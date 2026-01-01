Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Sober Living Homes? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Sober Living Homes! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Our platform remains free through optional tips from generous donors who want to support our mission of enabling nonprofits to keep every dollar they raise. That's it—no catch!

Can Sober Living Homes use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Sober Living Homes can use Zeffy to collect general donations, set up for special fundraising events, and even organize recurring donations—all without any fees. Every contribution goes directly to supporting your home’s mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Sober Living Homes run with Zeffy?

Sober Living Homes can use Zeffy to launch a variety of fundraising campaigns. Whether it's peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, or recurring donation programs, Zeffy provides the tools you need to meet your fundraising goals, all while keeping 100% of the funds you raise.

What's the best fundraising platform for Sober Living Homes?

Zeffy stands alone as the truly 100% free fundraising platform for Sober Living Homes. Other platforms may have hidden costs or fees, but with Zeffy, you keep every dollar you raise, meaning more funds go directly to supporting your residents and programs.