Zero-fee fundraising for Dance Teams

Fund New Costumes with a Costume Drive
Launch a targeted costume fund drive with a custom donation form to gather fee-free support for new outfits. Perfect for covering material and tailoring costs without overhead fees.
Annual Spring Dance Showcase
Host a spring showcase where tickets are sold online, capturing attendee details and payments seamlessly. This event highlights your team’s talent while boosting your fundraising goals.
Team Captain Peer Fundraiser
Empower captains to create personal fundraising pages, challenging peers and supporters to sponsor their training and performances. Friendly competition drives greater reach and contributions.
Dance Gear Online Store
Offer branded apparel, water bottles, and accessories to fans and participants—all fee-free. Keep your team top of mind and generate revenue long after performances end.
Raffle Off VIP Backstage Access
Generate excitement by raffling exclusive backstage tours or meet-and-greets with dancers. A high-engagement way to raise funds quickly and reward your biggest supporters.
Monthly Dance Patron Program
Recruit monthly patrons who provide steady support for training costs and tour expenses. Recurring gifts offer reliable revenue to keep your team performing at its best.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🩰 50 new pairs of dance shoes
So every dancer can perform safely and with confidence
👗 10 custom performance costumes
Ensuring your team looks unified and professional on stage
💃 A professional choreography masterclass
Inspiring creativity and refining your team’s technique
🚌 Competition travel scholarships for 20 dancers
So everyone can chase their dreams without financial barriers
💡 Stage lighting upgrades
Making every performance shine and captivate audiences
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Dance Teams
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Dance Teams
☀️ Summer Dance-A-Thon
Dancers gather sponsors to pledge per minute danced during a lively outdoor session, raising funds and community spirit.
🌴 Tropic TikTok Challenge
Supporters donate to vote for and share a tropical-themed dance routine on TikTok, boosting awareness and team engagement.
🏖️ Beachside Ballet Benefit
Ticketed beachfront mini-ballet performance with cocktails and a silent auction to raise summer funds for costumes and travel.
🍉 Picnic & Perform
Community picnic featuring team showcases, local food vendors, and raffles—perfect for family fun and boosting donations.
🩰 Virtual Masterclass Series
Donation-based online dance workshops taught by team members, expanding reach and securing gifts from supporters nationwide.
🎨 Community Dance Mural
Supporters sponsor mural panels at a live paint event celebrating your team, earning naming perks and lasting neighborhood impact.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Dance Teams fundraising ideas
Top grants for Dance Teams in 2025
Grants for Arts Projects
National Endowment for the Arts
$10,000-$100,000
Supports public engagement with the arts and arts education, including dance projects, with applications accepted in two cycles per year.
National Dance Project Production Grant
New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA)
Not specified in snippet
Supports dance projects, with the next cycle opening in January 2025.
Dance Grants
The Shubert Foundation
Not specified in snippet
Awards grants to U.S. organizations for dance projects, requiring 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status.
Grants to Artists
Foundation for Contemporary Arts
Not specified in snippet
Awards grants to artists in fields including dance, music, and performance art.
Top companies that donate to Dance Teams in 2025
Walmart
Supports various nonprofit causes through local grants and programs via its Spark Good initiative.
DanceWear Corner
Offers scholarships and sponsorships for young performers.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Dance Teams? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Dance Teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help Dance Teams like yours keep every dollar raised. That's it - no catch!
Can Dance Teams use Zeffy to collect sponsorships or event fees?
Absolutely! Dance Teams can use Zeffy to collect sponsorships, event fees, and other donations. Whether you're organizing a recital or a community performance, Zeffy handles it all without charging any fees so you can focus on what matters.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Dance Teams run with Zeffy?
Dance Teams can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Start a peer-to-peer fundraiser, organize a ticketed event for your next performance, or set up recurring donations for ongoing support. Zeffy has all the tools you need to succeed.
What's the best fundraising platform for Dance Teams?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Dance Teams. Unlike other platforms that claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we ensure every dollar goes directly to supporting your team. This way, your passion and hard work make the greatest impact!