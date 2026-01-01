Button Text

Keep 100% of your golf team’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Golf Teams, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Golf Teams

Zero-fee fundraising for Golf Teams

How Zeffy helps Golf Teams raise money

Golf Teams use Zeffy to fund everything from from championship tourney ticket sales to branded apparel store—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Drive Funds for the Championship Tourney

Organize your annual golf tournament with online ticket sales and tee sponsorships, driving community engagement and funds for the team.

Green Fee Raffle Extravaganza

Offer raffle tickets for exclusive golf packages and pro shop vouchers, creating excitement while supporting travel and training budgets.

Eagle Club Monthly Supporters

Launch a recurring donation program for fans to contribute monthly and ensure reliable funding for equipment, travel, and tournaments.

Team Pro-Am Peer Fundraiser

Empower players and families to create personal fundraising pages for the season-opening Pro-Am event, expanding your donor network organically.

Score Big with Team Apparel Store

Open an online store selling branded hats, shirts, and accessories so supporters can show their team pride and boost your budget at zero fees.

Silent Auction: Golf Memorabilia Showcase

Host a silent auction featuring donated signed clubs and collectibles at your banquet to drive competitive bidding and high-ticket fundraising.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your golf team raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🏌️‍♂️ 10 custom club sets

Ensuring every golfer has the right gear to improve their game

⛳️ 20 rounds of green fees

Giving the team more on-course experience without financial strain

🏆 Entry fees for 5 regional tournaments

So competitors can showcase their skills and attract college recruiters

🎽 Personalized team uniforms

Building team spirit and pride at every match

🚍 Transportation for 4 away games

Ensuring no one misses a chance to play due to lack of transport

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Golf Teams

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Golf Teams

🏌️‍♀️ Charity Club Scramble

Teams compete in a summer scramble tournament, collecting pledges per stroke to fuel youth golf programs while enjoying friendly competition outdoors.

⛳ Beat the Pro Challenge

Supporters pledge per swing as amateur players challenge a pro on one hole, driving donations and excitement in a high-energy mini contest.

🎉 Glow-in-the-Dark Putting Party

Host a glow-in-the-dark putting event with LED balls, music and food trucks. Entry fees and on-site sales boost your summer fundraising.

💻 Virtual Swingathon

Participants log practice swings at local courses or home, gathering sponsors per swing through a simple app, creating a team-wide digital relay.

📦 Golf Gear Swap & Shop

Golfers donate gently used clubs and gear for a community swap sale. Buyers shop summer bargains while profits support team initiatives.

🚁 Aerial Golf Ball Drop

Sell numbered golf balls dropped from a drone onto a green. Closest-to-hole wins a prize; every ball purchase drives your fundraising goal.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Golf Teams fundraising ideas

Top grants for Golf Teams in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your golf team. These options are a great place to start.

2025 Grant Requests

The Northern Ohio PGA

$5,000

Supports junior golf, education, scholarships, and local charities. The application deadline is July 15, 2025.

Apply now

Grant Opportunities

Wadsworth Golf Charities Foundation

Not specified.

Accepts and reviews applications once a year with a deadline of October 1st.

Apply now

Grant Applications

Bighorn Golf Club Charities

Not specified.

Coachella Valley nonprofits can submit grant applications.

Apply now

U.S. National Development Program Grant

USGA

Not specified.

The 2026 application opens mid-July 2025 and closes October 31, 2025, focusing on athlete development.

Apply now

Find more golf team grants

Top companies that donate to Golf Teams in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your golf team’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Callaway Golf

Supports youth development, military/veterans, disability advocacy, health and wellness, and the growth of the game of golf.

Get in touch

Topgolf

Supports nonprofits aligned with their core values, including education, military, golf, health & wellness, animals, and disaster relief.

Get in touch

GOLFTEC

Supports junior golf programs like Drive Fore The Future and The First Tee.

Get in touch

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Golf Teams? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Golf Teams! There are no platform fees or processing fees. The way we keep it free is through optional tips from donors who appreciate the mission of helping Golf Teams keep every dollar raised. There's no catch here — just more resources for your team.

Can Golf Teams use Zeffy to collect tournament registrations?

Absolutely! Golf Teams can use Zeffy to collect tournament registrations, set up recurring donations, and even manage event ticketing all without paying any fees. This means every dollar raised goes directly to supporting your team and its goals.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Golf Teams run with Zeffy?

Golf Teams can launch a variety of fundraising campaigns using Zeffy. Run peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns, organize ticketed events for your next tournament, or set up ongoing support programs through recurring donations. Let Zeffy handle the details while you focus on your team's needs.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Golf Teams?

Zeffy stands out as the best fundraising platform for Golf Teams because it's the only truly zero-fee platform. Unlike others that may claim to be 'free' but charge fees, Zeffy ensures that all funds raised go straight to your team without any deductions. This translates to more resources and trust from your supporters.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

