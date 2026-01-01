Button Text

Keep 100% of your softball team’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Softball Teams, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Softball Teams

Zero-fee fundraising for Softball Teams

How Zeffy helps Softball Teams raise money

Softball Teams use Zeffy to fund everything from from new bat donations to custom jersey sales—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Gear Up with New Bats

Collect tax-deductible donations to replace worn-out bats, gloves, and helmets through an easy online form to keep your team at peak performance.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Sponsor-a-Player Club

Offer monthly sponsorships so local businesses and families can fund a player’s season expenses, ensuring consistent support all year long.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Team Champions Peer Drive

Empower players and parents to launch personal fundraising pages and rally friends, neighbors, and alumni to back the team.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Diamond Derby Charity Tournament

Sell tickets for a weekend charity tournament with concessions and clinics to engage the community and boost your fundraising totals.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Grand Slam Raffle

Offer raffle tickets online for a chance to win autographed gear or VIP game-day experiences, generating excitement and high-value contributions.

data-usecase-cta="raffle"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Team Spirit Online Store

Open a fee-free online shop to sell custom jerseys, hats, and hoodies so fans can proudly support the team while you raise funds.

data-usecase-cta="store"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your softball team raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

__wf_reserved_inherit

🥎 8 pro-grade bats

So every batter can swing with power and precision

__wf_reserved_inherit

👕 30 custom jerseys

Fostering team pride with matching, durable uniforms

__wf_reserved_inherit

🏟️ Season-long field maintenance

Ensuring a safe, well-groomed diamond for every home game

__wf_reserved_inherit

🚍 Two away-tournament trips

Covering travel costs so your team can compete on the road

__wf_reserved_inherit

🎓 5 expert coaching clinics

Boosting skills and confidence with pro-led training sessions

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Softball Teams

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Softball Teams

🥎 Hit-a-thon Fundraiser

Players rack up hits during a community showcase, with donors pledging per hit to raise funds and engage local supporters all summer long.

💻 Virtual Skills Showdown

Fans donate to unlock weekly training videos; participants record skill drills and challenge friends online to drive engagement and donations.

🎨 Glove Art Auction

Local artists transform used gloves into artwork; supporters bid in an online and live auction to collect unique pieces and fund your team.

🌮 Home-Run Cookout Series

Each home game features a ticketed BBQ cookout with meal deals, drinks, and player meet-and-greets to boost game-day revenue.

🎡 Softball Summer Carnival

Turn your field into a summer carnival with games, dunk tank, raffles, and food stalls—sell ticket bundles for unlimited fun.

📸 Snap & Support Photo Contest

Ask fans to submit summer softball photos; each $1 vote counts as a donation and the top snapshots win prizes, boosting engagement.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Softball Teams fundraising ideas

Browse all softball team fundraising ideas

Top grants for Softball Teams in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your softball team. These options are a great place to start.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Gainbridge Assists: Investing in the Future of Women’s Sports

Gainbridge, in partnership with Parity and the Women’s Sports Foundation

At least $5,000

Offers grants to organizations advancing girls and/or women in sports and education, with applications due July 11, 2025.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation

MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation

Not specified in snippet.

Supports projects to increase participation and access to youth baseball and softball, accepting applications on a rolling basis.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Fields for Kids Program

Minnesota Twins Community Fund

$1,000 to $15,000

Provides matching grants for renovation or construction of baseball and/or softball fields for youth, with applications reopening in January 2026.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Musco Sports Lighting and US Soccer Foundation Soccer Fund Grant

Musco Sports Lighting and US Soccer Foundation

Not specified in snippet.

Offers financial support for sports lighting projects, with applications accepted quarterly (next deadlines Sept 30 and Dec 30).

Apply now

Find more softball team grants

Top companies that donate to Softball Teams in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your softball team’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

DICK'S Sporting Goods

Provides funding and grant opportunities for youth sports organizations through its Sports Matter Program.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Chevrolet

Supports youth baseball and softball leagues through its Youth Baseball and Softball program, offering clinics and equipment donations.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Nike

Offers grants and donations to youth sports organizations and community sports programs through its Community Impact Fund.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Softball Teams? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Softball Teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to let every dollar go to your team, not to fees. No catch, just extra funds for your games, equipment, and tournaments.

Can Softball Teams use Zeffy to collect sponsorships?

Absolutely! Softball Teams can use Zeffy to collect sponsorships, sell tickets for games, and set up recurring donations, all without paying a single fee. Every dollar collected supports your team's goals, from new uniforms to field fees.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Softball Teams run with Zeffy?

Softball Teams can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! From peer-to-peer fundraising, where team members raise funds together, to ticket sales for events, or recurring donation programs for ongoing support, Zeffy has you covered.

What's the best fundraising platform for Softball Teams?

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for Softball Teams. Unlike other platforms that may claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees, Zeffy doesn't take a penny of your donations. This means more funds can be invested in your team, helping pay for equipment, travel, and training without any hidden costs.

How to get funding for…

Dance Teams
Gymnastics Teams
Volleyball Teams
Hiking Clubs
Rugby Teams
Field Hockey Teams
Ice Hockey Teams
Golf Teams
Tennis Teams
Lacrosse Teams
Wrestling Teams
Swimming Teams
Cheer Squads
Track and Field Teams
Football Teams
Baseball Teams
Soccer Teams
Basketball Teams
Sports and Recreation Leagues
Boosters Clubs
Sports Teams, Leagues and Clubs

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.