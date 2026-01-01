Zero-fee fundraising for Volleyball Teams

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Spike It Forward Equipment Drive
Launch a fee-free donation campaign to cover new nets, balls, and uniforms—keeping your team equipped and ready to compete without worrying about platform fees.
Serve Squad Monthly Supporters Club
Build a reliable funding stream by inviting fans to pledge a small monthly gift in exchange for exclusive team updates and behind-the-scenes access.
Team Takeover Peer-to-Peer Challenge
Empower each player to create their own fundraising page and rally friends, family, and classmates in a friendly competition to see who can raise the most for travel and tournament fees.
Summer Slam Beach Tournament
Sell tickets online to host a spectator-friendly beach volleyball tournament—track registrations, collect attendee info, and manage payments all in one place.
Court Craze Raffle Night
Raise extra funds by selling raffle tickets for signed jerseys, gift cards, and team swag during your end-of-season banquet or fan appreciation night.
Spirit Gear Fan Shop
Open an online store to sell branded jerseys, shirts, hats, and water bottles—100% of proceeds go straight to the team thanks to zero platform fees.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🏐 50 high-performance volleyballs
Ensure every practice runs smoothly with durable, game-ready balls
🎽 25 new team uniforms
Boost team unity and confidence with fresh, personalized jerseys
🚌 Subsidized travel to 5 regional tournaments
Give athletes exposure to higher competition without financial strain
🥗 100 nutritious team meals
Fuel peak performance with balanced meals before key matches
🏟 50 extra court rental hours
Provide more skill-building sessions on proper surfaces for safer play
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Volleyball Teams
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Volleyball Teams
🏐 Beachside Spike Festival
Community beach volleyball tournament with entry fees, music, food stalls, and raffles to boost funds and team spirit.
🌐 Virtual Spike-A-Thon
Players livestream spike challenges, collect per-spike pledges, and invite fans to donate as they hit their goals.
🎫 Spike & Sip Summer Soirée
Evening social with volleyball demos, summer drinks, and silent auction—great for networking and team fundraising.
🥤 Courtside Cooldown Stand
Pop-up popsicle and sports drink station at local courts; treats sold to fund new gear and travel for the team.
📸 Spike Selfie Showdown
Fans post volleyball selfies using a campaign hashtag; each share triggers sponsor donations and spreads team awareness.
🎨 Court Canvas Auction
Invite local artists to paint volleyball-themed canvases; auction art pieces and prints to support facility upgrades.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Volleyball Teams fundraising ideas
Top grants for Volleyball Teams in 2025
Community Sports Program Grant
City of Orlando
Varies
Supports community-based programs, including nonprofit volleyball teams, promoting youth sports and healthy activities. Applications are due the last Friday in September.
Olympic Club Foundation Youth Sports Grant
The Olympic Club Foundation
Up to $25,000
Supports organized youth athletic programs, including volleyball, with priority for at-risk youth. Grantmaking calendar for 2025 dates is available.
Youth Sports Grants
All Kids Play
Varies, typically small to mid-size funding
Provides funding for youth sports, including volleyball, for low-income families and organizations. Available on a need and first-come, first-served basis.
Top companies that donate to Volleyball Teams in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and community programs via its Spark Good initiative.
DICK'S Sporting Goods
Supports leagues and teams through sponsorships and donations.
Meijer
Supports athletic programs, including youth sports.
Asics
Supports youth sports organizations with athletic gear and sponsorships.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Volleyball Teams? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Volleyball Teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help teams like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!
Can Volleyball Teams use Zeffy to collect tournament entry fees?
Absolutely! Volleyball Teams can use Zeffy to collect tournament entry fees, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations - all without paying a single fee. Every dollar collected goes directly to supporting your team's goals and activities.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Volleyball Teams run with Zeffy?
Volleyball Teams can run all kinds of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers where players and families join together, sell tickets for your next match or tournament, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, we've got you covered.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Volleyball Teams?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Volleyball Teams. While other platforms claim to be "free" but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we don't take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to funding team activities, equipment, and tournaments - exactly where it belongs.