Zero-fee fundraising for Suicide Prevention Nonprofits

Crisis Response Fund Launch
Provide immediate aid to individuals in crisis with a dedicated online donation form that directs funds straight to counseling and hotline support—100% fee-free.
Monthly Lifeline Supporters
Invite donors to sustain your suicide prevention hotline with automatic monthly gifts, ensuring uninterrupted access to vital support services without any platform fees.
Run for Resilience Virtual Walk
Empower participants to create personal fundraising pages, rally friends, and share progress to support prevention programs—peer-to-peer fundraising that expands your reach at no cost.
Hope & Healing Virtual Gala
Sell tickets to an inspiring online gala featuring survivor stories and expert panels; track RSVPs and attendee data effortlessly while keeping every dollar.
Spread Hope Merch Store
Offer branded t-shirts, wristbands, and self-care kits in an online store to raise funds and awareness for suicide prevention—zero transaction fees on every sale.
Self-Care Silent Auction
Host a silent auction featuring donated art, self-care baskets, and therapy sessions to engage supporters and drive higher giving—all bidding and payments managed fee-free.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
📞 200 crisis hotline hours
So no one faces a dark moment without someone to listen.
🧠 40 counseling sessions
Giving individuals expert support when they feel most vulnerable.
🎓 25 intervention training workshops
Equipping volunteers to recognize warning signs and act fast.
📚 500 self-help guides
Distributing resources that teach coping strategies and hope.
🤝 100 peer-support meetups
Building community spaces where survivors can share and heal.
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Suicide Prevention Nonprofits
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Suicide Prevention Nonprofits
🏃 Hope in Motion 5K
Participants run or walk a summer 5K raising sponsor donations to fund suicide prevention programs and boost community wellness.
🧘 Sunset Serenity Yoga
Outdoor sunset yoga sessions with ticket sales supporting counseling services and offering community mindfulness and stress relief.
🍔 Grill for Good Cookout
Host a community barbecue with entry fees, raffle prizes, and donation stations to unite locals in support of mental health.
🎨 Art for Action Auction
Local artists donate works for an online and in-person auction, raising funds and sparking conversations around suicide prevention.
📸 Snap to Support Contest
Summer photo contest with entry fees; supporters vote with small donations, fueling helpline services and raising awareness.
🎶 Music for Minds Concert
Local bands perform in an outdoor summer concert; ticket sales and on-site donations fund school outreach and peer-support programs.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Suicide Prevention Nonprofits fundraising ideas
Top grants for Suicide Prevention Nonprofits in 2025
Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program (SSG Fox SPGP)
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)
Up to $750,000
Supports community-based suicide prevention efforts for Veterans and their families, with applications due July 18, 2025.
AFSP Research Grants
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP)
Varies by grant type, e.g., up to $500,000 per year for Focus Grants, up to $125,000 over 2 years for Standard Research Innovation Grants.
Supports research to increase understanding of suicide or test treatments and interventions, with application deadlines in late 2025.
VA Announces $52M in Available Suicide Prevention Grant Funds
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)
$52 million
VA is accepting applications for community-based organizations to develop suicide prevention or emergency clinical services, with an announcement on May 21, 2025, indicating availability.
Suicide Prevention Funding (CDC)
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Not specified in the snippet.
Supports suicide prevention activities across the U.S., with information available on CDC's funded activities.
Top companies that donate to Suicide Prevention Nonprofits in 2025
Walmart
Supports education and community nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good programs, which can include suicide prevention initiatives.
The Jed Foundation (JED)
Partners with corporations like Morgan Stanley, Aeropostale, and Victoria's Secret PINK to support mental health and suicide prevention programs for young adults.
Samaritans
Offers corporate giving opportunities, including event sponsorships and suicide prevention workshops for organizations to support employee mental health.
988 Lifeline
Accepts donations to support its suicide prevention and crisis support services, which companies can contribute to.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Suicide Prevention Nonprofits? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for suicide prevention nonprofits! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional tips from donors who want to support our mission. There’s truly no catch!
Can Suicide Prevention Nonprofits use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Suicide prevention nonprofits can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell tickets for events, and set up recurring donations — all with zero fees. Every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Suicide Prevention Nonprofits run with Zeffy?
Suicide prevention nonprofits can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets for awareness events, and even set up recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy helps you achieve them without any fees.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Suicide Prevention Nonprofits?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for suicide prevention nonprofits. While other platforms may charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures every penny goes to your cause, enhancing donor trust and allowing more funds to support your mission.