Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Soccer Teams? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for soccer teams! You won't pay any platform fees or processing fees, and there are no hidden costs. Zeffy remains free through optional tips from donors who wish to support our mission of helping organizations like yours keep every dollar raised. There's no catch!

Can Soccer Teams use Zeffy to collect tournament fees?

Yes, soccer teams can use Zeffy to collect tournament fees, fundraising contributions, ticket sales, and set up recurring donations, all without any fees. Every dollar collected through Zeffy supports your team directly, with no deductions.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Soccer Teams run with Zeffy?

Soccer teams can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. From organizing peer-to-peer fundraisers for new uniforms, selling tickets to matches or events, to setting up recurring donations for ongoing support, Zeffy covers it all.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Soccer Teams?

Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for soccer teams because it's the only truly 100% free option. Unlike other platforms that include processing fees or hidden costs, Zeffy ensures that more of your hard-earned funds go directly to your team's needs, fostering trust with your supporters.