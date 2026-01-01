Zero-fee fundraising for Independent Living Centers

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Build Accessible Homes Appeal
Raise funds for home modifications like ramps and grab bars to help individuals with disabilities live safely and independently. A dedicated donation form makes it simple for supporters to give fee-free.
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Freedom Sustainers Circle
Recruit monthly donors to provide steady support for peer counseling, assistive tech loans, and advocacy. Automated recurring gifts ensure reliable funding for your core services.
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Stride for Independence Walkathon
Participants collect pledges and walk in solidarity to fund peer support programs. Personalized fundraising pages and social sharing boost engagement and amplify reach.
data-usecase-icon="event"
Access for All Gala & Adaptive Sports Day
Host a ticketed event combining a formal dinner with adaptive sports demonstrations to showcase your mission. Seamlessly sell tickets and manage RSVPs online.
data-usecase-icon="raffle"
Dream Chair Raffle
Offer a high-value wheelchair or mobility device as the grand prize to draw community interest. Fee-free raffle ticket sales maximize proceeds for assistive equipment grants.
data-usecase-icon="membership"
Partners for Independence Membership Program
Launch a tiered membership program offering exclusive updates, event invitations, and recognition to ongoing supporters. Membership fees fund core services and foster deeper engagement.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🛠️ 5 home access modifications
Ensuring individuals can navigate their homes safely and independently
♿ 10 mobility equipment loans
Providing wheelchairs and walkers to unlock daily freedom
🚗 20 accessible ride vouchers
Guaranteeing reliable transportation to medical appointments and community events
🤝 25 peer mentoring sessions
Building confidence and life skills through one-on-one support
💻 10 assistive tech devices
Empowering independence with adaptive software and hardware
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Independent Living Centers
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Independent Living Centers
🍦Scoops for Support
Host an accessible ice cream social where each scoop is a donation to your IL center, fostering community ties and raising funds in a fun, family-friendly summer event.
🚶Inclusive Walkathon
Organize a peer-to-peer walkathon with accessible routes; participants fundraise per mile to support independent living programs and celebrate mobility and community.
🎥Accessible Film Night
Put on an outdoor movie screening with captions and audio description; sell tickets and concessions to raise funds, while creating an inclusive summer gathering.
📸Summer Snap Challenge
Launch a photo contest on social media where supporters share summer snapshots; entry fees and peer donations fuel your IL programs and boost online engagement.
🎨Adaptive Art Fair
Partner with local artists with disabilities for an open-air art market; proceeds from sales and donations support adaptive services at your IL center.
🎵Live Summer Stream
Host an online mini-concert featuring local musicians, with accessible captions; tickets and virtual donations help fund your independent living initiatives.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Independent Living Centers fundraising ideas
Top grants for Independent Living Centers in 2025
Centers for Independent Living Competition - Guam
Grants.gov
N/A
The Centers for Independent Living Competition - Guam grant closed on June 16, 2025.
Intellectual & Developmental Disability Grants
Kuni Foundation
N/A
The Intellectual & Developmental Disability Grants from the Kuni Foundation opens July 11, 2025, but the award amount is not specified.
2025 Grant Cycle
The Disability Foundation
N/A
The 2025 Grant Cycle from The Disability Foundation is currently open, but the snippet does not specify the award amounts.
Top companies that donate to Independent Living Centers in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and the Spark Good program.
Centene
Invests in programs and initiatives that promote health equity and address social determinants of health.
UnitedHealthcare
Committed to advancing health equity and improving health outcomes for all.
Microsoft
Empowers people and organizations through technology, focusing on digital skills, access, and inclusion.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Independent Living Centers? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Independent Living Centers! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help every dollar you raise go directly to your cause. That's it - no catch!
Can Independent Living Centers use Zeffy to collect tithes and offerings?
Absolutely! Independent Living Centers like churches can use Zeffy to collect tithes, offerings, event ticket sales, and set up recurring donations without paying any fees. This means every dollar donated goes directly to support your mission.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Independent Living Centers run with Zeffy?
Independent Living Centers can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Whether it’s hosting ticketed events, setting up peer-to-peer fundraisers, or initiating recurring donation programs, Zeffy offers the flexibility to support your unique goals.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Independent Living Centers?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Independent Living Centers. Unlike other platforms that hide fees or have fine print, Zeffy lets every dollar you raise go straight to your mission, building trust with your supporters and enhancing your impact.