👕 New team uniforms

Fostering unity and pride with fresh, high-quality gear

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Gymnastics Teams

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Gymnastics Teams

🤸‍♀️ Flip-a-Thon Fundraiser

Gymnasts secure sponsors who pledge per flip during a community open-gym marathon. Builds skills, boosts funds, and engages donors.

☀️ Summer Open Gym Pass

Sell summer gym passes for drop-in practice sessions. Families enjoy flexible access while supporting team training costs.

📸 Flip & Share Challenge

Participants post gymnastics moves on social media tagging your team. Sponsors pledge per like/share, driving online buzz and donations.

🏖️ Beach Balance Challenge

Film beach balance poses from gymnasts or supporters. Each video attracts sponsor donations per participant, spreading summer fun.

🎟️ Summer Showcase Gala

Host an outdoor gymnastics showcase with ticket sales, refreshments, and raffle prizes. Strengthen community ties and raise team funds.

🌐 Virtual Tumble Relay

Online relay where gymnasts stream practice segments. Donors sponsor minutes tumbled, fueling remote engagement and fundraising.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Gymnastics Teams fundraising ideas

Browse all gymnastics team fundraising ideas

Top grants for Gymnastics Teams in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your gymnastics team. These options are a great place to start.

Individual and Organizational Grants

All Kids Play

Full or partial grants

Provides funding to families and non-profit organizations for youth sports, focusing on those in need and low-income areas, with an ongoing application process.

Apply now

Gainbridge Assists: Investing in the Future of Womenâs Sports

Gainbridge Assists (in partnership with Parity and the Womenâs Sports Foundation)

At least $5,000

Supports organizations advancing girls and/or women in sports and education, with applications due July 11, 2025.

Apply now

Youth Sports Grants

N.C. Youth Outdoor Engagement Commission

Up to $5,000 (travel) / Up to $25,000 (host)

Provides funding for nonprofessional youth sports teams and events, with applications opening July 1, 2025.

Apply now

Find more gymnastics team grants

Top companies that donate to Gymnastics Teams in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your gymnastics team’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants, round-up programs, and registries.

Get in touch

Comcast

Partners with USA Gymnastics to support athletes and programs, including national teams and championships.

Get in touch

Spieth America

Provides gymnastics equipment and supports gymnastics federations and competitions.

Get in touch

Quatro Gymnastics

Partners with national gymnastics federations to promote the sport.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Gymnastics Teams? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Gymnastics Teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to support teams like yours. That's it - no catch!

Can Gymnastics Teams use Zeffy to collect competition fees?

Absolutely! Gymnastics Teams can use Zeffy to collect competition fees, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations - all without any fees. Every dollar your supporters contribute goes directly to supporting your team’s needs.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Gymnastics Teams run with Zeffy?

Gymnastics Teams can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers where each member can raise support, host ticketed events for shows or meets, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, we’ve got you covered!

What’s the best fundraising platform for Gymnastics Teams?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Gymnastics Teams. While other platforms may have hidden processing fees or costs, Zeffy doesn’t take a penny from your donations. This means more support goes directly to your team - exactly where it belongs.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

