Zero-fee fundraising for Health Charities

Hope Run & Walk Fundraiser
Sell registration tickets for a community run or walk to raise funds for cancer research and patient support—participants can easily sign up and share their progress. Zeffy’s event tools handle RSVPs and payments fee-free.
Monthly Wellness Champions
Build a stable funding stream by inviting supporters to commit to monthly gifts that power ongoing health screenings, therapies, and community outreach. Automated recurring donations ensure consistent support.
Team Relay for Research
Empower fundraisers to create personal pages and rally friends, family, and colleagues around a shared mission—perfect for disease-research relays or community health challenges. Peer-to-peer makes every participant a fundraiser.
Gala & Silent Auction for Care
Host an elegant fundraising gala complete with a silent auction to raise major gifts for hospital equipment or patient relief funds—managing bids and cataloging items is simple and fee-free.
Healthy Living Merchandise Shop
Sell branded fitness gear, wellness kits, or recipe books online—100% of proceeds go directly to health education programs. Zeffy’s store feature streamlines orders and payments without hidden fees.
Emergency Medical Relief Drive
Launch a dedicated online form to collect urgent donations for disaster response, emergency treatments, or patient assistance—quick to set up and share across social channels.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🩺 50 free health screenings
Catch early warning signs and save lives in underserved communities
💊 200 vital medication kits
Ensure patients never miss a dose and stay on the road to recovery
🚑 10 emergency transport rides
Get critically ill patients to care when every minute counts
🧠 25 mental health counseling sessions
Provide hope and healing for those battling silent struggles
🍎 500 nutritious meal packs
Support families in recovery with the nourishment they need to heal
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Health Charities
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Health Charities
🏖️ SunSafe Selfie Challenge
Supporters snap sunscreen selfies, tag friends, and collect per-post donations. Boosts sun safety awareness while funding health programs.
🚴 Summer Spin-A-Thon
Cyclists log miles indoors or out, securing sponsors per mile. Engages fitness fans and raises funds for health research.
🌞 Wellness Webinar Series
Weekly live sessions on nutrition, stress relief & exercise. Attendees donate for access and help expand community health outreach.
🍦 Ice Cream Social for Health
Serve fruit-based frozen treats at community events. Proceeds support local medical services and promote healthy summer snacking.
🎶 Beach Beats Benefit
Host seaside music nights featuring local artists. Guests donate at entry or buy merch to fund vital health charity projects.
🏊 Poolside Splash-A-Thon
Swim laps at community pools with sponsors per lap. Encourages fitness and channels funds to disease prevention programs.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Health Charities fundraising ideas
Top grants for Health Charities in 2025
Food as Medicine Grant
Elevance Health Foundation
Not specified
Prioritizes funding for programs that improve clinical health outcomes for individuals with diet-related conditions and increase access to nutritious foods, with applications open July 1-31, 2025.
Advancing Wellness Grant (LOI)
The California Wellness Foundation
Not specified
Supports community well-being, equity in access, economic security, and racial justice, with Letters of Interest (LOIs) accepted July 1-31, 2025.
Community Health Improvement Grants
CommonSpirit Health
Not specified
Supports community health initiatives, with the application period open from July 14 to September 12, 2025.
WITH Foundation Grant
WITH Foundation
$100,000
Awards grants of $100,000 to selected 501(c)(3) public charities, with an application deadline of August 15, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Health Charities in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.
AstraZeneca Foundation
Works to advance health equity and foster community wellbeing through grant-giving and capacity building for nonprofit organizations.
Amicus Therapeutics
Provides charitable contributions to help patient and professional nonprofit healthcare-related organizations.
Gilead Sciences
Directs funding through its Corporate Giving program to remove barriers to care, expand healthcare capacity, and advocate for health equity.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Health Charities? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for health charities! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. Our zero-fee promise is supported by optional tips from generous donors who wish to help us keep health charities thriving. That's the only 'catch'—but really, it's just more support for your mission!
Can Health Charities use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Health charities can use Zeffy to collect donations of all types, including general contributions, support for specific health initiatives, and even event-related donations, all without any fees. This ensures every dollar you raise directly supports your health mission.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Health Charities run with Zeffy?
Health charities can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets to health awareness events, or even set up recurring donation programs for continuous support. Whatever your fundraising strategy, Zeffy is here to support you without any fees.
What's the best fundraising platform for Health Charities?
Zeffy stands out as the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for health charities. Unlike other platforms, there are no hidden fees, which means every penny goes to support your critical health initiatives. This can significantly enhance donor trust and ensure more funds are available for your cause.