Zero-fee fundraising for Substance Abuse Treatment Programs

Recovery Sustainers Circle
Invite supporters to commit monthly gifts that provide steady funding for treatment services and ensure fee-free care. Consistent donations help you plan budgets and expand client outreach.
Step Forward for Sobriety 5K
Empower runners and walkers to raise peer-to-peer funds through personal pages while boosting awareness for your programs. Participants engage their networks to drive impactful giving and community support.
Hope & Healing Gala Dinner
Sell tickets to an elegant evening featuring recovery stories and guest speakers, creating a memorable donor experience while raising critical funds. Tracking RSVPs and payments is seamless and fee-free.
Art Therapy Silent Auction
Auction pieces created by participants or local artists to celebrate creativity and fund program scholarships. Online bidding keeps donors engaged and maximizes revenue without overhead fees.
Recovery Gear Pop-Up Store
Offer branded apparel, journals, and recovery tools through an online storefront to raise funds for program essentials. Supporters shop knowing 100% of proceeds directly fuel treatment services.
Alumni Recovery Club
Create a membership program granting alumni exclusive newsletters, peer support sessions, and event access while securing ongoing funding. Members feel valued and stay connected to your mission.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🛋️ Cozy group therapy space makeover
Comfortable surroundings help clients open up and heal together
🍽️ 500 nourishing meals
Good nutrition supports physical and emotional recovery
📚 100 personalized treatment workbooks
Hands-on exercises empower clients on their path to sobriety
🚍 250 transportation vouchers
Ensures no one misses vital appointments due to travel barriers
🎓 Professional training for 5 counselors
Equips staff with advanced skills to better support clients
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Substance Abuse Treatment Programs
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Substance Abuse Treatment Programs
🏃♂️ Sunshine Recovery 5K
Organize a fun run in a local park, raising funds through entry fees and sponsorship while promoting healthy, sober living under the summer sun.
🍔 Sober Summer BBQ
Host a community BBQ with healthy eats, live testimonials, and donation stations to connect supporters and highlight recovery success stories.
🎨 Healing Mural Jam
Invite neighbors to help paint a recovery-themed mural while raising funds through ticket sales, boosting awareness and community pride.
📸 Sober Selfie Challenge
Encourage supporters to post sunlit sober selfies with #SummerRecovery, collect small donations per post to drive online engagement and peer support.
🖼️ Sober Art Auction
Host an online auction of artwork created by program participants, celebrating creativity and raising funds for ongoing support this summer.
🎟️ Sunshine Recovery Raffle
Sell raffle tickets online for summer-themed prizes donated by local businesses, boosting digital reach and raising funds for treatment programs.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Substance Abuse Treatment Programs fundraising ideas
Top grants for Substance Abuse Treatment Programs in 2025
First Responders-Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act (FR-CARA)
SAMHSA
Varies
This grant supports programs for first responders affected by substance use disorders, with a deadline of July 22, 2025.
Targeted Capacity Expansion: Special Projects
SAMHSA
Varies
This grant funds targeted capacity expansion projects for substance use treatment, with a deadline of July 15, 2025.
Treatment and Recovery Services for Youth, Young Adults, and Families
SAMHSA
Varies
This grant supports treatment and recovery services for youth, young adults, and families, with a deadline of July 15, 2025.
Suicide Prevention Resource Center
SAMHSA
Varies
This grant supports suicide prevention resource centers, with a deadline of July 22, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Substance Abuse Treatment Programs in 2025
Walmart
Supports a wide range of nonprofits through local grants, product donations, and volunteer programs via its Spark Good initiative.
NAADAC
Seeks corporate sponsors to partner with and support addiction professionals and the field of addiction services.
Centene
Supports community health initiatives, focusing on health equity and access to care, which includes mental health and substance use services.
Google.org
Partners with nonprofits to advance solutions for addiction, including supporting technological innovations for prevention and treatment.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Substance Abuse Treatment Programs? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Substance Abuse Treatment Programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We rely on optional tips from donors who appreciate how we help programs like yours focus every dollar on supporting recovery. That's the full story—no catch!
Can Substance Abuse Treatment Programs use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Substance Abuse Treatment Programs can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell tickets for fundraising events, and set up recurring donations—all without any fees. This means every dollar goes directly to your important mission of supporting individuals in recovery.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Substance Abuse Treatment Programs run with Zeffy?
Substance Abuse Treatment Programs can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Whether it's peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, or establishing monthly donor programs, Zeffy's features support your diverse fundraising needs.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Substance Abuse Treatment Programs?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Substance Abuse Treatment Programs. While other platforms might have hidden costs or processing fees, Zeffy ensures every dollar goes directly to your cause, helping you maximize your impact without any surprises.