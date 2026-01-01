Button Text

Keep 100% of your lacrosse team’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Lacrosse Teams, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Lacrosse Teams

Zero-fee fundraising for Lacrosse Teams

How Zeffy helps Lacrosse Teams raise money

Lacrosse Teams use Zeffy to fund everything from season kickoff fund drive to season highlight silent auction—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Season Kickoff Fund Drive

Launch a targeted campaign at the season opener to cover equipment and field maintenance costs—easy-to-share donation form boosts community support.

Road Trip Rally Peer-to-Peer Fundraiser

Empower families and players to create personal fund pages and rally support for tournament travel expenses—social sharing multiplies reach.

Championship Banquet & Awards Night

Sell tickets to your end-of-season banquet where players are honored; collect attendee details and meal choices seamlessly online.

Team Gear & Apparel Store

Offer jerseys, hoodies, and fan gear in a custom online shop to raise funds 100% fee-free—perfect for showcasing your team spirit.

50/50 Raffle at Home Games

Boost game-day excitement by selling raffle tickets online for a 50/50 draw—half the pot goes to the winner, half funds your program.

Season Highlight Silent Auction

Host a silent auction featuring signed sticks, local business vouchers, and team memorabilia—auctions ignite competitive giving.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your lacrosse team raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🥍 25 new lacrosse sticks

So every player steps onto the field with reliable gear

🛡️ 20 protective helmets

Safeguarding young athletes so parents can breathe easier

🚐 One away-game team bus trip

Fostering team unity and supporting players on the road

🏟️ 5 turf practice sessions

Delivering high-quality training that sharpens skills year-round

🎥 Professional game film analysis

Empowering coaches and players with strategic insights

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Lacrosse Teams

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Lacrosse Teams

🏖️ Beach Lacrosse Bash

Day-long beach tournament with team fees, food vendors & sponsors. Raises funds, boosts community support, and showcases summer lacrosse fun.

🎥 Skills Stream Showdown

Live-stream player skill challenges online. Viewers donate to vote for winners—drives engagement, broadens reach, and raises funds effortlessly.

🏃 Summer Goal-a-Thon

Players gather pledges for each goal scored during summer league. Encourages performance, generates steady donations, and involves fans all season.

🍔 Lax & Lunch Food Truck Fest

Partner with food trucks at your home field for a ticketed lunch festival. Proceeds fund team needs, forge community bonds, and offer summer fun.

🛍️ Lax Gear Pop-Up Shop

Weekend pop-up selling team merch at community events and online. Boosts brand visibility, engages fans, and drives summer sales to fund programs.

📸 Snap & Support Photo Contest

Fans donate to enter a summer lacrosse photo contest with a unique hashtag. Voting via small donations sparks engagement and fuels your fundraising goals.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Lacrosse Teams fundraising ideas

Browse all lacrosse team fundraising ideas

Top grants for Lacrosse Teams in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your lacrosse team. These options are a great place to start.

__wf_reserved_inherit

USA Lacrosse Equipment Grants

USA Lacrosse

Varies

Provides essential lacrosse equipment to youth and high school organizations; applications open June 1, 2025.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

USA Lacrosse Financial Grants

USA Lacrosse

$500-$2,000

Offers financial assistance for programs promoting lacrosse participation in underrepresented communities; applications open June 1, 2025.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

NRPA Mini Grants

National Recreation and Park Association

Up to $10,000

Offers mini grants with no match required; application deadline is July 25, 2025.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Sports Matter Grants

Sports Matter

$1,000 to $25,000

Supports organized sport opportunities for youth aged 18 years or younger.

Apply now

Find more lacrosse team grants

Top companies that donate to Lacrosse Teams in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your lacrosse team’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Les Schwab Tires of Highlands Ranch

Supports youth lacrosse programs and nonprofits.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

MedStar Health

Serves as an Official Sports Medicine Partner for lacrosse organizations.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

IWLCA

Offers partnership and sponsorship opportunities to connect with collegiate women's lacrosse.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Lacrosse Teams? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Lacrosse Teams! There are no platform fees or processing fees at all. We remain free thanks to optional tips from your donors who want to help you keep every dollar raised going towards your team. No catch!

Can Lacrosse Teams use Zeffy to collect tournament entry fees?

Absolutely! Lacrosse Teams can use Zeffy to collect tournament entry fees, manage event tickets, and even accept recurring donations for ongoing support — all without any fees, ensuring every dollar goes to support your players.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Lacrosse Teams run with Zeffy?

Lacrosse Teams can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed tournaments, and recurring donations to fund equipment or travel expenses. Zeffy's tools simplify the process and eliminate fees.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Lacrosse Teams?

Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for Lacrosse Teams because it is the only truly zero-fee, 100% free solution. While other platforms claim to be 'free,' they often come with hidden processing fees. With Zeffy, every dollar raised supports your team's mission.

