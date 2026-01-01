data-usecase-icon="event"
Drive Funds for the Championship Tourney
Organize your annual golf tournament with online ticket sales and tee sponsorships, driving community engagement and funds for the team.
Green Fee Raffle Extravaganza
Offer raffle tickets for exclusive golf packages and pro shop vouchers, creating excitement while supporting travel and training budgets.
Eagle Club Monthly Supporters
Launch a recurring donation program for fans to contribute monthly and ensure reliable funding for equipment, travel, and tournaments.
Team Pro-Am Peer Fundraiser
Empower players and families to create personal fundraising pages for the season-opening Pro-Am event, expanding your donor network organically.
Score Big with Team Apparel Store
Open an online store selling branded hats, shirts, and accessories so supporters can show their team pride and boost your budget at zero fees.
Silent Auction: Golf Memorabilia Showcase
Host a silent auction featuring donated signed clubs and collectibles at your banquet to drive competitive bidding and high-ticket fundraising.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Golf Teams
🏌️♀️ Charity Club Scramble
Teams compete in a summer scramble tournament, collecting pledges per stroke to fuel youth golf programs while enjoying friendly competition outdoors.
⛳ Beat the Pro Challenge
Supporters pledge per swing as amateur players challenge a pro on one hole, driving donations and excitement in a high-energy mini contest.
🎉 Glow-in-the-Dark Putting Party
Host a glow-in-the-dark putting event with LED balls, music and food trucks. Entry fees and on-site sales boost your summer fundraising.
💻 Virtual Swingathon
Participants log practice swings at local courses or home, gathering sponsors per swing through a simple app, creating a team-wide digital relay.
📦 Golf Gear Swap & Shop
Golfers donate gently used clubs and gear for a community swap sale. Buyers shop summer bargains while profits support team initiatives.
🚁 Aerial Golf Ball Drop
Sell numbered golf balls dropped from a drone onto a green. Closest-to-hole wins a prize; every ball purchase drives your fundraising goal.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Golf Teams fundraising ideas
Top grants for Golf Teams in 2025
2025 Grant Requests
The Northern Ohio PGA
$5,000
Supports junior golf, education, scholarships, and local charities. The application deadline is July 15, 2025.
Grant Opportunities
Wadsworth Golf Charities Foundation
Not specified.
Accepts and reviews applications once a year with a deadline of October 1st.
Grant Applications
Bighorn Golf Club Charities
Not specified.
Coachella Valley nonprofits can submit grant applications.
U.S. National Development Program Grant
USGA
Not specified.
The 2026 application opens mid-July 2025 and closes October 31, 2025, focusing on athlete development.
Top companies that donate to Golf Teams in 2025
Callaway Golf
Supports youth development, military/veterans, disability advocacy, health and wellness, and the growth of the game of golf.
Topgolf
Supports nonprofits aligned with their core values, including education, military, golf, health & wellness, animals, and disaster relief.
GOLFTEC
Supports junior golf programs like Drive Fore The Future and The First Tee.
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Golf Teams? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Golf Teams! There are no platform fees or processing fees. The way we keep it free is through optional tips from donors who appreciate the mission of helping Golf Teams keep every dollar raised. There's no catch here — just more resources for your team.
Can Golf Teams use Zeffy to collect tournament registrations?
Absolutely! Golf Teams can use Zeffy to collect tournament registrations, set up recurring donations, and even manage event ticketing all without paying any fees. This means every dollar raised goes directly to supporting your team and its goals.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Golf Teams run with Zeffy?
Golf Teams can launch a variety of fundraising campaigns using Zeffy. Run peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns, organize ticketed events for your next tournament, or set up ongoing support programs through recurring donations. Let Zeffy handle the details while you focus on your team's needs.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Golf Teams?
Zeffy stands out as the best fundraising platform for Golf Teams because it's the only truly zero-fee platform. Unlike others that may claim to be 'free' but charge fees, Zeffy ensures that all funds raised go straight to your team without any deductions. This translates to more resources and trust from your supporters.