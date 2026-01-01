Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Suicide Prevention Nonprofits? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for suicide prevention nonprofits! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional tips from donors who want to support our mission. There’s truly no catch!

Can Suicide Prevention Nonprofits use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Suicide prevention nonprofits can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell tickets for events, and set up recurring donations — all with zero fees. Every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Suicide Prevention Nonprofits run with Zeffy?

Suicide prevention nonprofits can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets for awareness events, and even set up recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy helps you achieve them without any fees.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Suicide Prevention Nonprofits?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for suicide prevention nonprofits. While other platforms may charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures every penny goes to your cause, enhancing donor trust and allowing more funds to support your mission.