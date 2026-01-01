data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Home Sponsorship Circle
Invite supporters to cover monthly living expenses for residents with automated giving. Reliable contributions build financial stability for sober homes.
Step Up for Sobriety Challenge
Empower volunteers and alumni to fundraise for home improvements through personalized peer-to-peer pages. Increased social sharing drives new donor referrals.
Recovery Gala & Benefit Dinner
Host an elegant evening of fundraising and awareness with dinner and speakers. Ticket sales directly fund facility upgrades and resident programs.
Art of Hope Silent Auction
Collect donated art pieces and crafts for an online silent auction, engaging donors while raising dollars for therapy and support services. Bidding builds excitement and generosity.
Care Package Marketplace
Sell branded care packages, T-shirts, and recovery journals online to expand donor reach and fund daily essentials. 100% fee-free sales boost program resources.
Sponsor a Resident Giving Form
Set up a dedicated form for one-time gifts to support a specific resident’s rent, meals, or counseling fees. Donors connect directly with individual success stories.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🛋️ 20 one-on-one counseling sessions
offering personalized therapy to support each resident’s journey
🛏️ 4 weeks of transitional housing for 2 residents
providing stable, safe housing as they rebuild their lives
🍲 500 nutritious meals
ensuring balanced diets that fuel physical and mental health
📚 50 relapse prevention workbooks
equipping participants with vital tools to stay on track
🚌 100 transportation vouchers
removing barriers to therapy sessions and support meetings
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Sober Living Homes
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Sober Living Homes
🍹 Sober Mocktail Beach Bash
A ticketed beach event with signature mocktails, games, and a silent auction under the summer sun to support sober living home programs.
🚴 Recovery Bike Rally
Cyclists join a community ride, raising pledges per mile and celebrating recovery with post-ride snacks and a resource fair.
🎨 Healing Art Pop-Up
Showcase and sell resident-created artwork at a summer pop-up gallery, raising funds and inspiring deeper community engagement.
📸 #SoberSummer StoryShare
Supporters post recovery milestones or sober summer moments on social media with a hashtag, driving peer-to-peer donations.
🌭 Virtual Cookout & Cookalong
Live-streamed summer cookout where chefs demo sober-friendly recipes; viewers donate to unlock bonus tips and downloadable recipe ebooks.
📱 SwipeUp for Sobriety
An Instagram Stories campaign with donation stickers and swipe-up links, turning summer scrolling into support for sober living homes.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Sober Living Homes fundraising ideas
Top grants for Sober Living Homes in 2025
EPA Environmental Education Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Up to $100,000
Supports environmental education projects; deadline August 15, 2025.
Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Recovery Housing Program
Ohio Department of Development
$1.2 million in grants awarded
Helps Ohioans recovering from substance use disorder obtain access to safe and stable housing.
FY2025 Transitional Living Program
Grants.gov
Not specified
Electronically submitted applications must be submitted no later than 11:59 pm Eastern Standard Time on the closing date of July 23, 2025.
Substance Use and Mental Health Block Grants
SAMHSA
Not specified
A noncompetitive, formula grant mandated by the U.S. Congress.
Top companies that donate to Sober Living Homes in 2025
Walmart
Supports local communities and causes through grants and programs.
Conrad N. Hilton Foundation
Supports programs addressing substance use prevention and recovery.
Wells Fargo Foundation
Supports community development and housing affordability initiatives.
Bank of America Foundation
Supports community development and economic mobility initiatives.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Sober Living Homes? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Sober Living Homes! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Our platform remains free through optional tips from generous donors who want to support our mission of enabling nonprofits to keep every dollar they raise. That's it—no catch!
Can Sober Living Homes use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Sober Living Homes can use Zeffy to collect general donations, set up for special fundraising events, and even organize recurring donations—all without any fees. Every contribution goes directly to supporting your home’s mission.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Sober Living Homes run with Zeffy?
Sober Living Homes can use Zeffy to launch a variety of fundraising campaigns. Whether it's peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, or recurring donation programs, Zeffy provides the tools you need to meet your fundraising goals, all while keeping 100% of the funds you raise.
What's the best fundraising platform for Sober Living Homes?
Zeffy stands alone as the truly 100% free fundraising platform for Sober Living Homes. Other platforms may have hidden costs or fees, but with Zeffy, you keep every dollar you raise, meaning more funds go directly to supporting your residents and programs.