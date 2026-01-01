Button Text

Keep 100% of your substance abuse treatment program’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Substance Abuse Treatment Programs, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Substance Abuse Treatment Programs

Zero-fee fundraising for Substance Abuse Treatment Programs

How Zeffy helps Substance Abuse Treatment Programs raise money

Substance Abuse Treatment Programs use Zeffy to fund everything from from monthly recovery pledges to art therapy silent auctions—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Recovery Sustainers Circle

Invite supporters to commit monthly gifts that provide steady funding for treatment services and ensure fee-free care. Consistent donations help you plan budgets and expand client outreach.

Step Forward for Sobriety 5K

Empower runners and walkers to raise peer-to-peer funds through personal pages while boosting awareness for your programs. Participants engage their networks to drive impactful giving and community support.

Hope & Healing Gala Dinner

Sell tickets to an elegant evening featuring recovery stories and guest speakers, creating a memorable donor experience while raising critical funds. Tracking RSVPs and payments is seamless and fee-free.

Art Therapy Silent Auction

Auction pieces created by participants or local artists to celebrate creativity and fund program scholarships. Online bidding keeps donors engaged and maximizes revenue without overhead fees.

Recovery Gear Pop-Up Store

Offer branded apparel, journals, and recovery tools through an online storefront to raise funds for program essentials. Supporters shop knowing 100% of proceeds directly fuel treatment services.

Alumni Recovery Club

Create a membership program granting alumni exclusive newsletters, peer support sessions, and event access while securing ongoing funding. Members feel valued and stay connected to your mission.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your substance abuse treatment program raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🛋️ Cozy group therapy space makeover

Comfortable surroundings help clients open up and heal together

🍽️ 500 nourishing meals

Good nutrition supports physical and emotional recovery

📚 100 personalized treatment workbooks

Hands-on exercises empower clients on their path to sobriety

🚍 250 transportation vouchers

Ensures no one misses vital appointments due to travel barriers

🎓 Professional training for 5 counselors

Equips staff with advanced skills to better support clients

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Substance Abuse Treatment Programs

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Substance Abuse Treatment Programs

🏃‍♂️ Sunshine Recovery 5K

Organize a fun run in a local park, raising funds through entry fees and sponsorship while promoting healthy, sober living under the summer sun.

🍔 Sober Summer BBQ

Host a community BBQ with healthy eats, live testimonials, and donation stations to connect supporters and highlight recovery success stories.

🎨 Healing Mural Jam

Invite neighbors to help paint a recovery-themed mural while raising funds through ticket sales, boosting awareness and community pride.

📸 Sober Selfie Challenge

Encourage supporters to post sunlit sober selfies with #SummerRecovery, collect small donations per post to drive online engagement and peer support.

🖼️ Sober Art Auction

Host an online auction of artwork created by program participants, celebrating creativity and raising funds for ongoing support this summer.

🎟️ Sunshine Recovery Raffle

Sell raffle tickets online for summer-themed prizes donated by local businesses, boosting digital reach and raising funds for treatment programs.

Explore 40+ free Substance Abuse Treatment Programs fundraising ideas

Top grants for Substance Abuse Treatment Programs in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your substance abuse treatment program. These options are a great place to start.

First Responders-Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act (FR-CARA)

SAMHSA

Varies

This grant supports programs for first responders affected by substance use disorders, with a deadline of July 22, 2025.

Targeted Capacity Expansion: Special Projects

SAMHSA

Varies

This grant funds targeted capacity expansion projects for substance use treatment, with a deadline of July 15, 2025.

Treatment and Recovery Services for Youth, Young Adults, and Families

SAMHSA

Varies

This grant supports treatment and recovery services for youth, young adults, and families, with a deadline of July 15, 2025.

Suicide Prevention Resource Center

SAMHSA

Varies

This grant supports suicide prevention resource centers, with a deadline of July 22, 2025.

Top companies that donate to Substance Abuse Treatment Programs in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your substance abuse treatment program’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports a wide range of nonprofits through local grants, product donations, and volunteer programs via its Spark Good initiative.

NAADAC

Seeks corporate sponsors to partner with and support addiction professionals and the field of addiction services.

Centene

Supports community health initiatives, focusing on health equity and access to care, which includes mental health and substance use services.

Google.org

Partners with nonprofits to advance solutions for addiction, including supporting technological innovations for prevention and treatment.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Substance Abuse Treatment Programs? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Substance Abuse Treatment Programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We rely on optional tips from donors who appreciate how we help programs like yours focus every dollar on supporting recovery. That's the full story—no catch!

Can Substance Abuse Treatment Programs use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Substance Abuse Treatment Programs can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell tickets for fundraising events, and set up recurring donations—all without any fees. This means every dollar goes directly to your important mission of supporting individuals in recovery.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Substance Abuse Treatment Programs run with Zeffy?

Substance Abuse Treatment Programs can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Whether it's peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, or establishing monthly donor programs, Zeffy's features support your diverse fundraising needs.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Substance Abuse Treatment Programs?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Substance Abuse Treatment Programs. While other platforms might have hidden costs or processing fees, Zeffy ensures every dollar goes directly to your cause, helping you maximize your impact without any surprises.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

