Zero-fee fundraising for Cancer Research Centers

Breakthrough Monthly Giving Circle
Engage donors with affordable monthly gifts to provide consistent support for ongoing cancer research projects and accelerate discovery. Zero fees mean every dollar goes directly to groundbreaking studies.
Teams for a Cure Peer-to-Peer Fundraiser
Mobilize volunteers, survivors, and families to create personal fundraising pages and compete to raise the most for critical research. Peer-to-peer campaigns amplify your reach and build community engagement.
Annual Cure Gala Dinner
Host an elegant evening of fine dining, guest speakers, and entertainment to gather supporters and corporate sponsors under one roof. Sell tickets effortlessly and manage attendees with zero platform fees.
Science & Sip Silent Auction
Gather unique donated items and experiences for an online or in-person silent auction to raise funds for lab equipment and clinical trials. Bidders can browse and bid in real time, boosting revenue and excitement.
Hope Gear Online Store
Offer branded apparel, mugs, and awareness merchandise that supporters can buy to show solidarity and fund vital research initiatives. Every purchase is fee-free, maximizing contributions to your mission.
Project Spotlight Donation Drive
Create a dedicated giving page for a specific program—like pediatric oncology studies or immunotherapy research—to demonstrate impact and inspire one-time gifts. Custom forms make giving seamless and secure.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🔬 500 lab assays for early detection research
So scientists can spot cancer sooner and improve survival rates
🧬 5 whole-genome analyses
Unlocking deep genetic insights to personalize treatments
🎗️ 100 chemo care kits
Providing comfort and essentials to patients during treatment
🚗 Transportation for 20 clinical trial participants
Removing barriers so more voices shape tomorrow’s breakthroughs
📚 300 patient education guides
Empowering families with vital knowledge for prevention and early action
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Cancer Research Centers
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Cancer Research Centers
🏃 Summer Step Challenge
Supporters log summer miles in a mobile step challenge, securing sponsorships per mile to fund life-saving cancer research.
🍦 Scoops for Science
Partner with local ice cream shops to donate a portion of every summer scoop sale directly to cancer research funding.
🎬 Stars & Science Outdoor Movie
Host outdoor movie nights with ticket sales and on-screen research facts, blending summer fun with vital cancer awareness.
🚴 Pedal for a Cure
Organize a community bike ride with varied routes, fundraising through registration fees and corporate team sponsorships.
🎨 Hope Heals Art Auction
Gather local artists’ summer-themed works for an online silent auction, with all proceeds fueling pioneering cancer research.
🥤 Lemonade Lab Pop-Up
Set up park pop-up lemonade stands where volunteers and families raise funds through drink sales for cancer research.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Cancer Research Centers fundraising ideas
Top grants for Cancer Research Centers in 2025
Research Grants and Fellowships
Prevent Cancer Foundation
Varies
Supports promising and innovative research in cancer prevention and early detection, with the 2025 cycle deadline on July 15, 2025.
AACR Trailblazer Cancer Research Grants for Early-Stage Investigators
American Association for Cancer Research (AACR)
$1,000,000 USD
Supports early-stage investigators in cancer research with a Letter of Intent deadline of June 12, 2025, and application deadline of September 25, 2025.
Research Scholar Grants
American Cancer Society (ACS)
Up to $215,000 per year (direct costs), plus 10% allowable indirect costs
Funds research for investigators within the first 10 years of an initial independent research career, with deadlines on June 1 and December 1.
AACR-Hope Scarves Metastatic Breast Cancer Innovation and Discovery Grant
American Association for Cancer Research (AACR)
$50,000 USD
Supports innovation and discovery in metastatic breast cancer research, with an application deadline of July 24, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Cancer Research Centers in 2025
Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation
Supports lifesaving cancer research and programs through corporate partnerships.
Cancer Research Institute
Fosters discovery-driven partnerships with companies to advance immuno-oncology research.
Friends of Cancer Research
Seeks to forge collaborative relationships with corporations to advance cancer science research.
American Institute for Cancer Research
Partners with corporations to further research and gain affiliation with a recognized organization.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Cancer Research Centers? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Cancer Research Centers! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help centers like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it, no catch!
Can Cancer Research Centers use Zeffy to collect research grants?
Absolutely! Cancer Research Centers can use Zeffy to collect research grants, sponsorships, and set up recurring donations, all without paying a single fee. Every dollar raised goes directly to supporting your critical research.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Cancer Research Centers run with Zeffy?
Cancer Research Centers can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers where supporters can rally for your cause, sell tickets to research symposiums, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, we've got you covered.
What's the best fundraising platform for Cancer Research Centers?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Cancer Research Centers. While other platforms may claim to be 'free,' they often charge processing fees or have hidden costs, but we don't take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to your lifesaving research initiatives, exactly where it belongs.