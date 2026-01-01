Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Disability Support Services? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Disability Support Services! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it – no catch!

Can Disability Support Services use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Disability Support Services can use Zeffy to collect donations for various needs, whether it's for essential support services, special projects, or everyday operational funds. From single donations to event ticket sales and recurring giving, it's all fee-free with Zeffy.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Disability Support Services run with Zeffy?

Disability Support Services can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, host ticketed events, and set up recurring donation programs. It's all designed to support your goals while ensuring every penny goes to your mission.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Disability Support Services?

Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for Disability Support Services because it's the only truly 100% free platform. No platform or processing fees mean more of your funds go directly to supporting your mission, building donor trust and eliminating unpleasant surprises.