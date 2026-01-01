👟 Memory Mile Walk

Participants join a sponsored neighborhood walk to raise awareness and funds for dementia support groups, foster community spirit, and honor loved ones.

🌸 Memory Garden Planting

Donors sponsor flowers planted in a public garden, creating a living tribute to loved ones and generating funds for local dementia care programs.

🖼️ Virtual Memory Gallery

Supporters upload favorite memories or photos online, pledge donations per post, and build an inspiring digital gallery to support dementia care and awareness.

🧠 Trivia for Remembering

Host a live virtual trivia night with dementia-themed questions and memory challenges; participants pay entry fees to compete and support care programs.

🍦 Sweet Summer Social

Invite families to a summer ice cream social in the park with donation-based entry, games, and info booths to raise funds and share dementia resources.

🎶 Music & Memories Concert

Organize an outdoor concert with local bands, selling tickets and refreshments to unite the community, honor memories, and fund dementia support services.

