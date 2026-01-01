Button Text

Keep 100% of your disease research institute’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Disease Research Institutions, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Disease Research Institutions

Zero-fee fundraising for Disease Research Institutions

How Zeffy helps Disease Research Institutions raise money

Disease Research Institutions use Zeffy to fund everything from from virtual 5K races to breakthrough project sponsorship—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Launch a Virtual 5K for Research

Participants create personalized fundraising pages for a virtual 5K run, motivating friends and family to donate toward disease research in a fun, community-driven event.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Monthly Research Champions Program

Encourage donors to commit to monthly gifts, providing stable support for long-term research initiatives while simplifying administration with automated payments.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Annual Gala for a Cure

Organize an in-person or hybrid gala featuring dinner, live presentations, and donor recognition to raise substantial funds and strengthen relationships with key supporters.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Sponsor a Breakthrough Project

Offer targeted donation forms for specific research projects, giving donors clear impact options and streamlining contributions for your team.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="auction"

Silent Auction for Innovation

Gather donated items and experiences to host an online or event-based silent auction, engaging supporters with unique opportunities and maximizing fundraising revenue.

data-usecase-cta="auction"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Cure Gear Online Store

Sell branded t-shirts, mugs, and awareness merchandise online to increase visibility and generate 100% fee-free revenue for ongoing research.

data-usecase-cta="store"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your disease research institute raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

__wf_reserved_inherit

🔬 50 gene-sequencing kits

So our scientists can decode patient DNA and uncover new therapeutic targets

__wf_reserved_inherit

💉 500 diagnostic test strips

To deliver early detection to communities at highest risk

__wf_reserved_inherit

🩸 100 patient sample collections

Fueling critical biomarker research that brings us closer to a cure

__wf_reserved_inherit

📊 1 month of data analysis support

Turning raw results into insights that drive life-saving treatment strategies

__wf_reserved_inherit

🔧 3 months of lab equipment maintenance

Ensuring our researchers never miss a breakthrough due to downtime

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Disease Research Institutions

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Disease Research Institutions

🌞 Sunshine Steps Challenge

30-day steps challenge: participants track daily walks, secure sponsors per mile, boosting health and funding critical studies.

🏖️ Beach Cleanup Fundraiser

Community beach cleanup with registration fees and local sponsors; participants collect trash for cleaner shores while funding vital research.

🍉 Park Picnic & Pledge

Family picnic in the park: tickets include games and watermelon treats, plus per-item pledges—fun for all ages raising research funds.

🎨 Art Fair for a Cure

Outdoor art fair showcasing local artists; attendees purchase pieces and donate, with proceeds fueling lab equipment and scholarships.

🏊 Dive In for Discovery

Charity pool day: swimmers get lap sponsors, local vendors provide refreshments—poolside fun powering vital disease research breakthroughs.

📱 Summer Quiz for a Cure

Virtual summer trivia on disease facts: teams pay entry fees, compete live via mobile, boost awareness and fund lifesaving studies.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Disease Research Institutions fundraising ideas

Browse all disease research institute fundraising ideas

Top grants for Disease Research Institutions in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your disease research institute. These options are a great place to start.

__wf_reserved_inherit

NIH Grants and Funding

National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Not specified in provided snippets

The NIH, the largest public funder of biomedical research, supports a variety of programs including grants and contracts for researchers. Updates on funding opportunities are regularly posted.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Awards and Grants Opportunities

American Lung Association

Not specified in provided snippets

Applications for the 2025 grant cycle are closed, but information on future funding and the next cycle is expected in August 2025, supporting research related to lung health.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Research Grant Program

NORD (National Organization for Rare Disorders)

Not specified in provided snippets

NORD Research Grants provide seed funding for academic scientists conducting translational or clinical studies to advance diagnostics or treatments for rare diseases.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Michelson Medical Research Foundation

Michelson Medical Research Foundation

Not specified in provided snippets

This foundation supports scientists in translating innovative ideas into life-saving therapies, with a history of significant investment in medical research.

Apply now

Find more disease research institute grants

Top companies that donate to Disease Research Institutions in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your disease research institute’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Sarepta Therapeutics

Provides grants and sponsorships to support rare disease research, patient education, and community initiatives.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Biogen

Supports scientific innovation and disease education, particularly for Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Friedreichâs Ataxia, and ALS.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Gilead Sciences

Funds initiatives to remove healthcare barriers and expand capacity, focusing on HIV, liver disease, and oncology.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Alexion Charitable Foundation

Funds disease-agnostic non-profit organizations that administer programs aligned with their mission.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Disease Research Institutions? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Disease Research Institutions! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help Disease Research Institutions maximize every dollar raised. That's all there is to it - no catch.

Can Disease Research Institutions use Zeffy to collect research grants?

Absolutely! Disease Research Institutions can utilize Zeffy to collect research grants, handle event ticket sales, and set up recurring donations, all without any fees. This means every dollar received goes directly to supporting vital research initiatives.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Disease Research Institutions run with Zeffy?

Disease Research Institutions can launch a variety of fundraising campaigns using Zeffy. Whether it's running peer-to-peer campaigns, ticketed fundraising events, or setting up recurring donation plans, Zeffy provides the tools needed to support your organization's fundraising goals.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Disease Research Institutions?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Disease Research Institutions. Unlike other platforms that charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your donations. This ensures that more funds go directly into supporting your research and advancements.

How to get funding for…

Independent Living Centers
Mental Health Support Groups
Addiction Recovery Programs
Suicide Prevention Nonprofits
Sober Living Homes
Substance Abuse Treatment Programs
Equine Therapy Programs
Chronic Illness Support Groups
Dementia Support Groups
Alzheimer's Support Groups
Disability Advocacy Organizations
Disability Support Services
Cancer Research Centers
Cancer Support Groups
Health and Wellness Initiatives
Mental Health Organizations
Hospitals and Clinics
Health Charities

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.