Keep 100% of your dance team’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Dance Teams, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Dance Teams

Zero-fee fundraising for Dance Teams

How Zeffy helps Dance Teams raise money

Dance Teams use Zeffy to fund everything from from costume drives to monthly dance patron programs—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Fund New Costumes with a Costume Drive

Launch a targeted costume fund drive with a custom donation form to gather fee-free support for new outfits. Perfect for covering material and tailoring costs without overhead fees.

Annual Spring Dance Showcase

Host a spring showcase where tickets are sold online, capturing attendee details and payments seamlessly. This event highlights your team’s talent while boosting your fundraising goals.

Team Captain Peer Fundraiser

Empower captains to create personal fundraising pages, challenging peers and supporters to sponsor their training and performances. Friendly competition drives greater reach and contributions.

Dance Gear Online Store

Offer branded apparel, water bottles, and accessories to fans and participants—all fee-free. Keep your team top of mind and generate revenue long after performances end.

Raffle Off VIP Backstage Access

Generate excitement by raffling exclusive backstage tours or meet-and-greets with dancers. A high-engagement way to raise funds quickly and reward your biggest supporters.

Monthly Dance Patron Program

Recruit monthly patrons who provide steady support for training costs and tour expenses. Recurring gifts offer reliable revenue to keep your team performing at its best.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your dance team raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🩰 50 new pairs of dance shoes

So every dancer can perform safely and with confidence

👗 10 custom performance costumes

Ensuring your team looks unified and professional on stage

💃 A professional choreography masterclass

Inspiring creativity and refining your team’s technique

🚌 Competition travel scholarships for 20 dancers

So everyone can chase their dreams without financial barriers

💡 Stage lighting upgrades

Making every performance shine and captivate audiences

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Dance Teams

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Dance Teams

☀️ Summer Dance-A-Thon

Dancers gather sponsors to pledge per minute danced during a lively outdoor session, raising funds and community spirit.

🌴 Tropic TikTok Challenge

Supporters donate to vote for and share a tropical-themed dance routine on TikTok, boosting awareness and team engagement.

🏖️ Beachside Ballet Benefit

Ticketed beachfront mini-ballet performance with cocktails and a silent auction to raise summer funds for costumes and travel.

🍉 Picnic & Perform

Community picnic featuring team showcases, local food vendors, and raffles—perfect for family fun and boosting donations.

🩰 Virtual Masterclass Series

Donation-based online dance workshops taught by team members, expanding reach and securing gifts from supporters nationwide.

🎨 Community Dance Mural

Supporters sponsor mural panels at a live paint event celebrating your team, earning naming perks and lasting neighborhood impact.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Dance Teams fundraising ideas

Top grants for Dance Teams in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your dance team. These options are a great place to start.

Grants for Arts Projects

National Endowment for the Arts

$10,000-$100,000

Supports public engagement with the arts and arts education, including dance projects, with applications accepted in two cycles per year.

National Dance Project Production Grant

New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA)

Not specified in snippet

Supports dance projects, with the next cycle opening in January 2025.

Dance Grants

The Shubert Foundation

Not specified in snippet

Awards grants to U.S. organizations for dance projects, requiring 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status.

Grants to Artists

Foundation for Contemporary Arts

Not specified in snippet

Awards grants to artists in fields including dance, music, and performance art.

Top companies that donate to Dance Teams in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your dance team’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports various nonprofit causes through local grants and programs via its Spark Good initiative.

DanceWear Corner

Offers scholarships and sponsorships for young performers.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Dance Teams? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Dance Teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help Dance Teams like yours keep every dollar raised. That's it - no catch!

Can Dance Teams use Zeffy to collect sponsorships or event fees?

Absolutely! Dance Teams can use Zeffy to collect sponsorships, event fees, and other donations. Whether you're organizing a recital or a community performance, Zeffy handles it all without charging any fees so you can focus on what matters.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Dance Teams run with Zeffy?

Dance Teams can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Start a peer-to-peer fundraiser, organize a ticketed event for your next performance, or set up recurring donations for ongoing support. Zeffy has all the tools you need to succeed.

What's the best fundraising platform for Dance Teams?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Dance Teams. Unlike other platforms that claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we ensure every dollar goes directly to supporting your team. This way, your passion and hard work make the greatest impact!

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

