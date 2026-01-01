Zero-fee fundraising for Equine Therapy Programs

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Stable Maintenance Fund Drive
Launch a targeted campaign to cover barn repairs, fencing, and feed costs with a simple, customizable donation form—ensuring donors see exactly where their support goes.
Sponsor-a-Horse Monthly Circle
Invite supporters to commit to a recurring sponsorship that covers grooming, veterinary care, or specialized tack on a monthly basis—building sustainable revenue while deepening donor engagement.
Peer-to-Peer Ride-a-Thon Challenge
Empower volunteers and families to fundraise by logging group riding miles or therapy sessions—each supporter creates a personal page to reach friends and family for donations.
Open Barn Family Day
Sell tickets to a family-friendly barn tour, pony rides, and therapy demos—capturing both new supporters and community buzz while raising funds for program expenses.
Holiday Horse-Themed Raffle
Offer branded items like leather halters, riding lessons, or custom horse portraits for a nominal raffle ticket—perfect for seasonal appeals and tapping into equestrian communities.
Horse Sponsor Membership Club
Create tiered memberships where donors receive quarterly updates, branded swag, and exclusive stable visits—driving sustained support and deeper connections with your therapy horses.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🐎 10 additional therapy sessions
Giving more participants the healing power of our gentle horses
🐴 New therapy saddle and harness
Ensuring every client’s ride is safe, comfortable, and confidence-boosting
🌾 2 months of premium horse feed
Nourishing our equine partners so they can give their best to clients
🏥 Two equine vet check-ups
Keeping our therapy horses healthy, sound, and ready to support each session
🚜 Paddock fence repairs
Creating a secure, welcoming space for healing interactions
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Equine Therapy Programs
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Equine Therapy Programs
🐴 Sunrise Trail Ride Rally
Ride scenic trails at dawn, secure sponsor pledges per mile, and boost therapy funding for riders.
🍦 Hooves & Scoops Ice Cream Social
Indulge in horse-themed ice cream at the barn, enjoy a pony meet-and-greet, and fuel therapy programs with every scoop.
📸 Equine Photo Shareathon
Post your best horse snapshot, gather pledges per like, and amplify awareness while raising vital funds online.
🎪 Barnyard Summer Fair
Enjoy pony rides, crafts, games, and a silent auction at the farm, with all ticket sales underwriting therapy sessions.
🛍️ Stable Summer Pop-Up Shop
Shop equine-inspired tees, art, and treats online; a portion of each sale directly supports our therapy horses.
🌿 Horses & Herb Workshop
Learn to craft herbal treats for horses in a hands-on barn workshop, with ticket funds sustaining equine care.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Equine Therapy Programs fundraising ideas
Top grants for Equine Therapy Programs in 2025
VA Equine Therapy Grants
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
Up to $16 million
Supports eligible community organizations providing equine therapy programs for disabled Veterans and service members; applications are due by July 2, 2025.
Innovation & Discovery Research Grants
The Foundation for the Horse
Not specified
Supports research for established investigators; applications are due by July 15, 2025.
Young Investigators Research Grants
The Foundation for the Horse
Not specified
Supports research for young investigators; applications are due by July 15, 2025.
HHRF 2025 Research Grant
Horses and Humans Research Foundation
Up to $150,000
Funds innovative research on the mutual well-being of adult humans and equines; applications are due by July 14, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Equine Therapy Programs in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs
Equine Sharing Program, Inc.
Offers corporate partnerships to expand their equine-assisted therapy programs.
Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center
Provides corporate sponsorship opportunities for special events and programs.
S.T.E.P.S. With Horses
Offers corporate sponsorship opportunities to support hardship scholarships and equine therapy services
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Equine Therapy Programs? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Equine Therapy Programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We operate with the help of optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to let every dollar you raise go straight to your equine programs. That’s the full picture—no catch!
Can Equine Therapy Programs use Zeffy to collect donations?
Definitely! Equine Therapy Programs can use Zeffy to collect general donations, organize ticketed events, and set up recurring donation programs, all without incurring any fees. Every contribution made to support your program will directly help with your mission, allowing you to focus more resources on the therapy and care you provide.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Equine Therapy Programs run with Zeffy?
Equine Therapy Programs can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, manage ticket sales for your community events, or establish a recurring donation system to secure ongoing support. No matter what your fundraising needs, Zeffy provides the tools to make your campaigns successful and cost-free.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Equine Therapy Programs?
Zeffy is the best and only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Equine Therapy Programs. Unlike other platforms that have hidden costs or processing fees, with Zeffy, every dollar donated goes directly to your mission without deductions. This enables you to maintain donor trust and ensure more funds are used where they are most needed—in your therapy programs.