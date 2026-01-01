Button Text

Keep 100% of your health and wellness initiative’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Health and Wellness Initiatives, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Health and Wellness Initiatives

Zero-fee fundraising for Health and Wellness Initiatives

How Zeffy helps Health and Wellness Initiatives raise money

Health and Wellness Initiatives use Zeffy to fund everything from from community charity runs to sustained wellness circles—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Kick Off a Community Charity Run

Participants sign up to run or walk and raise funds through personal pages, driving both community engagement and healthy living. Peer-to-peer fundraising turns every mile into support for your health programs.

data-usecase-icon="event"

Host a Healthy Living Workshop Series

Sell tickets to hands-on workshops led by nutritionists, fitness coaches, and mental health experts. Ticket sales fund your educational outreach while engaging attendees with practical wellness tips.

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Launch a Sustained Wellness Circle

Invite supporters to make monthly contributions for ongoing community clinics, support groups, or health screenings. Automated recurring donations provide reliable funding so you can focus on improving lives.

data-usecase-icon="auction"

Organize a Wellness Gala Silent Auction

Curate health-focused items like spa days, fitness gear, or private coaching sessions for a silent auction at your next gala. Competitive bidding maximizes revenue and highlights your wellness mission.

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Launch a Spa & Wellness Basket Raffle

Sell raffle tickets for a chance to win curated wellness baskets packed with spa products, healthy snacks, and fitness accessories. Raffles offer an easy, fun way to boost fundraising and attract new supporters.

data-usecase-icon="store"

Open a Health Merchandise & Nutritional Store

Set up an online store selling branded water bottles, yoga mats, or healthy snack boxes. Your store extends brand awareness and generates fee-free revenue to support ongoing wellness initiatives.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your health and wellness initiative raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🩺 50 free health screenings

So families get timely check-ups, catching issues before they escalate

🧘‍♀️ 20 community yoga classes

Bringing stress relief and mobility gains to people of all ages

🍎 100 family nutrition kits

Equipping households to prepare healthy, budget-friendly meals together

💬 30 mental health counseling sessions

Providing vital emotional support when individuals need it most

🚴‍♂️ 10 home fitness kits

Giving participants the tools to stay active and healthy at home

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Health and Wellness Initiatives

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Health and Wellness Initiatives

🏖️ Beachside Wellness Festival

Host a beach day with yoga classes, meditation zones, and healthy snack stalls—ticket sales fund community health programs.

🥗 Summer Salad Cook-Off

Invite supporters to compete in healthy salad creations. Entry fees and recipe vote donations support nutrition education initiatives.

🚶 Sunlit Steps Walkathon

Organize a morning walk with hydration stations. Participants fundraise per mile to boost local wellness workshops.

💧 Hydration Heroes Challenge

Supporters pledge daily water goals for 30 days. Each milestone unlocks donor matches, raising funds for hydration access programs.

📱 Virtual Meditation Marathon

Stream daily guided meditations online. Viewers donate per session watched to support mental health counseling services.

🎟️ Wellness Raffle Night

Host an evening raffle with health-related prizes. Tickets sold online and in-person benefit chronic disease prevention programs.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Health and Wellness Initiatives fundraising ideas

Browse all health and wellness initiative fundraising ideas

Top grants for Health and Wellness Initiatives in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your health and wellness initiative. These options are a great place to start.

Advancing Wellness Grantmaking

The California Wellness Foundation

Not specified

Letters of Interest (LOI) can be submitted July 1-31, 2025, for grantmaking in areas like community well-being and economic security.

Apply now

Reducing Barriers to Health Equity

The Cigna Group Foundation

Not specified

Nonprofits serving Hartford, CT, or St. Louis, MO, can submit an interest form by July 10 for projects addressing health disparities.

Apply now

Improving Veteran Mental Health Through Housing Stability

The Cigna Group Foundation

Not specified

Applications for this grant will open in July 2025 to help provide housing stability for veterans.

Apply now

Community Investment Fund

Endeavor Health

Not specified

Applications open July 28âAug. 22, 2025, for funding beginning in 2026.

Apply now

Find more health and wellness initiative grants

Top companies that donate to Health and Wellness Initiatives in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your health and wellness initiative’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports local grants and Spark Good programs for various causes, including those related to community well-being.

Get in touch

The Cigna Group Foundation

Supports grants and initiatives to improve the health and well-being of individuals, families, and communities.

Get in touch

The Clorox Company Foundation

Fosters healthy and inclusive communities so people can be well and thrive.

Get in touch

McKesson Foundation

Dedicated to advancing health outcomes for all by removing barriers to quality healthcare, especially for vulnerable communities.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Health and Wellness Initiatives? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Health and Wellness Initiatives! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We remain free through optional donor tips from supporters who appreciate our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar. That's it—no catch!

Can Health and Wellness Initiatives use Zeffy to collect tithes, alumni gifts, or other donations?

Absolutely! Health and Wellness Initiatives can use Zeffy to collect tithes, alumni gifts, event ticket sales, and set up recurring donations, all without paying any fees. Every dollar your supporters donate goes directly to your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Health and Wellness Initiatives run with Zeffy?

Health and Wellness Initiatives can run a wide range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, organize ticketed events, or set up recurring donation programs for sustained support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy is here to help.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Health and Wellness Initiatives?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Health and Wellness Initiatives. While other platforms might claim to be free but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy takes no percentage from your donations. This means more money stays with your mission and builds donor trust—exactly where it belongs.

How to get funding for…

Independent Living Centers
Mental Health Support Groups
Addiction Recovery Programs
Suicide Prevention Nonprofits
Sober Living Homes
Substance Abuse Treatment Programs
Equine Therapy Programs
Chronic Illness Support Groups
Dementia Support Groups
Alzheimer's Support Groups
Disability Advocacy Organizations
Disability Support Services
Cancer Research Centers
Cancer Support Groups
Mental Health Organizations
Disease Research Institutions
Hospitals and Clinics
Health Charities

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.