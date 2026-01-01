Button Text

Keep 100% of your health charity’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Health Charities, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Health Charities

Zero-fee fundraising for Health Charities

How Zeffy helps Health Charities raise money

Health Charities use Zeffy to fund everything from from Hope Run registrations to emergency medical relief donations—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="event"

Hope Run & Walk Fundraiser

Sell registration tickets for a community run or walk to raise funds for cancer research and patient support—participants can easily sign up and share their progress. Zeffy’s event tools handle RSVPs and payments fee-free.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Monthly Wellness Champions

Build a stable funding stream by inviting supporters to commit to monthly gifts that power ongoing health screenings, therapies, and community outreach. Automated recurring donations ensure consistent support.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Team Relay for Research

Empower fundraisers to create personal pages and rally friends, family, and colleagues around a shared mission—perfect for disease-research relays or community health challenges. Peer-to-peer makes every participant a fundraiser.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="auction"

Gala & Silent Auction for Care

Host an elegant fundraising gala complete with a silent auction to raise major gifts for hospital equipment or patient relief funds—managing bids and cataloging items is simple and fee-free.

data-usecase-cta="auction"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Healthy Living Merchandise Shop

Sell branded fitness gear, wellness kits, or recipe books online—100% of proceeds go directly to health education programs. Zeffy’s store feature streamlines orders and payments without hidden fees.

data-usecase-cta="store"

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Emergency Medical Relief Drive

Launch a dedicated online form to collect urgent donations for disaster response, emergency treatments, or patient assistance—quick to set up and share across social channels.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your health charity raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

__wf_reserved_inherit

🩺 50 free health screenings

Catch early warning signs and save lives in underserved communities

__wf_reserved_inherit

💊 200 vital medication kits

Ensure patients never miss a dose and stay on the road to recovery

__wf_reserved_inherit

🚑 10 emergency transport rides

Get critically ill patients to care when every minute counts

__wf_reserved_inherit

🧠 25 mental health counseling sessions

Provide hope and healing for those battling silent struggles

__wf_reserved_inherit

🍎 500 nutritious meal packs

Support families in recovery with the nourishment they need to heal

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Health Charities

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Health Charities

🏖️ SunSafe Selfie Challenge

Supporters snap sunscreen selfies, tag friends, and collect per-post donations. Boosts sun safety awareness while funding health programs.

🚴 Summer Spin-A-Thon

Cyclists log miles indoors or out, securing sponsors per mile. Engages fitness fans and raises funds for health research.

🌞 Wellness Webinar Series

Weekly live sessions on nutrition, stress relief & exercise. Attendees donate for access and help expand community health outreach.

🍦 Ice Cream Social for Health

Serve fruit-based frozen treats at community events. Proceeds support local medical services and promote healthy summer snacking.

🎶 Beach Beats Benefit

Host seaside music nights featuring local artists. Guests donate at entry or buy merch to fund vital health charity projects.

🏊 Poolside Splash-A-Thon

Swim laps at community pools with sponsors per lap. Encourages fitness and channels funds to disease prevention programs.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Health Charities fundraising ideas

Browse all health charity fundraising ideas

Top grants for Health Charities in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your health charity. These options are a great place to start.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Food as Medicine Grant

Elevance Health Foundation

Not specified

Prioritizes funding for programs that improve clinical health outcomes for individuals with diet-related conditions and increase access to nutritious foods, with applications open July 1-31, 2025.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Advancing Wellness Grant (LOI)

The California Wellness Foundation

Not specified

Supports community well-being, equity in access, economic security, and racial justice, with Letters of Interest (LOIs) accepted July 1-31, 2025.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Community Health Improvement Grants

CommonSpirit Health

Not specified

Supports community health initiatives, with the application period open from July 14 to September 12, 2025.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

WITH Foundation Grant

WITH Foundation

$100,000

Awards grants of $100,000 to selected 501(c)(3) public charities, with an application deadline of August 15, 2025.

Apply now

Find more health charity grants

Top companies that donate to Health Charities in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your health charity’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

AstraZeneca Foundation

Works to advance health equity and foster community wellbeing through grant-giving and capacity building for nonprofit organizations.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Amicus Therapeutics

Provides charitable contributions to help patient and professional nonprofit healthcare-related organizations.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Gilead Sciences

Directs funding through its Corporate Giving program to remove barriers to care, expand healthcare capacity, and advocate for health equity.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Health Charities? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for health charities! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. Our zero-fee promise is supported by optional tips from generous donors who wish to help us keep health charities thriving. That's the only 'catch'—but really, it's just more support for your mission!

Can Health Charities use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Health charities can use Zeffy to collect donations of all types, including general contributions, support for specific health initiatives, and even event-related donations, all without any fees. This ensures every dollar you raise directly supports your health mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Health Charities run with Zeffy?

Health charities can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets to health awareness events, or even set up recurring donation programs for continuous support. Whatever your fundraising strategy, Zeffy is here to support you without any fees.

What's the best fundraising platform for Health Charities?

Zeffy stands out as the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for health charities. Unlike other platforms, there are no hidden fees, which means every penny goes to support your critical health initiatives. This can significantly enhance donor trust and ensure more funds are available for your cause.

How to get funding for…

Independent Living Centers
Mental Health Support Groups
Addiction Recovery Programs
Suicide Prevention Nonprofits
Sober Living Homes
Substance Abuse Treatment Programs
Equine Therapy Programs
Chronic Illness Support Groups
Dementia Support Groups
Alzheimer's Support Groups
Disability Advocacy Organizations
Disability Support Services
Cancer Research Centers
Cancer Support Groups
Health and Wellness Initiatives
Mental Health Organizations
Disease Research Institutions
Hospitals and Clinics

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.