Keep 100% of your swim team’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Swimming Teams, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Swimming Teams

Zero-fee fundraising for Swimming Teams

How Zeffy helps Swimming Teams raise money

Swimming Teams use Zeffy to fund everything from from Swim-A-Thon Challenge to Team Spirit Gear Shop—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Swim-A-Thon Challenge

Empower swimmers to collect pledges for each lap completed, boosting engagement and donations through friendly competition and social sharing.

Season Dues Made Easy

Automate monthly or annual team membership fees so families never miss a payment and the coaching staff can focus on training, not billing.

Championship Gala Dinner

Host an elegant end-of-season banquet with ticketed entry, letting supporters celebrate athletes while generating funds for travel and scholarships.

Team Spirit Gear Shop

Offer branded swim caps, practice shirts, and towels online so supporters can show off team pride while 100% of proceeds fund facility upgrades.

Pool Upgrade Fund Drive

Launch a targeted donor appeal with a simple, shareable form to raise money for new timing systems, lane lines, or heating upgrades.

Golden Lane Raffle

Sell raffle tickets for high-value prizes like swim gear packages or local hospitality vouchers, driving excitement and revenue for your team.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your swim team raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🏊‍♀️ 50 high-performance swimsuits

Helping athletes shave critical seconds off their times

🎽 Custom team warm-up jackets

Unifying the team and boosting morale before races

🏋️ Olympic-standard weight sets

Building explosive power for faster strokes

💦 High-quality pool maintenance supplies

Ensuring a clean, safe environment for every practice

🥤 Portable hydration stations

Keeping swimmers refreshed and focused during intense workouts

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Swimming Teams

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Swimming Teams

🏊 Virtual Swim-a-Thon Sprint

Participants log swim distance online, secure sponsors per lap, driving peer-to-peer donations and boosting team visibility.

🎬 Poolside Movie Night

Host summer film screenings at the community pool, sell tickets and concessions, engaging families while raising funds for team travel.

💻 Virtual Swim Clinic Camp

Offer live online training sessions with coaches; participants pay per session, fueling team funds and improving techniques from home.

🌊 Beach Volleyball Bash

Organize a friendly beach volleyball tournament with entry fees and local sponsors, fostering community fun and team support.

🎤 Dive-In Open Mic

Invite swimmers and supporters to a poolside open mic night; ticket sales and snack stands raise funds amid lively performances.

💧 Aqua Zumba Splash Party

Host a water fitness party with certified instructors; attendees pay admission and enjoy sponsor-led giveaways to support team programs.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Swimming Teams fundraising ideas

Top grants for Swimming Teams in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your swim team. These options are a great place to start.

2025-26 Grant Applications

USA Artistic Swimming Foundation

$121,952 (awarded in 2024-25)

Applications are open until July 11th, 2025, to support artistic swimming programs.

Community Impact Grant

USA Swimming Foundation

$5,000 (per recipient)

Supports aquatic programming, diverse coaches, and competitive opportunities for member clubs, with applications opening mid-September.

USA Swimming Grants

USA Swimming

Not specified

Applications for various USA Swimming grants are expected to open in mid-September each year.

Step Into Swim Grant

Step Into Swim

Not specified

Funding is available to support swim lessons and water safety initiatives in communities.

Top companies that donate to Swimming Teams in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your swim team’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good program.

USA Swimming

Partners with companies that support the sport through various initiatives and marketing efforts.

Swim Across America

Partners with corporations to fund cancer research through swimming events.

POOLCORP (Step Into Swim)

Supports learn-to-swim programs to help children discover the joy and skill of swimming.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Swimming Teams? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for swimming teams! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help swimming teams like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it, no catch!

Can Swimming Teams use Zeffy to collect team dues?

Absolutely! Swimming teams can use Zeffy to collect team dues, manage event ticket sales, and set up recurring donations, all without paying a single fee. Every dollar collected goes directly to supporting your team's needs and goals.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Swimming Teams run with Zeffy?

Swimming teams can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, from peer-to-peer fundraisers, to selling tickets for swim meets, to setting up monthly support programs. Whatever your fundraising goals, we've got you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Swimming Teams?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for swimming teams. While other platforms might say they're 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we don't take a penny from your collections. This means more money stays with your team, supporting your athletes, events, and community engagement.

