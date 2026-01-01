Zero-fee fundraising for Softball Teams

🥎 Hit-a-thon Fundraiser

Players rack up hits during a community showcase, with donors pledging per hit to raise funds and engage local supporters all summer long.

‍

💻 Virtual Skills Showdown

Fans donate to unlock weekly training videos; participants record skill drills and challenge friends online to drive engagement and donations.

‍

🎨 Glove Art Auction

Local artists transform used gloves into artwork; supporters bid in an online and live auction to collect unique pieces and fund your team.

‍

🌮 Home-Run Cookout Series

Each home game features a ticketed BBQ cookout with meal deals, drinks, and player meet-and-greets to boost game-day revenue.

‍

🎡 Softball Summer Carnival

Turn your field into a summer carnival with games, dunk tank, raffles, and food stalls—sell ticket bundles for unlimited fun.

‍

📸 Snap & Support Photo Contest

Ask fans to submit summer softball photos; each $1 vote counts as a donation and the top snapshots win prizes, boosting engagement.

‍