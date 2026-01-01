Button Text

How Zeffy helps Alzheimer's Support Groups raise money

Alzheimer's Support Groups use Zeffy to fund everything from memory walk & roll to virtual hope auction—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Memory Walk & Roll

Organize an annual community walk and roll event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s support groups. Sell registration tickets online and track participant info effortlessly while covering venue costs.

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Circle of Hope Monthly Support

Build a stable funding stream by inviting donors to commit to monthly gifts. Recurring donations ensure consistent support for caregiver programs and memory cafés year-round.

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Steps for Brain Health Peer-to-Peer

Empower volunteers and families to create personal fundraising pages for a sponsored walk or fitness challenge. Leverage their networks to multiply gifts and spread your mission.

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

World Alzheimer’s Giving Day Drive

Launch a targeted online appeal around World Alzheimer’s Day with a customized donation form. Make it easy for supporters to give one-time or cover the cost of educational materials.

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Remembrance Raffle

Sell raffle tickets for curated gift baskets, local art, or services, with proceeds funding respite care and support group programming. Automate ticket delivery and winner selection.

data-usecase-icon="auction"

Virtual Hope Auction

Host an online silent auction featuring donated items like signed memorabilia or wellness packages. Drive friendly competition and let bidders support Alzheimer’s research fee-free.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your Alzheimer's support group raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🧠 50 memory care activity kits

Sparking joy and boosting cognition with personalized at-home tools

🤝 10 caregiver support workshops

Providing expert strategies to help families cope with daily challenges

🏠 5 home respite visits

Giving caregivers vital breaks so they can rest and recharge

🚗 100 transportation vouchers

Ensuring safe rides for participants to attend critical support meetings

🎨 20 art therapy sessions

Using creativity to reduce stress and foster meaningful connections

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Alzheimer's Support Groups

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Alzheimer's Support Groups

🎗️ Memory Lane Walkathon

Supporters walk a scenic route honoring loved ones, collecting pledges per mile to boost awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s support services.

🌅 Sunset Support Supper

Enjoy a ticketed outdoor dinner under the sky, share caregiver stories, connect supporters and raise funds through admissions and raffles.

🍦 Scoops for Support

Sell ice cream at local parks and events; every scoop donation supports Alzheimer’s groups, bringing sweetness and raising awareness all summer.

🎨 Artful Memory Exhibit

Host a community art show featuring works inspired by memories; attendees bid or buy prints, funding support groups and creative expression.

🎥 Drive-In Memory Movie

Sell drive-in tickets to classic films, offer concession packs, and share Alzheimer’s awareness messages between showings for community impact.

🖼️ Virtual Memory Collage

Invite supporters to submit photos and stories online with each submission triggering a donation; unite contributions into a digital collage honoring loved ones.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Alzheimer's Support Groups fundraising ideas

Browse all Alzheimer's support group fundraising ideas

Top grants for Alzheimer's Support Groups in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your Alzheimer's support group. These options are a great place to start.

Alzheimer's Aide Grants

Agency on Aging

Not specified

Funds programs to improve care and access for individuals with Alzheimer's or related dementias; applications for the year starting July 1, 2025, were due April 18, 2025.

Apply now

Project Lifesaver International Grant

Alzheimer's Foundation of America

$6,000

Awards $6,000 for wandering prevention and public safety initiatives for individuals with dementia; 2025 deadlines are July 11 and November 14.

Apply now

Bi-Annual Grant

Alzheimer's Foundation of America

$6,000

Provides $6,000 for programs and services supporting individuals, families, and caregivers affected by Alzheimer's disease; grants are awarded twice a year.

Apply now

Small Research Grant Program for the Next Generation of Researchers in Alzheimer's Disease (R03)

American Federation for Aging Research

Not specified

Supports Alzheimer's research with deadlines on February 16, June 16, and October 16.

Apply now

Find more Alzheimer's support group grants

Top companies that donate to Alzheimer's Support Groups in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your Alzheimer's support group’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports community organizations through local grants and Spark Good programs.

Get in touch

Alzheimer's Association

Corporate partners help to enhance care and support and drive risk reduction.

Get in touch

Alzheimer's Los Angeles

Corporate partners provide vital support for programs, services, education, and advocacy.

Get in touch

Alzheimer's Foundation of America

Sponsors help to fund research, offer programs, and provide support.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Alzheimer's Support Groups? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Alzheimer's Support Groups! We don’t charge platform fees or processing fees. Zeffy is funded through optional tips from generous donors who support our mission of ensuring every dollar goes to your cause. No surprises or catches!

Can Alzheimer's Support Groups use Zeffy to collect donations for programs?

Absolutely! Alzheimer's Support Groups can use Zeffy to collect donations for programs, run fundraising campaigns, and handle recurring donations all without any fees. This means more of your funds go directly towards the support services and programs that matter most.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Alzheimer's Support Groups run with Zeffy?

Alzheimer's Support Groups can run a variety of campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, selling tickets for events, and setting up recurring donation programs. Zeffy makes it easy to create and manage campaigns that support your community effectively.

What's the best fundraising platform for Alzheimer's Support Groups?

Zeffy is the best choice for Alzheimer's Support Groups as it's the only truly zero-fee fundraising platform. Unlike other platforms that sneak in fees, we ensure every cent goes directly to your mission—helping you build trust with donors and maximize your impact.

