Keep 100% of your addiction recovery program’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Addiction Recovery Programs, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Addiction Recovery Programs

Zero-fee fundraising for Addiction Recovery Programs

How Zeffy helps Addiction Recovery Programs raise money

Addiction Recovery Programs use Zeffy to fund everything from from emergency support funds to recovery gear stores—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Emergency Support Fund Drive

Create branded donation forms to collect one-time contributions for emergency aid and scholarship grants for clients in treatment. A quick, fee-free way to boost program capacity.

Circle of Hope: Monthly Giving Club

Invite supporters to join a monthly giving circle that ensures stable funding for ongoing counseling and outreach services. Automated payments keep support consistent and fee-free.

Sober Steps Virtual Walkathon

Empower participants to raise pledges for completing a virtual walk, connecting personal stories with fundraising goals. Peer-to-peer pages make it easy to share and track progress.

Hope & Healing Annual Benefit Gala

Sell tickets to a dinner gala featuring survivor testimonies, silent auction previews, and community awards. Simplify ticketing and guest management with fee-free event tools.

Recovery Raffle: Win a Wellness Basket

Offer raffle tickets online for a curated wellness basket filled with recovery-themed items. Increase donor engagement with an easy, low-barrier fundraising option.

Recovery Gear & Resource Store

Open an online shop selling branded recovery journals, apparel, and self-care kits. A zero-fee store helps raise unrestricted funds while raising awareness.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your addiction recovery program raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🧠 60 individual counseling sessions

One-on-one therapy to help clients overcome cravings and build coping skills

🤝 25 peer mentor partnerships

Trusted support from someone who’s walked the path to lasting sobriety

🏡 25 safe housing nights

A secure, substance-free environment when clients need a fresh start

🎨 20 art & music therapy workshops

Creative healing experiences that restore hope and build resilience

🚐 50 transportation vouchers

Reliable rides to treatment, meetings, and critical medical appointments

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Addiction Recovery Programs

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Addiction Recovery Programs

🌻 Recovery Sun Run

A community 5K walk/run in the park, engaging sponsors to fund recovery services and share survivor stories.

🍦 Hope Ice Cream Social

Summer ice cream social with suggested donations, live testimonies, and community bonding to support recovery programs.

🌊 Splash for Sobriety

Pool party fundraiser with games and entry fees, creating a fun summer vibe while raising funds for recovery support.

🧘 Shoreline Yoga for Hope

Sunset beach yoga session with donation entry, offering calm practice to uplift spirits and fund addiction recovery programs.

📺 Summer Screen & Share

Virtual movie night featuring inspiring films, ticketed access and live chat donations to support recovery and community engagement.

🍹 Mocktail Mix Live

Interactive live-streamed mocktail workshop, where participants donate to receive recipes and mix along for a good cause.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Addiction Recovery Programs fundraising ideas

Top grants for Addiction Recovery Programs in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your addiction recovery program. These options are a great place to start.

Youth substance abuse treatment services enhancement grants

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)

Up to $545,000

Enhances comprehensive treatment services for youth and young adults with substance use disorders and/or co-occurring disorders and their families; deadline July 15, 2025.

Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant (SUBG)

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)

Varies by state

Provides formula-based funding to states for substance use prevention, treatment, and recovery services; applications due October 1, 2025.

CCBHC Expansion Grants

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)

Up to $1 million annually

Supports qualified addiction treatment providers in establishing or enhancing Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs); ongoing funding.

Top companies that donate to Addiction Recovery Programs in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your addiction recovery program’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports various community causes, including addiction recovery, through local grants and its Spark Good programs.

Partnership to End Addiction

Collaborates with corporations to provide funding and support for its addiction prevention and treatment services.

Support4Recovery

Seeks local business sponsorships to fund essential services like housing, education, and family support for individuals in recovery.

Faces & Voices of Recovery

Actively seeks corporate sponsors to sustain and grow its advocacy work for addiction recovery.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Addiction Recovery Programs? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Addiction Recovery Programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help programs like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!

Can Addiction Recovery Programs use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Addiction Recovery Programs can use Zeffy to collect donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations - all without paying a single fee. Every dollar you receive goes directly to supporting your vital work.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Addiction Recovery Programs run with Zeffy?

Addiction Recovery Programs can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets to your recovery workshops or community events, or set up recurring donation programs to ensure steady support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy is here to help.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Addiction Recovery Programs?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Addiction Recovery Programs. While other platforms might claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we don’t take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to your mission, building trust with your donors and maximizing your impact.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

