Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Gymnastics Teams? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Gymnastics Teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to support teams like yours. That's it - no catch!

Can Gymnastics Teams use Zeffy to collect competition fees?

Absolutely! Gymnastics Teams can use Zeffy to collect competition fees, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations - all without any fees. Every dollar your supporters contribute goes directly to supporting your team’s needs.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Gymnastics Teams run with Zeffy?

Gymnastics Teams can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers where each member can raise support, host ticketed events for shows or meets, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, we’ve got you covered!

What’s the best fundraising platform for Gymnastics Teams?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Gymnastics Teams. While other platforms may have hidden processing fees or costs, Zeffy doesn’t take a penny from your donations. This means more support goes directly to your team - exactly where it belongs.