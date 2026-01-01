Zero-fee fundraising for Ice Hockey Teams

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Gear Up Fund: Team Equipment Drive
Raise money for new sticks, pads, and jerseys by sharing a dedicated, fee-free donation page with your community. Simple, one-time gifts add up fast to cover essential gear costs.
data-usecase-cta="donation_form"
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Skate-a-Thon Peer Fundraiser
Invite players and supporters to collect pledges for each lap skated, driving friendly competition and community engagement. Personalized pages make it easy to track progress and maximize donations.
data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"
data-usecase-icon="event"
Charity Game Night Ticket Sales
Sell tickets to a special home game where a portion of proceeds supports travel and tournament expenses. Attendees enjoy a great evening while helping the team hit the ice.
data-usecase-cta="event"
data-usecase-icon="store"
Official Team Shop Launch
Open an online store for branded jerseys, hoodies, and hats. Offer fans a seamless, zero-fee shopping experience to stock up on gear and show their support year-round.
data-usecase-cta="store"
data-usecase-icon="auction"
Locker Room Legends Silent Auction
Host a virtual or in-person auction featuring signed sticks, game-worn jerseys, and VIP meet-and-greets. Drive excitement with competitive bidding and raise substantial funds for team programs.
data-usecase-cta="auction"
data-usecase-icon="membership"
Booster Club Membership Program
Create a tiered membership for loyal supporters, offering perks like exclusive newsletters, player meet-ups, and early ticket access. Reliable monthly contributions keep your budget on track.
data-usecase-cta="membership"
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🛡️ 25 protective helmets
So every player can hit the ice with confidence and safety.
🚍 Bus trips to 5 away tournaments
So the team can compete regionally without burdening families.
⛸️ 10 extra hours of ice time
So players sharpen skills and build stronger teamwork.
🎽 25 new team jerseys
So athletes feel united and proud every time they skate.
🎓 Two pro coaching clinics
So players receive expert training to take their game to the next level.
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Ice Hockey Teams
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Ice Hockey Teams
🏒 Inline Skateathon
Skaters pledge laps on outdoor inline skates to raise sponsor donations for youth hockey gear and rink maintenance.
🍦 Goal Scoop Social
Ice cream social at the local rink featuring player meet-and-greets and raffle prizes; ticket sales support team travel funds.
🎨 Stick Art Auction
Community art event where fans paint old sticks; auctioned online or in-person to fund skill clinics for underprivileged kids.
🎥 Alumni Game Stream
Live-stream a summer alumni scrimmage with live chat and donation prompts; unlock special player Q&As as milestones are hit.
🌮 Puck & Taco Fest
Partner with local food trucks for a summer park festival; wristband sales include food tastings and benefit youth hockey programs.
📱 Virtual Puck Race
Supporters track makeshift puck shots via app; per-shot pledges drive fundraising while boosting digital engagement and team visibility.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Ice Hockey Teams fundraising ideas
Top grants for Ice Hockey Teams in 2025
Community Action Grant Program
FC Dallas Foundation and NUU
$5,000
Supports North Texas nonprofit organizations focusing on nutrition, active lifestyles, or education; applications due May 30, 2025, with funds distributed in July 2025.
Sports 4 Life Community Program
Women's Sports Foundation
Minimum of $400,000 (total program funding for 2025)
Supports programs that promote sports for girls, including hockey.
Grants Program
United Heroes League
Over $500,000 (total program funding)
Helps with local registration fees for youth hockey players.
NHL Foundation U.S. Empowerment Grant for Girls Hockey
NHL Foundation U.S.
Not specified
Supports grassroots programs that expand access to hockey for girls.
Top companies that donate to Ice Hockey Teams in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs
USA Hockey Foundation
Funds various programs and initiatives to support the growth and development of ice hockey in the United States.
NFP
Partners with the National Hockey League (NHL) as its Official Business Insurance Brokerage Partner.
xHockeyProducts USA
Committed to supporting the sport of hockey and its related charitable organizations.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Ice Hockey Teams? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Ice Hockey Teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help teams like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!
Can Ice Hockey Teams use Zeffy to collect sponsorship donations?
Absolutely! Ice Hockey Teams can use Zeffy to collect sponsorship donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations - all without paying a single fee. Every dollar your sponsors contribute goes directly to supporting your team and its goals.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Ice Hockey Teams run with Zeffy?
Ice Hockey Teams can run all kinds of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Host peer-to-peer fundraisers where team supporters raise money together, sell tickets to your next match or tournament, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, we've got you covered.
What's the best fundraising platform for Ice Hockey Teams?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Ice Hockey Teams. While other platforms claim to be "free" but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we don't take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to your team, facilities, and player development - exactly where it belongs.