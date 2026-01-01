Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Volleyball Teams? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Volleyball Teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help teams like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!

Can Volleyball Teams use Zeffy to collect tournament entry fees?

Absolutely! Volleyball Teams can use Zeffy to collect tournament entry fees, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations - all without paying a single fee. Every dollar collected goes directly to supporting your team's goals and activities.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Volleyball Teams run with Zeffy?

Volleyball Teams can run all kinds of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers where players and families join together, sell tickets for your next match or tournament, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, we've got you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Volleyball Teams?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Volleyball Teams. While other platforms claim to be "free" but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we don't take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to funding team activities, equipment, and tournaments - exactly where it belongs.