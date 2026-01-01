Zero-fee fundraising for Independent Living Centers

🍦Scoops for Support

Host an accessible ice cream social where each scoop is a donation to your IL center, fostering community ties and raising funds in a fun, family-friendly summer event.

🚶Inclusive Walkathon

Organize a peer-to-peer walkathon with accessible routes; participants fundraise per mile to support independent living programs and celebrate mobility and community.

🎥Accessible Film Night

Put on an outdoor movie screening with captions and audio description; sell tickets and concessions to raise funds, while creating an inclusive summer gathering.

📸Summer Snap Challenge

Launch a photo contest on social media where supporters share summer snapshots; entry fees and peer donations fuel your IL programs and boost online engagement.

🎨Adaptive Art Fair

Partner with local artists with disabilities for an open-air art market; proceeds from sales and donations support adaptive services at your IL center.

🎵Live Summer Stream

Host an online mini-concert featuring local musicians, with accessible captions; tickets and virtual donations help fund your independent living initiatives.

