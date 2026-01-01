Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Lacrosse Teams? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Lacrosse Teams! There are no platform fees or processing fees at all. We remain free thanks to optional tips from your donors who want to help you keep every dollar raised going towards your team. No catch!

Can Lacrosse Teams use Zeffy to collect tournament entry fees?

Absolutely! Lacrosse Teams can use Zeffy to collect tournament entry fees, manage event tickets, and even accept recurring donations for ongoing support — all without any fees, ensuring every dollar goes to support your players.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Lacrosse Teams run with Zeffy?

Lacrosse Teams can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed tournaments, and recurring donations to fund equipment or travel expenses. Zeffy's tools simplify the process and eliminate fees.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Lacrosse Teams?

Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for Lacrosse Teams because it is the only truly zero-fee, 100% free solution. While other platforms claim to be 'free,' they often come with hidden processing fees. With Zeffy, every dollar raised supports your team's mission.