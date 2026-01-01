Button Text

Keep 100% of your soccer team’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Soccer Teams, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Soccer Teams

Zero-fee fundraising for Soccer Teams

How Zeffy helps Soccer Teams raise money

Soccer Teams use Zeffy to fund everything from from away-game travel fund to signed jersey raffle—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Kickoff Away-Game Travel Fund

Raise one-time contributions to cover travel, lodging, and tournament fees for away matches with an easy, customizable donation form.

Open a Club Spirit Store

Sell custom jerseys, scarves, and team merchandise online—no fees—so supporters can gear up and boost club pride.

Sponsor-a-Player Membership Club

Set up monthly sponsorship tiers so fans can support player development and get exclusive updates, photos, and swag.

Community Soccer Tournament Weekend

Sell tickets to your club-hosted tournament, manage RSVPs and concessions, and engage local fans in a weekend of soccer.

Family & Friends Peer Fundraising Challenge

Empower players and parents to create personal pages, share their goals, and rally their networks for away-game or gear funds.

Signed Jersey Raffle Extravaganza

Drive excitement by raffle-drawing signed team jerseys and memorabilia—sell tickets online and notify winners automatically.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your soccer team raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

👕 25 custom jersey & shorts sets

So every player steps onto the field with confidence and team pride

🚍 Round-trip bus for away games

Ensuring safe, reliable transportation to every match, near or far

__wf_reserved_inherit

🥅 Two new portable goal systems

Creating a professional, safe training environment for every practice

__wf_reserved_inherit

🎓 Five professional coaching clinics

Giving our athletes expert guidance to sharpen their skills

__wf_reserved_inherit

🥤 Season-long hydration stations & healthy snacks

Keeping players energized and at peak performance all season

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Soccer Teams

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Soccer Teams

⚽ Skills Showcase Week

Host daily youth skill sessions where supporters sponsor each drill, raising funds for team gear and building community pride.

🏖️ Beach Soccer Bash

Organize a weekend beach tournament with entry fees, food trucks, music, and raffles to boost community fun and team funding.

📲 Virtual Penalty Kick Challenge

Encourage participants to record penalty kicks, share on social, and collect pledges per goal for online engagement and team support.

🎟️ Soccer Movie Under the Stars

Screen a soccer-themed film outdoors with ticket sales and concessions, creating a family-friendly fundraiser under summer skies.

🛍️ Swap & Score Gear Sale

Fans bring gently used soccer gear to swap or buy with donation-based entry, funding youth programs and equipment needs.

🌭 Halftime Food Fest

Partner with local vendors at home games to donate a share of halftime sales, enhancing fan experience and raising team revenue.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Soccer Teams fundraising ideas

Top grants for Soccer Teams in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your soccer team. These options are a great place to start.

Innovate to Grow Grants

U.S. Soccer Foundation

Not specified

Applications for the 2025-26 cycle open in July 2025, supporting new ideas and best practices to grow soccer.

2025 Foundation Grant Cycle

Cal South Soccer Foundation

Not specified

This grant application cycle for organizations, leagues, and clubs is currently open.

Sports Matter Grant

Sports Matter

$1,000â$25,000

This grant offers funding for organized sport opportunities for youth 18 years or younger. The deadline is not specified.

Youth Sports Grants

N.C. Youth Outdoor Engagement Commission

Up to $25,000

This grant offers funding to attract sporting events, tournaments, and programs for nonprofessional youth sporting participants. The deadline is not specified.

Find more soccer team grants

Top companies that donate to Soccer Teams in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your soccer team’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

DICK'S Sporting Goods

Provides funding and grant opportunities for youth sports organizations through its Sports Matter program.

Nike

Supports youth sports organizations and community sports programs through grants and donations via its Impact initiatives.

Coca-Cola

Supports sports at all levels, including recreational youth sports, through various community impact programs.

Target

Supports the growth of youth soccer through grants for soccer programs as part of its community impact efforts.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Soccer Teams? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for soccer teams! You won't pay any platform fees or processing fees, and there are no hidden costs. Zeffy remains free through optional tips from donors who wish to support our mission of helping organizations like yours keep every dollar raised. There's no catch!

Can Soccer Teams use Zeffy to collect tournament fees?

Yes, soccer teams can use Zeffy to collect tournament fees, fundraising contributions, ticket sales, and set up recurring donations, all without any fees. Every dollar collected through Zeffy supports your team directly, with no deductions.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Soccer Teams run with Zeffy?

Soccer teams can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. From organizing peer-to-peer fundraisers for new uniforms, selling tickets to matches or events, to setting up recurring donations for ongoing support, Zeffy covers it all.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Soccer Teams?

Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for soccer teams because it's the only truly 100% free option. Unlike other platforms that include processing fees or hidden costs, Zeffy ensures that more of your hard-earned funds go directly to your team's needs, fostering trust with your supporters.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

