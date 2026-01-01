Button Text

Keep 100% of your independent living center’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Independent Living Centers, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Independent Living Centers

Zero-fee fundraising for Independent Living Centers

How Zeffy helps Independent Living Centers raise money

Independent Living Centers use Zeffy to fund everything from from accessible home modifications to tiered independence memberships—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Build Accessible Homes Appeal

Raise funds for home modifications like ramps and grab bars to help individuals with disabilities live safely and independently. A dedicated donation form makes it simple for supporters to give fee-free.

Freedom Sustainers Circle

Recruit monthly donors to provide steady support for peer counseling, assistive tech loans, and advocacy. Automated recurring gifts ensure reliable funding for your core services.

Stride for Independence Walkathon

Participants collect pledges and walk in solidarity to fund peer support programs. Personalized fundraising pages and social sharing boost engagement and amplify reach.

Access for All Gala & Adaptive Sports Day

Host a ticketed event combining a formal dinner with adaptive sports demonstrations to showcase your mission. Seamlessly sell tickets and manage RSVPs online.

Dream Chair Raffle

Offer a high-value wheelchair or mobility device as the grand prize to draw community interest. Fee-free raffle ticket sales maximize proceeds for assistive equipment grants.

Partners for Independence Membership Program

Launch a tiered membership program offering exclusive updates, event invitations, and recognition to ongoing supporters. Membership fees fund core services and foster deeper engagement.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your independent living center raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🛠️ 5 home access modifications

Ensuring individuals can navigate their homes safely and independently

♿ 10 mobility equipment loans

Providing wheelchairs and walkers to unlock daily freedom

🚗 20 accessible ride vouchers

Guaranteeing reliable transportation to medical appointments and community events

🤝 25 peer mentoring sessions

Building confidence and life skills through one-on-one support

💻 10 assistive tech devices

Empowering independence with adaptive software and hardware

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Independent Living Centers

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Independent Living Centers

🍦Scoops for Support

Host an accessible ice cream social where each scoop is a donation to your IL center, fostering community ties and raising funds in a fun, family-friendly summer event.

🚶Inclusive Walkathon

Organize a peer-to-peer walkathon with accessible routes; participants fundraise per mile to support independent living programs and celebrate mobility and community.

🎥Accessible Film Night

Put on an outdoor movie screening with captions and audio description; sell tickets and concessions to raise funds, while creating an inclusive summer gathering.

📸Summer Snap Challenge

Launch a photo contest on social media where supporters share summer snapshots; entry fees and peer donations fuel your IL programs and boost online engagement.

🎨Adaptive Art Fair

Partner with local artists with disabilities for an open-air art market; proceeds from sales and donations support adaptive services at your IL center.

🎵Live Summer Stream

Host an online mini-concert featuring local musicians, with accessible captions; tickets and virtual donations help fund your independent living initiatives.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Independent Living Centers fundraising ideas

Browse all independent living center fundraising ideas

Top grants for Independent Living Centers in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your independent living center. These options are a great place to start.

Centers for Independent Living Competition - Guam

Grants.gov

N/A

The Centers for Independent Living Competition - Guam grant closed on June 16, 2025.

Apply now

Intellectual & Developmental Disability Grants

Kuni Foundation

N/A

The Intellectual & Developmental Disability Grants from the Kuni Foundation opens July 11, 2025, but the award amount is not specified.

Apply now

2025 Grant Cycle

The Disability Foundation

N/A

The 2025 Grant Cycle from The Disability Foundation is currently open, but the snippet does not specify the award amounts.

Apply now

Find more independent living center grants

Top companies that donate to Independent Living Centers in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your independent living center’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants and the Spark Good program.

Get in touch

Centene

Invests in programs and initiatives that promote health equity and address social determinants of health.

Get in touch

UnitedHealthcare

Committed to advancing health equity and improving health outcomes for all.

Get in touch

Microsoft

Empowers people and organizations through technology, focusing on digital skills, access, and inclusion.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Independent Living Centers? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Independent Living Centers! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help every dollar you raise go directly to your cause. That's it - no catch!

Can Independent Living Centers use Zeffy to collect tithes and offerings?

Absolutely! Independent Living Centers like churches can use Zeffy to collect tithes, offerings, event ticket sales, and set up recurring donations without paying any fees. This means every dollar donated goes directly to support your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Independent Living Centers run with Zeffy?

Independent Living Centers can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Whether it’s hosting ticketed events, setting up peer-to-peer fundraisers, or initiating recurring donation programs, Zeffy offers the flexibility to support your unique goals.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Independent Living Centers?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Independent Living Centers. Unlike other platforms that hide fees or have fine print, Zeffy lets every dollar you raise go straight to your mission, building trust with your supporters and enhancing your impact.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

