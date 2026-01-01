Zero-fee fundraising for Cheer Squads

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Uniform Fund Drive
Collect donations to purchase new uniforms, pom-poms, and warm-up gear. A simple form makes it easy for friends, family, and alumni to support your squad fee-free.
Monthly Spirit Support Program
Build a reliable funding stream by inviting supporters to commit to monthly gifts. Recurring donations ensure your team has resources for training and travel all season.
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Squad Stars Peer-to-Peer Campaign
Empower each cheerleader to rally their network with personal fundraising pages. Peer-to-peer fundraising amplifies your reach and drives friendly competition.
data-usecase-icon="event"
Cheer Clinic Ticket Sales
Host a weekend cheer clinic for aspiring youth athletes. Sell tickets online to streamline registration, track attendance, and raise funds for competition costs.
data-usecase-icon="store"
Squad Swag Online Store
Offer custom spirit wear, t-shirts, and accessories in your team colors. An online store lets supporters shop 24/7 and keeps 100% of the proceeds.
data-usecase-icon="raffle"
Rally Raffle Bonanza
Generate excitement with a raffle featuring team-sponsored gift baskets and signed memorabilia. Selling raffle tickets is an engaging way to boost funds.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🎀 10 premium uniform sets
So every cheerleader shines with confidence and team pride
🚌 Roundtrip bus rental for regionals
Ensuring the squad travels safely and together to compete
💪 Strength training equipment
Building power and preventing injuries in every practice
🎥 HD video toolkit
Capturing routines for performance reviews and lasting memories
🥤 200 healthy snack packs
Fueling long practices and boosting team morale
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Cheer Squads
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Cheer Squads
🏖️ Shoreline Cheers Cleanup
Volunteers clean beaches and host mini cheer demos. Entry donations boost squad funds and community spirit.
🍹 Smoothie & Cheer Pop-Up
Cheerleaders sell fresh smoothies at summer events. Fans donate per cup to support squad gear and enjoy healthy treats.
📲 #CheerStuntChallenge
Challenge supporters to post cheer stunts, tag friends, and collect pledge donations per video to fuel squad resources.
🌟 Outdoor Movie & Pep Rally
Enjoy a sunset film with halftime cheer routines. Ticket sales and concessions raise funds for uniforms and squad travel.
🛍️ Squad Spirit Gear Pre-Sale
Pre-order exclusive cheer tees and accessories. Every purchase funds practice gear and gives donors summer-ready squad swag.
🎤 Karaoke Cheers Night
Sing for the squad! Entry fees and audience votes help cheer teams raise money for training and competition trips.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Cheer Squads fundraising ideas
Top grants for Cheer Squads in 2025
Sports Matter Program
DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation
$1,000â$25,000
Supports under-resourced organizations, schools, and teams nationwide to enable youth sports participation by addressing barriers to access.
Youth Sports Grants
All Kids Play
Not specified
Provides grants to families in need for youth athletes (grades K-12) and to non-profit organizations in low-income communities that offer community-based recreational or school sports.
Funding Request
JJ Watt Foundation
Not specified
Supports student-athletes and their athletic programs.
Grassroots Program
NFL Foundation
Not specified
Supports non-profit organizations that promote youth development, health and wellness, and education through sports.
Top companies that donate to Cheer Squads in 2025
Walmart
Supports local nonprofits through grants, customer donations, and charitable registries.
Varsity Spirit
Supports children's health and inclusion charities through philanthropic partnerships.
Sports Matter
Provides grants to organizations offering youth sports opportunities.
USA Cheer
Partners with various companies to support cheerleading organizations.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Cheer Squads? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Cheer Squads! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. Our platform stays free thanks to optional tips from your donors, who believe in helping you keep every dollar you raise for your mission. That's it - no catch!
Can Cheer Squads use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Cheer Squads can use Zeffy to collect donations, whether it's team sponsorships, event tickets, or setting up recurring gifts—all without paying a single fee. Every dollar donated helps support your squad's activities and goals.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Cheer Squads run with Zeffy?
Cheer Squads can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets to events or showcases, and set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your goal, Zeffy has the tools to make it happen.
What's the best fundraising platform for Cheer Squads?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Cheer Squads. Unlike other platforms that might charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures that more money goes directly to supporting your squad, building trust with your supporters and eliminating unexpected expenses.