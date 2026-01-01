Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Addiction Recovery Programs? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Addiction Recovery Programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help programs like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!

Can Addiction Recovery Programs use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Addiction Recovery Programs can use Zeffy to collect donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations - all without paying a single fee. Every dollar you receive goes directly to supporting your vital work.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Addiction Recovery Programs run with Zeffy?

Addiction Recovery Programs can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets to your recovery workshops or community events, or set up recurring donation programs to ensure steady support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy is here to help.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Addiction Recovery Programs?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Addiction Recovery Programs. While other platforms might claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we don’t take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to your mission, building trust with your donors and maximizing your impact.