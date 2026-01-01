Zero-fee fundraising for Addiction Recovery Programs

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Emergency Support Fund Drive
Create branded donation forms to collect one-time contributions for emergency aid and scholarship grants for clients in treatment. A quick, fee-free way to boost program capacity.
Circle of Hope: Monthly Giving Club
Invite supporters to join a monthly giving circle that ensures stable funding for ongoing counseling and outreach services. Automated payments keep support consistent and fee-free.
Sober Steps Virtual Walkathon
Empower participants to raise pledges for completing a virtual walk, connecting personal stories with fundraising goals. Peer-to-peer pages make it easy to share and track progress.
Hope & Healing Annual Benefit Gala
Sell tickets to a dinner gala featuring survivor testimonies, silent auction previews, and community awards. Simplify ticketing and guest management with fee-free event tools.
Recovery Raffle: Win a Wellness Basket
Offer raffle tickets online for a curated wellness basket filled with recovery-themed items. Increase donor engagement with an easy, low-barrier fundraising option.
Recovery Gear & Resource Store
Open an online shop selling branded recovery journals, apparel, and self-care kits. A zero-fee store helps raise unrestricted funds while raising awareness.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🧠 60 individual counseling sessions
One-on-one therapy to help clients overcome cravings and build coping skills
🤝 25 peer mentor partnerships
Trusted support from someone who’s walked the path to lasting sobriety
🏡 25 safe housing nights
A secure, substance-free environment when clients need a fresh start
🎨 20 art & music therapy workshops
Creative healing experiences that restore hope and build resilience
🚐 50 transportation vouchers
Reliable rides to treatment, meetings, and critical medical appointments
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Addiction Recovery Programs
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Addiction Recovery Programs
🌻 Recovery Sun Run
A community 5K walk/run in the park, engaging sponsors to fund recovery services and share survivor stories.
🍦 Hope Ice Cream Social
Summer ice cream social with suggested donations, live testimonies, and community bonding to support recovery programs.
🌊 Splash for Sobriety
Pool party fundraiser with games and entry fees, creating a fun summer vibe while raising funds for recovery support.
🧘 Shoreline Yoga for Hope
Sunset beach yoga session with donation entry, offering calm practice to uplift spirits and fund addiction recovery programs.
📺 Summer Screen & Share
Virtual movie night featuring inspiring films, ticketed access and live chat donations to support recovery and community engagement.
🍹 Mocktail Mix Live
Interactive live-streamed mocktail workshop, where participants donate to receive recipes and mix along for a good cause.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Addiction Recovery Programs fundraising ideas
Top grants for Addiction Recovery Programs in 2025
Youth substance abuse treatment services enhancement grants
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)
Up to $545,000
Enhances comprehensive treatment services for youth and young adults with substance use disorders and/or co-occurring disorders and their families; deadline July 15, 2025.
Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant (SUBG)
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)
Varies by state
Provides formula-based funding to states for substance use prevention, treatment, and recovery services; applications due October 1, 2025.
CCBHC Expansion Grants
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)
Up to $1 million annually
Supports qualified addiction treatment providers in establishing or enhancing Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs); ongoing funding.
Top companies that donate to Addiction Recovery Programs in 2025
Walmart
Supports various community causes, including addiction recovery, through local grants and its Spark Good programs.
Partnership to End Addiction
Collaborates with corporations to provide funding and support for its addiction prevention and treatment services.
Support4Recovery
Seeks local business sponsorships to fund essential services like housing, education, and family support for individuals in recovery.
Faces & Voices of Recovery
Actively seeks corporate sponsors to sustain and grow its advocacy work for addiction recovery.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Addiction Recovery Programs? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Addiction Recovery Programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help programs like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!
Can Addiction Recovery Programs use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Addiction Recovery Programs can use Zeffy to collect donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations - all without paying a single fee. Every dollar you receive goes directly to supporting your vital work.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Addiction Recovery Programs run with Zeffy?
Addiction Recovery Programs can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets to your recovery workshops or community events, or set up recurring donation programs to ensure steady support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy is here to help.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Addiction Recovery Programs?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Addiction Recovery Programs. While other platforms might claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we don’t take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to your mission, building trust with your donors and maximizing your impact.