Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Disability Advocacy Organizations? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for disability advocacy organizations! No platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar they raise. That's it — no catch!

Can Disability Advocacy Organizations use Zeffy to collect specific donations?

Absolutely! Disability advocacy organizations can collect all types of donations with Zeffy, including general contributions, event ticket sales, and recurring gifts — all without any fees. Every dollar donated goes directly to support your organization's impactful work.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Disability Advocacy Organizations run with Zeffy?

Disability advocacy organizations can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Whether you're looking to launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, host ticketed events, or set up recurring donation programs, Zeffy has you covered with zero fees.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Disability Advocacy Organizations?

Zeffy is the best choice for disability advocacy organizations because it's the only truly 100% free platform. Unlike other platforms that might claim to be free yet charge processing fees, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly towards your mission, building donor trust with no hidden surprises.