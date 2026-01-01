Zero-fee fundraising for Mental Health Support Groups

🏖️ Mindful Beach Yoga

Invite supporters to sunrise beach yoga sessions for a donation, blending mindfulness with community and raising vital funds for mental health programs.

‍

🏃 Sunshine Stride Challenge

Participants pledge miles walked or run in July, securing peer sponsors for each mile to boost awareness and fund group support services.

‍

🍦 Chill for Charity

Host an ice cream social in local parks with donation-based scoops, interactive mental health info stations, and raffle tickets to spark community giving.

‍

🎨 Parkside Paint & Sip

Offer guided outdoor painting nights with light refreshments; attendees donate to join while expressing creativity and building mental health connections.

‍

📱 #SummerSelfCareShare

A social media campaign where supporters post daily self-care tips with your hashtag; sponsors pledge donations per post to fund support group resources.

‍

🌳 Nature Walk & Talk

Organize guided weekend hikes where participants donate to join mindfulness walks, fostering peer connection while raising funds for mental health programs.

‍