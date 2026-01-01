Button Text

Keep 100% of your equine therapy program’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Equine Therapy Programs, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Equine Therapy Programs

Zero-fee fundraising for Equine Therapy Programs

How Zeffy helps Equine Therapy Programs raise money

Equine Therapy Programs use Zeffy to fund everything from from stable maintenance drives to sponsor-a-horse memberships—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Stable Maintenance Fund Drive

Launch a targeted campaign to cover barn repairs, fencing, and feed costs with a simple, customizable donation form—ensuring donors see exactly where their support goes.

Sponsor-a-Horse Monthly Circle

Invite supporters to commit to a recurring sponsorship that covers grooming, veterinary care, or specialized tack on a monthly basis—building sustainable revenue while deepening donor engagement.

Peer-to-Peer Ride-a-Thon Challenge

Empower volunteers and families to fundraise by logging group riding miles or therapy sessions—each supporter creates a personal page to reach friends and family for donations.

Open Barn Family Day

Sell tickets to a family-friendly barn tour, pony rides, and therapy demos—capturing both new supporters and community buzz while raising funds for program expenses.

Holiday Horse-Themed Raffle

Offer branded items like leather halters, riding lessons, or custom horse portraits for a nominal raffle ticket—perfect for seasonal appeals and tapping into equestrian communities.

Horse Sponsor Membership Club

Create tiered memberships where donors receive quarterly updates, branded swag, and exclusive stable visits—driving sustained support and deeper connections with your therapy horses.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your equine therapy program raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🐎 10 additional therapy sessions

Giving more participants the healing power of our gentle horses

🐴 New therapy saddle and harness

Ensuring every client’s ride is safe, comfortable, and confidence-boosting

🌾 2 months of premium horse feed

Nourishing our equine partners so they can give their best to clients

🏥 Two equine vet check-ups

Keeping our therapy horses healthy, sound, and ready to support each session

🚜 Paddock fence repairs

Creating a secure, welcoming space for healing interactions

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Equine Therapy Programs

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Equine Therapy Programs

🐴 Sunrise Trail Ride Rally

Ride scenic trails at dawn, secure sponsor pledges per mile, and boost therapy funding for riders.

🍦 Hooves & Scoops Ice Cream Social

Indulge in horse-themed ice cream at the barn, enjoy a pony meet-and-greet, and fuel therapy programs with every scoop.

📸 Equine Photo Shareathon

Post your best horse snapshot, gather pledges per like, and amplify awareness while raising vital funds online.

🎪 Barnyard Summer Fair

Enjoy pony rides, crafts, games, and a silent auction at the farm, with all ticket sales underwriting therapy sessions.

🛍️ Stable Summer Pop-Up Shop

Shop equine-inspired tees, art, and treats online; a portion of each sale directly supports our therapy horses.

🌿 Horses & Herb Workshop

Learn to craft herbal treats for horses in a hands-on barn workshop, with ticket funds sustaining equine care.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Equine Therapy Programs fundraising ideas

Top grants for Equine Therapy Programs in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your equine therapy program. These options are a great place to start.

__wf_reserved_inherit

VA Equine Therapy Grants

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Up to $16 million

Supports eligible community organizations providing equine therapy programs for disabled Veterans and service members; applications are due by July 2, 2025.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Innovation & Discovery Research Grants

The Foundation for the Horse

Not specified

Supports research for established investigators; applications are due by July 15, 2025.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Young Investigators Research Grants

The Foundation for the Horse

Not specified

Supports research for young investigators; applications are due by July 15, 2025.

__wf_reserved_inherit

HHRF 2025 Research Grant

Horses and Humans Research Foundation

Up to $150,000

Funds innovative research on the mutual well-being of adult humans and equines; applications are due by July 14, 2025.

Top companies that donate to Equine Therapy Programs in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your equine therapy program’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

__wf_reserved_inherit

Equine Sharing Program, Inc.

Offers corporate partnerships to expand their equine-assisted therapy programs.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center

Provides corporate sponsorship opportunities for special events and programs.

__wf_reserved_inherit

S.T.E.P.S. With Horses

Offers corporate sponsorship opportunities to support hardship scholarships and equine therapy services

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Equine Therapy Programs? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Equine Therapy Programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We operate with the help of optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to let every dollar you raise go straight to your equine programs. That’s the full picture—no catch!

Can Equine Therapy Programs use Zeffy to collect donations?

Definitely! Equine Therapy Programs can use Zeffy to collect general donations, organize ticketed events, and set up recurring donation programs, all without incurring any fees. Every contribution made to support your program will directly help with your mission, allowing you to focus more resources on the therapy and care you provide.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Equine Therapy Programs run with Zeffy?

Equine Therapy Programs can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, manage ticket sales for your community events, or establish a recurring donation system to secure ongoing support. No matter what your fundraising needs, Zeffy provides the tools to make your campaigns successful and cost-free.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Equine Therapy Programs?

Zeffy is the best and only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Equine Therapy Programs. Unlike other platforms that have hidden costs or processing fees, with Zeffy, every dollar donated goes directly to your mission without deductions. This enables you to maintain donor trust and ensure more funds are used where they are most needed—in your therapy programs.

