Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Golf Teams? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Golf Teams! There are no platform fees or processing fees. The way we keep it free is through optional tips from donors who appreciate the mission of helping Golf Teams keep every dollar raised. There's no catch here — just more resources for your team.

Can Golf Teams use Zeffy to collect tournament registrations?

Absolutely! Golf Teams can use Zeffy to collect tournament registrations, set up recurring donations, and even manage event ticketing all without paying any fees. This means every dollar raised goes directly to supporting your team and its goals.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Golf Teams run with Zeffy?

Golf Teams can launch a variety of fundraising campaigns using Zeffy. Run peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns, organize ticketed events for your next tournament, or set up ongoing support programs through recurring donations. Let Zeffy handle the details while you focus on your team's needs.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Golf Teams?

Zeffy stands out as the best fundraising platform for Golf Teams because it's the only truly zero-fee platform. Unlike others that may claim to be 'free' but charge fees, Zeffy ensures that all funds raised go straight to your team without any deductions. This translates to more resources and trust from your supporters.