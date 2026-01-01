Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Dance Teams? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Dance Teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help Dance Teams like yours keep every dollar raised. That's it - no catch!

Can Dance Teams use Zeffy to collect sponsorships or event fees?

Absolutely! Dance Teams can use Zeffy to collect sponsorships, event fees, and other donations. Whether you're organizing a recital or a community performance, Zeffy handles it all without charging any fees so you can focus on what matters.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Dance Teams run with Zeffy?

Dance Teams can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Start a peer-to-peer fundraiser, organize a ticketed event for your next performance, or set up recurring donations for ongoing support. Zeffy has all the tools you need to succeed.

What's the best fundraising platform for Dance Teams?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Dance Teams. Unlike other platforms that claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we ensure every dollar goes directly to supporting your team. This way, your passion and hard work make the greatest impact!