Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Swimming Teams? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for swimming teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help swimming teams like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it, no catch!

Can Swimming Teams use Zeffy to collect team dues?

Absolutely! Swimming teams can use Zeffy to collect team dues, manage event ticket sales, and set up recurring donations, all without paying a single fee. Every dollar collected goes directly to supporting your team's needs and goals.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Swimming Teams run with Zeffy?

Swimming teams can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, from peer-to-peer fundraisers, to selling tickets for swim meets, to setting up monthly support programs. Whatever your fundraising goals, we've got you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Swimming Teams?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for swimming teams. While other platforms might say they're 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we don't take a penny from your collections. This means more money stays with your team, supporting your athletes, events, and community engagement.